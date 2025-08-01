

HONG KONG, August 1, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“GTJAI” or the “Company”, stock code: 1788.HK), a company of Guotai Haitong Group, successfully issued its first digitally native bond. This bond, the first digital bond via public offering issued by a Chinese securities firm, was structured as a direct issue, denominated in U.S. dollars, with an amount of no more than US$300 million and a maturity of 3 years. GTJAI acted as left lead joint global coordinator and B&D bank for this issuance, using HSBC Orion1 as the digital assets platform. Digital bonds are bonds issued using blockchain or decentralized ledger technology (DLT). Their core features are digitization, programmability, and automated execution, which provide greater transparency, reducing costs and risks of settlement failures. In recent years, GTJAI has been making breakthroughs in the field of financial innovation and has actively led the innovative development of digital finance and digital asset business, of which the issue of digital bonds is one of the important initiatives in its deployment of blockchain technology and digitalized finance. In the first half of 2025, the Company submitted its digital bond business plan and received confirmation from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission that it had no further questions on the plan and formally commenced its digital bond issue business. Mr. Zhang Xueming, Chief Financial Officer of GTJAI, said, “Successfully issuing the first publicly offered digital bond of a Chinese brokerage firm is a testament to our unwavering commitment to financial innovation and a showcase of our professional capabilities in digital finance and contribution to promoting digital assets. This transaction not only enhances operational efficiency and transparency for our clients and investors but also solidifies GTJAI’s leadership in pioneering next-generation capital market solutions.” Mr. John O’Neill, Group Head of Digital Assets & Currencies at HSBC, said, “We are pleased to support GTJAI in the first digital bond issuance by a Chinese brokerage firm in Hong Kong. This transaction demonstrates the capabilities of HSBC Orion to enable both a broader range of digital bonds and issuers. At HSBC, we are committed to building liquidity in digital fixed income, and see more corporates and financial institutions recognising the benefits of digital assets." The Company will also take this issue as an opportunity to further explore innovative directions such as cross-border digital asset circulation and the digitization of green finance, with a view to providing more digital solutions to the global financial market and contributing to the intelligent transformation and sustainable development of the international financial system. Notes:(1)HSBC Orion refers to the distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform deployed by HSBC to Central Moneymarkets Unit (CMU) as the DLT Platform Operator for the purposes of, among other things, creating and settling the DN Notes. About GTJAI Guotai Junan International (“GTJAI”, Stock Code: 1788.HK), a company of Guotai Haitong Group, is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company as well as the first Chinese securities broker listed on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange through initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong with subsidiaries in Singapore, Vietnam and Macau, GTJAI’s business covers major markets around the world, offering high-quality and diversified comprehensive financial services for clients' overseas asset allocation. Core business includes brokerage, corporate finance, asset management, loans and financing, financial products, which cover three dimensions including individual finance (wealth management), institutional finance (institutional investor services and corporate finance) and investment management. GTJAI has been assigned “Baa2” and “BBB+” long term issuer rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively, as well as an MSCI ESG “A” rating, Wind ESG “A” rating and SynTao Green Finance “A” rating in ESG. Additionally, its S&P Global ESG score leads 84% of its global peers. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Haitong Securities (Stock Code: 601211.SH; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the China’s capital markets. For more information about GTJAI, please visit https://www.gtjai.com





