Source: Tunas Sawa Erma (TSE) Group
TSE Group Launches Papua's First POME-to-Energy Plant

MERAUKE, Indonesia, Aug 1, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Berkat Cipta Abadi (BCA), a subsidiary of oil palm plantation and processing giant Tunas Sawa Erma (TSE) Group, launched a biogas and compressed biomethane gas plant in Papua. The plant will help TSE Group manage their production waste better and create a practical energy solution, while marking an important milestone in the company’s journey toward its vision and net-zero emissions.

The South Papuan Governor (fourth from right), Merauke Regent, and Tunas Sawa Erma (TSE) Group CEO with state officials and company executives after a plaque signing marking the launch of TSE's renewable energy plant in Merauke Regency, South Papua (Aug 1, 2025)

"What we're launching today is the product of our vision at TSE Group. We're aiming to build an efficient, advanced industry that's also sustainable, environmentally safe, and community-orientated,” said TSE Group's CEO Robert Seung in his opening speech.

The biogas and compressed biomethane gas (CBG) plant will convert 1,000 m³ of palm oil mill effluent (POME) into methane on a daily basis, with most of the output providing environmentally friendly electricity for BCA's factories and administrative buildings.

The remaining gas will be compressed and used to fuel electricity generators in some parts of the operational site. This way, diesel consumption can be further reduced by 1 million litres per year, ensuring greater energy efficiency across TSE Group offices.

TSE Group's biogas technicians showed guests how the biogas and compressed biomethane gas (CBG) plants work
TSE Group CEO Robert Seung leads Merauke Regent Yoseph B. Gebze (R) and South Papuan Governor Apolo Safanpo (L) on a demonstration tour of the new biogas and compressed biomethane gas (CBG) plants on Friday (Aug 1, 2025).

BCA expects to benefit from annual cuts in emissions reaching 60,708 tonnes, a power supply of 2 megawatts for its 150-tonnes-per-day palm kernel crushing plant, and an annual diesel reduction of 4 million litres.

Friday's launch also opened a new chapter in POME-based energy adoption and public-private collaboration supporting Indonesia's carbon-slashing NDC commitment. This commitment also aligns with the Paris Agreement's target to limit global warming to 2°C.

The first of its kind in the region, the facility was inaugurated in a ceremony entitled "Green Power, Born from Waste: Papua's First Biogas Power Launch," attended by South Papuan Governor Apolo Safanpo, Merauke Regent Yoseph B. Gebze, South Papuan People's Assembly Chairman Damianus Katayu, Merauke Regional People’s Representative Council members, Merauke Departmental Police Force leader Leonardo Yoga, and other local state officials.

Papua's first POME-to-energy plant launched on Friday (8/1/2025)
TSE Group CEO Robert Seung explains Papua's first POME-to-energy plant to visitors on hand for the plant's inauguration on Friday (Aug 1, 2025)

South Papua Governor Apolo Safanpo showed his support, saying the biogas plant aligns with state plans to achieve food and energy independence. "It's a good start to food and energy independence. Thank you, TSE Group, for initiating biogas development in Papua. I hope this site sets an example for regions outside Merauke Regency."

Similar praises were echoed by Merauke Regent Yoseph B. Gebze. "On behalf of the Merauke government and people, we want to congratulate TSE Group for the launch. We hope this renewable energy facility propels a region-wide shift towards eco-friendly developments."

Biogas facilities will be built in five other locations belonging to TSE Group subsidiaries. In the meantime, the corporation will expand its green initiatives, e.g., EV, solar energy, and eco-friendly fertiliser use in its operations. TSE Group believes its efforts would encourage more palm oil players to achieve end-to-end sustainability and bring a better future for all.

For more information, please visit https://www.tsegroup.co.id or contact the TSE Group at pr@tsegroup.co.id. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




