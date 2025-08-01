

SHENZHEN, CHINA, Aug 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Level Infinite is thrilled to reveal gameplay features for Rust Mobile, the officially licensed mobile adaptation of the iconic PC survival game Rust. Recreating the brutal survival experience, Rust Mobile combines the original with mobile-first innovations and will see its public hands-on debut at gamescom 2025. Rust Mobile Revealed

Pre-registration is open now Watch the cinematic trailer here. Officially licensed by Facepunch Studios, Rust Mobile stays true to the uncompromising spirit of the original, delivering a survival experience fans know and love. From open-world exploration and ruthless PvP combat to base building and the tension of trust and betrayal, the mobile version captures the essence of Rust. Played from a first-person perspective in a real-time, fully immersive world, players face constant danger, whether from hostile wildlife or rival survivors. A fully explorable sandbox with dynamic day-night cycle, weather systems, and region-based biomes also adds deep environmental strategy. Core gameplay pillars like scavenging, crafting, building, raiding, and permadeath remain intact, where every decision can mean life or death. In Rust Mobile players can choose how they want to survive, by going full PvP or playing at their own pace, offering more flexibility while staying true to the tension and danger of the original. Tailored for mobile lifestyles, Rust Mobile makes it easier than ever to jump into the survival experience, whether you're at home, on your commute, or in between. Exclusive Hands-on Demo at gamescom 2025 Rust Mobile will officially participate in gamescom 2025, the world's largest gaming event, in Cologne from 20th to 24th August, marking the first-ever public hands-on demo of the game. Players interested in survival and PvP should head to Hall 6.1, Booth C-051g, where they can try out the all-new Rust Mobile experience and also pick up exclusive posters and merch while supplies last. Rust Mobile has undergone significant improvements in quality, gameplay systems, and content since the early tech test in Canada earlier this year and is ready for players to dive in and have an epic experience. For more information about Rust Mobile or to pre-register, head to rustmobile.com, or follow the game on X, and YouTube. For gamescom opening times visit www.gamescom.global. About Level Infinite Level Infinite is Tencent's global games brand, dedicated to delivering engaging and original gaming experiences to a worldwide audience, whenever and wherever they choose to play. The brand also provides a wide range of services and resources to a network of developers and partner studios around the world to help them unlock the potential of their games. Level Infinite is both publisher of breakout hit games like PUBG MOBILE, Honor of Kings and Goddess of Victory: NIKKE and a collaborative partner in games such as Dune: Awakening from Funcom, Warhammer 40K: Darktide and many more. To learn more about Level Infinite, visit www.levelinfinite.com Contact Information

Kirsty Endfiel

Swipe Right PR

tencent@swiperight.gg Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8O_L8APT51Y SOURCE: Level Infinite





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Level Infinite

Sectors: eSports, Gaming

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

