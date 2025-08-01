Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, August 2, 2025
Saturday, 2 August 2025, 11:30 HKT/SGT
Source: Kuvi.ai
Kuvi.ai Launches Private Beta of Agentic Finance OS with Seed Round Led by Moon Pursuit Capital
Breakthrough Agentic Finance platform makes digital asset transactions as simple as typing a message

TORONTO, ON, Aug 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Kuvi.ai, the platform pioneering Agentic Finance, has announced the successful completion of its $700,000 seed round, led by Moon Pursuit Capital, and the expansion of its strategic round, which is now oversubscribed. Recent additions include legendary crypto investor Michael Terpin of Transform Ventures and leading Web3 educator Dennis Liu (aka VirtualBacon).

The announcement follows Kuvi.ai's earlier pre-seed (angel) round, which closed in just four days. With the close of the seed round and the opening of the strategic round, Kuvi.ai's valuation has now doubled from $15 million to $30 million.

The funding supports the private beta launch of Kuvi.ai's Agentic Finance Operating System (AF-OS), the first of its kind next-gen interface that empowers users to design, automate, and deploy complex financial strategies using natural language.

Kuvi.ai replaces the need for centralized exchanges, clunky DeFi dashboards, or opaque robo-advisors, enabling users to act with precision, automation, and control. Kuvi.ai is an AI-driven crypto interface designed to make digital asset transactions as simple as typing a message or saying a few words, delivering text-to-trade functionality that removes the need to navigate multiple dApps, bridging solutions, or complex trading interfaces.

Users can instruct Kuvi.ai to buy, sell, or swap tokens across blockchains, and Kuvi.ai does the rest. Unlike pre-programmed bots or chat wrappers, Kuvi.ai allows users to define their financial intent - e.g., "Buy $1K in memecoins when sentiment spikes and gas is low, exit when BTC dominance rises" - and executes via our proprietary modular and functional agentic framework.

"Kuvi.ai is building the coordination layer for agentic value transfer," said co-founder and CEO Dylan Dewdney.

Kuv.ai's private beta, rolling out now to early community, investors, supporters, collaborators, and some OTC desks, introduces smart "Executables." These are automations tied to market conditions, cross-chain actions, and real-time data. Early integrations include top Solana-native protocols like Raydium and Jupiter, with Ethereum and Bitcoin native protocols soon to follow.

"This is not just a new product," added co-founder and CTO Jay Nasr. "It's a complete rethink of how humans interact with financial systems."

With private beta underway and TGE tentatively slated for late summer/early fall 2025, Kuvi.ai is set to scale its user base, integrations, and community. As the Agentic Finance movement gains traction, Kuvi.ai is positioned to be the flagship OS in a post-app financial world - empowering everyone to manage and multiply wealth through intent-based interfaces.

About Kuvi.ai

Kuvi.ai is an AI-driven crypto interface designed to make digital asset transactions as simple as typing a message or saying a few words, delivering text-to-trade functionality that removes the need to navigate multiple dApps, bridging solutions, or complex trading interfaces. Users can instruct Kuvi.ai to buy, sell, or swap tokens across blockchains, and Kuvi.ai does the rest.

Kuvi.ai is founded by Dylan Dewdney, a crypto OG active since 2011, along with Jay Nasr, and Maxim Sindall, bringing technical depth and go-to-market execution. Kuvi.ai's momentum is powered by a heavyweight advisory and investor roster that includes Michael Terpin, founder of Transform Ventures and early advisor/investor to hundreds of crypto projects, including Ethereum and Tether; Dennis Liu (VirtualBacon), top-tier crypto educator with 400K+ followers; and Peter Vincer, advisor with institutional and U.S. policy access, joins as Advisor for Government Relations. For more information, please visit https://kuvi.ai .

Social Links
X: @kuvilabs
Telegram: @kuviai 
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/r5Hfpk5BPa

Media contact
Brand: Kuvi.ai
Contact: Media team
Website: https://kuvi.ai




