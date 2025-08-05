Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 14:22 HKT/SGT
Source: Indonesian Chamber of Commerce
AITO launches EV Road Tour from Chongqing to Jakarta

JAKARTA, Aug 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Chinese automotive company SERES and electric vehicle brand AITO launched a road tour from Chongqing to Jakarta on Monday (4/8) to test the brand's durability, as well as celebrate 75 years of Indonesia-China diplomatic relations. The "Open the Way with AITO" road tour will pass through several ASEAN countries on its way to Jakarta, covering a route of 5,000 kilometers. Vehicles on the tour are the AITO M5, AITO M7, and AITO M9.

(from left) of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry China Committee (KIKT) Garibaldi Thohir, President of SERES Automobile Leon He, Indonesian Ambassador to China and Mongolia Djauhari Oratmangun at the launch of the road tour of the Chinese electric car
Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry China Committee (KIKT) Chairman Garibaldi 'Boy' Thohir, SERES Automobile President Leon He, and Indonesian Ambassador to China and Mongolia Djauhari Oratmangun at Chongqing-Jakarta AITO Road Tour launch in Chongqing, China on Aug 4.

"The KIKT (Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bilateral Committee for China) is here in Chongqing to launch this major event where AITO vehicles will travel a route from Chongqing, China to Indonesia, with a big welcoming event planned on August 25 in Jakarta," said KIKT Chairman Garibaldi "Boy" Thohir to ANTARA after the launch event in Chongqing on Monday.

The road tour, titled "Open the Way with AITO," will pass through several ASEAN countries on its way to Jakarta, covering a route of about 5,000 kilometers. The AITO vehicles in the road tour are the AITO M5, AITO M7, and AITO M9.

"The Chinese government, especially President Xi Jinping, has promoted 'One Belt One Road,' and this is one example of the Silk Road from Chongqing to Indonesia. With this event, we also hope to attract the attention of young people," Boy added.

Young people will be represented in the event by celebrities such as Boy William and Gading Marten, as well as Kanjeng Gusti Pangeran Adipati Arya (KGPAA) Mangkunegara X Bhre Cakrahutomo Wira Sudjiwo, commonly known as Gusti Bhre.

"Because many young people like fun, informal things, I am involving Boy William and Gading Marten to be icons so that young Indonesians can see how far Chinese technology has progressed, and especially the good relationship between the two countries," Boy explained.

The Indonesian Ambassador to China and Mongolia, Djauhari Oratmangun, stated that this event was not only related to Indonesia and China but to several ASEAN countries. "This shows that the NEV (new energy vehicle) industry will enter Indonesia and produce in Indonesia for the ASEAN market, and therefore the Indonesian Embassy in Beijing fully supports it," said Ambassador Djauhari. 

Ambassador Djauhari sees renewable energy vehicles (New Energy Vehicles) as part of the green economy. "We have the materials, especially for producing batteries as the main component of the electric vehicle industry. Therefore, we welcome the presence of the electric vehicle industry in Indonesia, and China has become one of the world's main producers of electric vehicles," Ambassador Djauhari added.

In his remarks, Ambassador Djauhari said that young people, innovators, and even tourists are beginning to play a role in Indonesia-China relations. "Events like this spark a curiosity, a spirit of adventure and mutual understanding. As this tour starts from Chongqing, the hope is that it can also bring about a more integrated ASEAN-China region, a more strategic, sustainable, and comprehensive Indonesia-China partnership, and a stronger, more environmentally friendly future," Ambassador Djauhari explained.

SERES Automotive President Leon He said that AITO had previously undertaken a similar overland expedition in Europe. "Last year's expedition covered 15,000 km in 38 days to Paris, which proved the toughness of our vehicles. This year, the journey will continue to Indonesia, a strategic market with an economic potential of 150 billion US dollars and a strong commitment to new energy vehicles," said Leon He.

Leon He noted that the presence of the SERES factory in Sokonindo, Indonesia since 2017 has been an important stepping stone for expansion in the ASEAN region. The AITO brand itself has not yet entered Indonesia, but SERES Automobile has been present through PT Sokonindo Automobile, which oversees the DFSK brand.

The Sokonindo factory has stood since 2017 in the Modern Cikande Industrial Estate, Serang, Banten, covering 20 hectares, with a total investment of USD 150 million and a maximum production capacity of 50,000 units per year for both domestic and international markets.

 

Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry: https://kadin.id/en/




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Indonesian Chamber of Commerce
Sectors: Automotive
