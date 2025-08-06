Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Wednesday, 6 August 2025
Source: University of Cyberjaya
University of Cyberjaya Welcomes Education Reforms under RMK13: A Bold Step Toward Future-Ready Talent and Inclusive Innovation

CYBERJAYA, MALAYSIA, Aug 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The University of Cyberjaya (UoC) welcomes the Government’s forward-looking vision for education and talent development as outlined in the Thirteenth Malaysia Plan (RMK13) and the National AI Action Plan 2030. These blueprints signal a decisive move toward nurturing ethical, digitally fluent, and globally competitive Malaysians, goals that are fully aligned with UoC’s mission.

Prof. David Whitford, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cyberjaya

“RMK13 is not just a plan for national development, it’s a roadmap for reshaping the human capital landscape of Malaysia,” said Prof. David Whitford, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cyberjaya. “We applaud its emphasis on character, AI literacy, digital skills, and entrepreneurship, all of which are integrated into our programmes.”

As a healthcare and technology-focused university, UoC is committed to:

  • Embedding AI exposure and digital competencies across all disciplines;
  • Supporting lifelong learning through flexible pathways and adult education initiatives;
  • Enhancing graduate employability via compulsory internships, employer engagement, and soft skills development.

“The government’s commitment to paid, compulsory internships and new metrics for graduate outcomes directly supports the work we’ve been doing to strengthen real-world readiness,” Prof. Whitford noted. “Our graduates are already achieving high employability thanks to strong industry linkages and soft skills infused curriculum.”

UoC also supports the RMK13’s proposed pilot autonomy for universities, recognising this as a critical step toward greater innovation, agility, and accountability in higher education. The University is prepared to work closely with both public and private stakeholders to ensure high-impact research, academic excellence, and internationalisation remain core to Malaysia’s tertiary education future.

“The University of Cyberjaya stands ready to play its part in supporting Malaysia’s ambition to become a top 30 global economy and a top 20 innovation nation by 2030,” said Prof. Whitford. “The future begins with the talent we develop today."

