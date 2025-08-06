

MyFintech Week 2025 Highlights Transformative Forces in Finance

MyFintech Week 2025 (MyFW 2025) highlights the forces reshaping the financial sector through digitalisation, sustainability and demographic shifts.

The event features experts on key issues in finance, such as digitalisation and innovation, financial inclusion and sustainability.

The four-day event showcases transformational insights from thought leaders and masterclasses by industry experts. KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - MyFW 2025 spotlights the forces reshaping the financial sector – digitalisation, sustainability and demographic shifts. Emerging technologies such as generative AI and blockchain are transforming business models and redefining consumer expectations. Malaysia’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions is also driving demand for innovative financial solutions. In addition, the challenges posed by an ageing population stress the need for inclusive policies in long-term welfare, healthcare and social protection.

Reflecting these realities, MyFW 2025 is structured around three thematic tracks. From closed-door dialogues to expert-led masterclasses and in-depth focus sessions, these themes form the week’s conversations: ‘Finance for the Future’ focuses on building a digitally enabled and forward-looking financial system; ‘Finance for Change’ supports sustainability and social impact; and ‘Finance for a Resilient Ecosystem’ aims to strengthen financial system resilience. Held from 4 to 7 August 2025 at Sasana Kijang and AICB Centre of Excellence, MyFW 2025 is co-organised by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers (AICB), Fintech Association of Malaysia (FAOM) and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC). The event brings together regulators, financial institutions, digital banks, fintech innovators, technology providers, policymakers, investors and academia for bold conversations, practical insights and regional alignment. The event was officiated by Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, Minister of Finance II. “The financial sector must play a more active role in shaping outcomes that matter to society in the years ahead, supporting these new growth areas, broader entrepreneurship and innovation, as well as fostering economic resilience and social mobility,” he said during his Special Address. The event started with a series of high-level keynotes exploring innovation, inclusion and regulatory clarity. In his opening remarks, BNM Governor Dato’ Sri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour outlined the importance of collaboration in shaping the future of finance, which requires a whole-of-ecosystem solution. “The future we are building demands that policymakers, regulators, technologists, investors and innovators sit at the same table,” he said. Former central banker and Chairman of George Town Institute of Open and Advanced Studies Tan Sri Andrew Sheng, in his keynote themed “Unlocking Tomorrow: Transformative Innovations in Financial Services”, explored how pivotal technologies, including cloud computing, AI and open data are rapidly transforming the financial landscape. Douglas Feagins, President of Ant International explored the mobile interoperability between different countries and how AI is redefining cross-border transactions and user experiences in digital payments, in his keynote on “Beyond Borders: Mobile Payment in AI Era”.



The flagship panel session, “Navigating the Fintech Frontier: Bridging Innovation and Regulation”, gathered central bank governors and financial regulators from across the region. Moderated by Erik Feyen, Head of Global Macro-financial Monitoring at the World Bank, the panel featured Dato’ Sri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, Dato’ Mohammad Faiz Azmi, Executive Chairman of SC, Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and Chia Der Jiun, Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The discussion focused on balancing innovation with consumer trust and the growing need for cross-border collaboration to ensure coherent, future-ready policy frameworks. “Regulatory clarity is essential for fostering responsible innovation, but equally important is the ability to stay agile. Our experience with crypto asset regulation highlights the need for an iterative approach to address fast-paced innovation and market evolution,” Dato’ Faiz said. “We are advancing the next iteration of our approach to digital assets to build a stronger regulated market, boosting competitiveness, resilience, and investor protection. Through regulatory support and ecosystem partnership, we are also facilitating blockchain use cases like bond tokenisation to broaden retail access and democratise wealth creation." The conference features an exciting lineup of sessions on topics including open finance, digital assets and sustainable finance. Participants can also look forward to focused sessions delivered by key partners and industry experts, which will provide in-depth exploration of issues, such as asset tokenisation, generative AI and cybersecurity resilience. About MyFintech Week MyFintech Week (MyFW) is Malaysia’s flagship finance and innovation event co-organised by Bank Negara Malaysia, Securities Commission Malaysia, Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers (AICB), Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Fintech Association of Malaysia. The event brings together leaders, policymakers and innovators to shape the future of finance and serves as a launchpad for collaboration and progress toward a more inclusive, innovative and resilient financial ecosystem. For media enquiries (The appointed PR agency of MyFW 2025):

