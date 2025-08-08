Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 8, 2025
Thursday, 7 August 2025, 21:45 HKT/SGT
Source: Graid Technology
Graid Technology Announces Global Availability of SupremeRAID(TM) HE (HPC Edition), Wins Best of Show at FMS 2025
Award-winning GPU-based RAID solution delivers unmatched resilience and efficiency for modern HPC and AI workloads.

SANTA CLARA, CA, Aug 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Graid Technology, inventor of the world's first GPU-based RAID, today announced the global availability of SupremeRAID HE (HPC Edition)-a next-generation RAID solution engineered to deliver high availability and resilient NVMe performance for AI, HPC, and large-scale enterprise environments.

The announcement follows the product's recognition at FMS (Future of Memory & Storage) 2025, where SupremeRAID™ HE received the Best of Show Award for Most Innovative Enterprise Business Application, HPC Category. The award highlights the industry's growing demand for modern, GPU-accelerated RAID that can meet the unique performance and resiliency challenges of large-scale distributed infrastructure.

SupremeRAID™ HE offloads RAID operations from the CPU to the GPU, unlocking the full performance potential of NVMe SSDs while enabling uninterrupted access to critical data. The solution supports cross-node high availability without replication, helping enterprises simplify failover strategies, reduce total cost of ownership, and maximize storage efficiency. It integrates seamlessly with leading parallel file systems such as Ceph, Lustre, MinIO, and IBM SpectrumScale and supports deployment across a broad range of infrastructure-including Supermicro's Petascale High Availability Dual Node All-Flash platform.

"SupremeRAID HE was built to address a gap in high-performance data environments: how to protect critical workloads without compromising speed or efficiency," said Leander Yu, President and CEO of Graid Technology. "By shifting RAID operations to the GPU, we give customers the ability to scale NVMe performance while maintaining true high availability across nodes-without the complexity of replication or performance tradeoffs."

"Graid Technology continues to lead with innovation that challenges the status quo of enterprise storage," said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the FMS Awards Program. "SupremeRAID™ HE offers an elegant, high-performance solution to the critical challenge of providing RAID data protection in high availability environments, especially in conjunction with platforms like Supermicro's Storage Bridge Bay (SBB)."

SupremeRAID™ HE is available now through Graid Technology's global partner network.

Explore the full solution brief featuring Supermicro's Petascale High Availability Dual Node All-Flash platform:

https://www.graidtech.com/supremeraid-he-hpc-edition

Contact Information
Andrea Eaken
Senior Director of Marketing, Americas & EMEA
andrea.eaken@graidtech.com
949-742-9928

.SOURCE: Graid Technology Inc.

Related Documents:Solution_Brief_Graid_SupremeRAID_HE.pdf




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Graid Technology
Sectors: Electronics, Cloud & Enterprise
