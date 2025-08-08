

HONG KONG, Aug 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - ‘A Thousand Years of Chaozhou Flavour, A Legacy Passed Down Through Generations.’ As one of the three major branches of Cantonese cuisine, Chaozhou cuisine is distinguished by its refined techniques and delicate seafood dishes, with an emphasis on the purity of flavour and meticulous preparation, all reflecting a deep-rooted cultural heritage. In this spirit, and to encourage the exchange of culinary skills, the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation once again partnered with the Chinese Culinary Institute to launch the ‘Chinese Culinary Culture Training Programme — Chaoshan Edition’. From 26 July to 2 August, a group of about 30 students and faculty members travelled to Shantou to immerse themselves in the essence of Chaoshan cuisine and directly engage with its rich intangible heritage. Building on the success of last year’s ‘Lingnan Culture: Fengcheng Dim Sum Training Programme’, this year's initiative took students to another culinary heartland — Shantou. The programme was conducted in collaboration with Guangdong Yuedong Technician College, a prestigious institution known for cultivating master chefs in Cantonese cuisine, and was supported by the Teochew Cuisine Research Institutes. The classes, led by nationally and provincially accredited chefs, including the renowned Teochew culinary master ZHONG Chengquan, covered traditional techniques such as braising, boiling, stir-frying, steaming, stewing, baking, and deep-frying. Students also gained firsthand experience with the intangible cultural heritage, specifically Chaoshan Gongfu Tea. A Curriculum that Blended Culinary Training with Cultural Immersion During the eight-day programme, students learned to prepare a wide range of classic Teochew dishes, from appetisers and main courses to snacks and desserts. Culinary highlights included crab in fermented soybean sauce, Teochew marinated meats, braised duck with herbs, stir-fried beef with rice noodles, crispy oyster pancake, roast goose with yam paste, flash-fried squid rolls, traditional steamed fish, braised eel, sesame dumplings, and deep-fried spring rolls. This hands-on training strengthened the students' knowledge of authentic Chaoshan culinary techniques and flavours. The programme also offered cultural excursions that deepened students’ understanding of local heritage, including visits to the Chaoshan History and Culture Exhibition Centre and the Teochew Cuisine Research Institute, along with a live Yingge Dance performance — another of China’s intangible cultural heritage traditions. Ms Dionne KUNG, Deputy CEO of the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation, and Mr James YAP Han-phong, Principal of the Chinese Culinary Institute, visited the training site to offer encouragement to the students. Ms Kung expressed that the GBA Youth Foundation has a longstanding commitment to supporting experiential learning and cross-regional exchange for youth. She noted that this invaluable opportunity to learn from master chefs not only enabled students to appreciate the essence of Chaoshan cuisine but also enhanced their comprehension of Chinese culture and strengthened their sense of national identity through meaningful engagement. Mr James YAP Han-phong, Principal of the Chinese Culinary Institute, shared, ‘Chaoshan cuisine emphasises precision in knife skills, heat control, and balanced ingredient pairing. Through hands-on learning and exchanges with experienced chefs, students not only refined their culinary techniques but also deepened their appreciation of Chinese food culture. This experience broadened their horizons and laid a solid foundation for their future professional growth.’ Mr CHEN Shaojun, Founder of the National-level Chaoshan Cuisine Culinary Master Studio at Guangdong Yuedong Technician College, remarked, ‘Chaoshan cuisine embodies a craftsmanship spirit passed down through generations. The enthusiasm and dedication displayed by the Hong Kong students during the programme are inspiring. We look forward to future collaborations that will further promote Chaoshan culture and introduce it to a broader stage.’ XU Kin Cheung, a year 2 student from the Chinese Culinary Institute's Diploma in Chinese Cuisine (QF Level 3) programme who participated in this training, shared, ‘This experience enhanced my knowledge of Chaoshan cuisine, from its precise cooking techniques to its refined approach to flavour. I hope to incorporate these insights into my own creations back in Hong Kong and help more people discover the unique charm of Chaoshan culinary culture.’ Through the Chinese Culinary Culture Training Programme, the GBA Youth Community Foundation aims not only to enhance the skills of young people pursuing careers in the culinary arts, but also to foster their appreciation for and commitment to preserving and promoting the richness of Chinese culinary heritage. Ms Dionne Kung, Deputy CEO of the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation visited the training site to offer encouragement to the students. Students from the Chinese Culinary Institute demonstrated dedication and enthusiasm during the training programme. This programme is in collaboration with Guangdong Yuedong Technician College, Mr James Yap Han-phong, Principal of the Chinese Culinary Institute, also visited the training site to engage with college representatives and culinary instructors. Students also took part in cultural learning activities, including a live performance of the Yingge Dance, one of China’s intangible cultural heritage traditions.





