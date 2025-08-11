Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, August 11, 2025
Monday, 11 August 2025, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Shoucheng Holdings
Shoucheng-Backed Data Center REITs Surge on Market Debut

HONG KONG, Aug 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On August 8, the first batch of data center REITs—Nanfang Range Technology Data Center REIT and Nanfang Wanguo Data Center REIT—officially debuted on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, both hitting the daily price limit on their first day of trading, closing at RMB 5.850 and RMB 3.9, respectively. Their strong performance marked the official entry of the REITs market into the "tech new infrastructure" arena and underscored the important role of industrial capital in driving the securitization of computing power infrastructure.

As a key investor in both projects, Shoucheng Holdings Limited (0697.HK) has once again found itself in the spotlight. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Beijing Shouyuan Xinrong Investment Co., Ltd., and the Beijing Pingzhun Infrastructure Real Estate Investment Fund under its management, Shoucheng Holdings invested in both Nanfang Wanguo Data Center REIT and Nanfang Range Technology Data Center REIT. This represents not only another precise move in the data center sector but also the latest step in Shoucheng’s broader REITs market strategy.

Tapping into the “Computing Power Base” to Capture Digital Economy Growth

According to public information, the Nanfang Wanguo Data Center REIT is backed by the Guojin Data Cloud Computing Center in Huaqiao, Kunshan, with 4,192 racks; the Nanfang Range Technology Data Center REIT is backed by the A-18 Data Center at Runze (Langfang) International Information Port, located in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei National Computing Hub, with 5,897 racks and an occupancy rate exceeding 99%. Both assets are core regional computing power resources, playing a vital role in supporting 5G, artificial intelligence, and big data applications.

Industry experts note that the launch of data center REITs marks the first time that public REITs in China have covered the technology innovation infrastructure segment, facilitating more efficient allocation of computing resources and enhancing the capital market’s ability to serve the digital economy.

Full-Chain Deployment: Building a Closed-Loop REITs Ecosystem

Shoucheng’s involvement in the REITs market has long gone beyond single investments. Since becoming one of the largest strategic investors in China’s inaugural public REITs in 2021, the company has built a complete ecosystem covering “Pre-REITs industrial fund incubation — platform operations — public REITs exit — strategic placement investment.”

Currently, Shoucheng’s REITs fund management scale exceeds RMB 30 billion, with investments spanning transportation hubs, urban renewal, green energy, and data centers. In 2025 alone, the company has invested in the Sunlon REIT and the Huadian REIT, and through the Beijing Pingzhun Infrastructure Real Estate Investment Fund, partnered with China Life Investment and Caixin Life Insurance to launch a RMB 10 billion Pingzhun Infrastructure Fund, further strengthening its position as a leading industrial capital player in the REITs market.

Industrial Capital Advantage: Driving Sustainable Market Development

As an industrial capital investor, Shoucheng Holdings not only provides funding but also leverages its expertise in asset management, operations, and integration of intelligent infrastructure to enhance both the operational efficiency and long-term value of underlying assets. This “capital + operations” dual empowerment model differentiates the company from pure financial investors in the REITs market.

Analysts believe that with the ongoing expansion of China’s public REITs market and the acceleration of securitization in emerging infrastructure such as data centers, Shoucheng Holdings is well-positioned to benefit from the convergence of “new tech infrastructure + REITs” and to consolidate its leadership in the sector.

Posted by All Way Success Company Limited for Shoucheng Holdings www.shouchengholdings.com [HKSE:0697, FRA:SHVA, OTCPK:SHNHF]




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Shoucheng Holdings
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Funds & Equities, PE, VC & Alternatives, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI], Automation [IoT], FinTech
