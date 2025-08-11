

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Intervision'25 International Music Contest is set to take place in Moscow on September 20th, 2025, promising a high-profile celebration of global musical talent. In connection with the event, there is growing buzz suggesting that a descendant of Michael Jackson may be among the participants, though this remains unconfirmed. The 2025 edition is expected to offer a high-quality production with elaborate stage designs and will likely attract significant media attention. And it is expected to host artists from more than 20 countries, each presenting a musical style that reflects their culture. Choosing a representative tied to a legendary musical legacy could be a strategic move to capture the attention of global audiences. Michael Jackson's connection to Russia is well-documented, as he performed twice in Moscow. His first visit was in 1993 as part of his Dangerous World Tour, followed by a second performance in 1996 during his HIStory World Tour. His popularity in Russia, alongside the potential participation of a Jackson family member in a prominent international event, is already generating buzz among music fans and industry insiders. While the identity of the potential performer remains unconfirmed, there is speculation that it may be one of the younger generation of Jacksons, who have already started to carve out careers in the entertainment industry. In recent years, the music industry has increasingly embraced younger artists who not only carry the torch of past icons but also bring fresh perspectives and modern sensibilities to their craft. This blend of legacy and innovation is particularly fitting for Intervision, where diverse musical expressions converge. By choosing a descendant of Michael Jackson, the U.S. could showcase how its musical heritage inspires contemporary artistry and resonates across generations. About Intervision Intervision is an international music competition that originated in the late 1970s, serving as a counterpart to Eurovision for countries in Eastern Europe, the Soviet Union, and parts of Asia. The event was initially aimed at fostering cultural exchange and showcasing musical diversity that was less influenced by Western pop trends. After a long hiatus, the competition was revived in the 21st century, now attracting global artists to participate. Social Links

