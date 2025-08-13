Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Wednesday, 13 August 2025, 10:15 HKT/SGT
Source: Shoucheng Holdings
Shoucheng Joins World Humanoid Robot Games - 88 Spectators Invited

HONG KONG, Aug 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The highly anticipated World Humanoid Robot Games will officially open on 14 August at the Beijing National Speed Skating Oval and run through 17 August. This four-day technological extravaganza will serve as a premier showcase for the world’s most advanced humanoid robot technologies.

As the world’s first large-scale comprehensive competition featuring humanoid robots as the main participants, the Games will include diverse and highly anticipated events such as running, football, street dance, martial arts, factory logistics, and hotel services. Over 100 top-tier robotics teams from around the globe will compete, fully demonstrating the application potential of humanoid robots across multiple domains. Beyond a contest of technology, the Games will be a comprehensive test of robots’ adaptability to complex environments and their ability to perform precision tasks, representing breakthroughs across AI, mechanical engineering, and other disciplines.

1. Multi-Dimensional Involvement of Shoucheng Holdings

In this year’s Games, Shoucheng Holdings acts as a capital enabler, scenario validator, and ecosystem operator. Through the management of the Beijing Robotics Industry Development Investment Fund and other industrial funds, Shoucheng has systematically invested in dozens of high-growth robotics companies, covering the entire value chain from core components to system integration, from fundamental algorithms to scenario applications. Its portfolio companies participating in the Games include Unitree Robotics, Galbot, Galaxea-AI, Noetix Robotics, Booster Robotics, and X Square Robot, each taking a leading role in core events such as football, track-and-field, combat, dance, and scenario competitions.

2. Shoucheng Robotics Technology Experience Store – An Immersive Industry Showcase

During the Games, the Shoucheng Robotics Technology Experience Store located inside the National Speed Skating Oval will be open to the public, displaying nearly 200 products from over 50 companies. These exhibits span smart home, education, wearable tech, and entertainment sectors. Visitors can experience cutting-edge products such as humanoid robots, smart appliances, and AI entertainment devices up close, and make on-site purchases – completing a “launch–test–sales–service” consumer loop. This initiative aligns with Shoucheng’s global “Robotics Comprehensive Experience Store” recruitment program launched in 2025, and will provide valuable operational insights for permanent experience stores planned at locations such as Rongshi Plaza.

Chairman Zhao Tianyang stated that the robotics market will eventually surpass the automotive industry in scale, and that China will see the emergence of robotics companies valued at tens of billions of US dollars. Through the Games as an “industry showcase”, Shoucheng is not only presenting the technological strengths of its portfolio companies, but also validating their commercial potential in real-world environments – accelerating the journey from “lab to market.”

3. Leasing Company Ensures Event Delivery

To support training and official competitions, Beijing Robotics Leasing Company has delivered 100 designated competition robots, including 82 Booster Robotics football units, 10 Noetix Robotics track-and-field robots, and 8 Galaxea-AI robots for scenario events. All equipment has been deployed at the National Speed Skating Oval, serving training needs for football, track-and-field, and scenario competitions. The leasing company, together with manufacturer technical teams, has established an on-site service team to provide end-to-end technical support, achieving “immediate delivery, immediate service” responsiveness.

Spectator Engagement

To thank its long-term supporters, Shoucheng Holdings will draw 88 lucky spectators to attend the Games in person and witness this world-class robotics competition.

- Registration deadline: 14 August 2025, 9:00 a.m. (Beijing time)
- Draw announcement: Before 3:00 p.m. on 14 August 2025 (Beijing time), with invitations sent via email or SMS

Participation methods:

1.Fill out the registration form via: https://www.wjx.cn/vm/mfW64yI.aspx#
2.Follow the official WeChat account 'Shoucheng Holdings', leave the message 'Robot Games', and complete the form via the link provided.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Shoucheng Holdings
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Funds & Equities, PE, VC & Alternatives, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI], Automation [IoT], FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

