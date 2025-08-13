Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Wednesday, 13 August 2025, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: OneMain Financial
AI Inference vs. AI Training: What Are the Differences?

SINGAPORE, Aug 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Artificial intelligence has many uses in daily life. From personalized shopping suggestions to voice assistants and real-time fraud detection, AI is working behind the scenes to make experiences smoother and more seamless. Behind every smart AI feature is a process that involves two distinct stages: AI training and AI inference. While they're both essential to building intelligent systems, they serve very different purposes and have unique requirements. Let's break down the differences between training and inference.

What is AI training?

AI training is the process of feeding an AI model large volumes of data, so it learns to recognize patterns and generate the required output.

Training generally requires large volumes of labeled or unlabeled data, each of which may facilitate different forms of training.

  • Labeled data: Some projects require a model to make decisions or generate output based on established patterns or correlations. Here, it makes sense to train the model on labeled data using supervised learning techniques.
  • Unlabeled data: Training models on unlabeled data lets them detect new patterns and build an understanding of the relationships between inputs and outputs. This is called unsupervised learning.

Think of AI training like teaching a student using flashcards, quizzes, and feedback. During training, the model constantly adjusts internal parameters (often millions or billions of them) to minimize errors and improve accuracy. This phase is computationally intensive and requires specialized hardware like GPUs or TPUs to process large datasets efficiently.

For example, training an AI model to recognize objects in images might involve showing it millions of labeled photos of cats, cars, and coffee mugs until it can correctly identify these objects on its own.

What is AI inference?

Once a model has been trained, it's ready to perform tasks. AI inference is the process of using a trained model to make predictions or decisions on new, unseen data.

Inference is typically faster and more lightweight than training. It's used in real-time applications like chatbots, recommendation engines, voice recognition, and edge devices like smartphones or smart cameras. Inference is the test of training. If the output or predictions from your model are inaccurate, you may need to go back to testing.

Going back to the earlier example, inference is what happens when you upload a photo to your phone and the AI instantly recognizes your pet as a "cat." The model has been trained to recognize cat images; it just applies what it already knows.

Where AI training and inference differ

Though both stages are part of the same AI lifecycle, they differ significantly in purpose, speed, and system requirements. Here's a closer look at the key differences:

Objective

  • Training aims to teach the AI model by exposing it to data and helping it learn relationships, rules, and patterns.
  • Inference uses the trained model to generate output (such as predictions, classifications, or decisions) based on new data.

Time taken

  • Training can take hours, days, or even weeks, depending on the size of the model and the complexity of the data. It's a resource-heavy, iterative process.
  • Inference happens much faster, often in real time or near real time.

Infrastructure needs

  • Training requires high-performance computing resources such as powerful GPUs or TPUs, and large memory bandwidth. Most training happens in cloud environments or specialized data centers.
  • Inference can often run on lower-powered devices, including edge hardware like mobile phones or IoT devices. Dedicated inference servers or GPU instances may still be needed in some cases.

AI training and inference work hand in hand, but they have different goals, requirements, and challenges. Training is about teaching the model, and inference is about putting it to work. Organizations planning AI projects must consider both phases when budgeting, selecting hardware, and choosing infrastructure.

CONTACT:
Sonakshi Murze
Manager
sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

SOURCE: OneMain Financial




Topic: Press release summary
Source: OneMain Financial
Sectors: Daily Finance, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

