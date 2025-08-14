Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, August 14, 2025
Thursday, 14 August 2025, 06:59 HKT/SGT
Focus Graphite Inc
Focus Graphite Advances ESIA Reporting at Lac Knife and Accelerates Mineral Resource Expansion at Lac Tetepisca and Announces the Grant of Options and RSUs
IOS Geosciences Inc. retained to finalize and submit 16 technical ESIA reports for Lac Knife, while initiating geochemical analysis to support an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate at Lac Tetepisca

Ottawa, Ontario--(ACN Newswire - August 13, 2025) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian graphite developer advancing high-grade projects in Québec, is pleased to announce the resumption of work on the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") for its 100%-owned Lac Knife flake graphite project located near Fermont, in the province's prolific iron ore mining district.

The Company has formally re-engaged IOS Geosciences Inc. ("IOS"), a leading Québec-based geological consulting firm and former general contractor on the ESIA, to complete a total of sixteen (16) technical reports required for submission to Québec's environmental and natural resource authorities. These reports represent a major step in advancing the Lac Knife project toward permitting and the goal of mine construction.

The ESIA program, initially launched in 2020, involves multidisciplinary technical evaluations and environmental baseline work conducted across 2020 and 2021. Finalization was delayed due to funding constraints but is now back on track. Report completion is estimated by early 2026, with submissions planned shortly thereafter to the Québec Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment, and the Fight Against Climate Change ("MDDELCC"), as well as the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests ("MRNF").

The sixteen (16) technical reports in progress cover critical permitting areas, including:

  • Condemnation and pit wall drilling
  • Acid-generating potential analysis
  • Geotechnical drilling and soil mechanics
  • Soil geochemistry and chemistry baseline
  • Lake-bottom geochemical and surface water quality surveys
  • Groundwater habitat assessment and follow-up
  • Caribou habitat assessment and follow-up
  • Geometallurgical and graphite flake characterization

These comprehensive studies are essential for satisfying Québec's rigorous environmental and social licensing requirements and underscore Focus Graphite's commitment to environmental stewardship and Indigenous engagement through project development.

In parallel, Focus has also authorized IOS proceed with geochemical analysis of over 1,000 split and pulverized drill core samples collected from its 2022 exploration drilling program at the Lac Tétépisca ("Tétépisca") graphite project. The samples, targeting the Southwest MOGC and West Limb geophysical (MAG-EM) conductors, will undergo carbon and sulfur determinations at certified laboratories.

Upon receipt of assays, IOS will finalize and submit the corresponding technical reports covering 14,900.5 metres of core drilling from 74 holes to the MRNF. An updated Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") and National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Manicouagan-Ouest Graphitic Corridor ("MOGC") graphite deposit is anticipated in Fall 2025, which will further define Tétépisca's development potential alongside Lac Knife.

"Resuming the ESIA is a pivotal milestone that moves us closer to full permitting and our goal of mine development at Lac Knife," said Dean Hanisch, CEO of Focus Graphite. "With most fieldwork and laboratory studies already complete, we're in a strong position to finalize this critical stage efficiently. At the same time, initiating assay work at Tétépisca to support an upgraded mineral resource estimate reflects our commitment to building value across our entire Québec asset base."

The Company also announced the grant of incentive stock options as compensation to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants. Options to purchase up to 4,215,000 Common Shares of the Company have been granted at an exercise price of $0.14 per share. The options expire on 13 August, 2030. Additionally, the Company has granted 1,350,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to officers, directors, and consultants of the Company under the terms of the Company's restricted share unit and equity incentive plan (the "RSU and EIP Plan"). Each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company after the vesting period in accordance with the Plan.

Qualified Persons

The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Réjean Girard, P.Geo. (QC), President of IOS Geosciences Inc., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument NI-43-101.

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tétépisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com

Investors Contact:

Dean Hanisch
CEO, Focus Graphite Inc.
dhanisch@focusgraphite.com
+1 (613) 612-6060

Jason Latkowcer
VP Corporate Development
jlatkowcer@focusgraphite.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the completion and submission of the sixteen technical reports required for the Lac Knife Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, the anticipated timeline for ESIA report submission and permitting, the initiation and results of geochemical analyses at the Lac Tétépisca project, the anticipated updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tétépisca deposit, the Company's positioning as a near- and long-term secure supplier of specialty graphite materials, and the potential geopolitical significance of Canadian graphite supply.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262450




