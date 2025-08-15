

HONG KONG, Aug 14, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Weilong Delicious Global Holdings Ltd (“WL Delicious” or the “Company”) and together with its subsidiaries (the “Group”) (Hong Kong stock code: 9985.HK) announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (the “Reporting Period”). RMB For the 6 months ended 30 June 2025 2024 Change Revenue 3,483 million 2,939 million +18.5% Gross Profit 1,642 million 1,462 million +12.3% Gross Profit Margin 47.2% 49.8% -2.6p.p. Net Profit 736 million 621 million +18.5% Net Profit Margin 21.1% 21.1% Remain stable Interim Dividend 0.18 / ordinary share 0.16 / ordinary share +12.5% In the first half of 2025, despite global consumption growth facing general pressure, China remained one of the world’s largest consumer markets. Benefiting from the steady growth momentum of China’s snack food market in recent years, during the Reporting Period WL Delicious kept pace with industry development trends by adhering to its multi-category strategy, focusing on innovation, conducting in-depth consumer insights, accurately capturing market demand, and continuously strengthening its R&D capabilities, while further deepening brand penetration through approaches favored by young consumers, by creating multi-dimensional consumption scenarios and connections through various online and offline brand activities, the Group continuing to enhance its omnichannel coverage and sales network, thereby providing better services and experiences for clients and consumers. During the Reporting Period, WL Delicious' business strategy delivered substantial outcomes, with operational performance continuing to rise steadily, both revenue and net profit recording double-digit growth. In the first half of 2025, the Group achieved a total revenue of RMB3,483 million, representing a year-on-year growth of 18.5% primarily due to the Group’s continuous efforts in strengthening omni-channel development and brand building, as well as optimizing the channel structure during the reporting period. Despite the increase in certain raw material costs during the Reporting Period, which caused the Group's gross profit margin declined by 2.6 percentage points from 49.8% in the corresponding period of the Previous Year to 47.2%; gross profit still rose by 12.3% year-on-year to RMB 1,642.4 million, driven by both revenue growth and the Group’s active enhancement of supply chain efficiency. At the same time, benefiting from the increase in the Group's operating profit, net profit for the Reporting Period grew by 18.5% year-on-year to RMB 736.2 million, while the net profit margin remained at the same level year-on-year at 21.1%. Based on the overall performance during the Reporting Period, the Board of Directors has resolved to the distribution of the interim dividend of RMB0.18 per share, representing a payout ratio of approximately 60%. The dividend is expected to be paid on or about October 20, 2025. In terms of products, the Group adhered to a strategy of multiple categories, making efforts in terms of new products, new flavors, new craftmanship, and new packaging, such as expanding the boundaries of flavor innovation and responding in depth to consumers’ demand for innovative flavors. During the Reporting Period, the Group launched a number of new products such as sesame paste-flavored “Konjac Shuang” and spicy beef-flavored “Kiss Burn”, further expanding and enriching the product portfolio, enhancing product quality, meeting the diverse and personalized consumption needs of the market, and driving a stronger match between product strength and market demand. In terms of brand development, the Group continued to deepen brand penetration through approaches favoured by young consumers, building multi-dimensional consumer scenarios and connections through various online and offline brand activities. For example, the Group partnered with LINLEE to initiate the “Spicy Challenge”, leveraging its best-selling products and buzz to reach more consumers; collaborated with the domestic trend brand Crying Center to launch the “Big Kids Exclusive” series, using holiday marketing to evoke youthful taste memories. In addition, the Group officially announced Mr. WANG Anyu as the spokesperson for its Konjac products, leveraging the influence of celebrities to broaden the channels of communication. This series of measures effectively reached the young customer base and solidified the foundation for the brand’s youthful and fun-oriented development. In terms of distribution channels, the Group continued to advance its offline omni-channel and online all-platform coverage strategy. With the emergence of new channel market practice, the Group kept pace with channel changes, continuously expanding POS network, strengthening the sales team’s execution capability at the POS , collaborating with distributors to upgrade POS services and product availability, in order to drive steady growth in offline POS performance. On traditional e-commerce platforms, the Group also actively expanded its presence, building an all-platform ecosystem to ensure effective synergy with offline channels and to facilitate the implementation of its omni-channel development strategy. In addition, the Group has remained committed to automation upgrades and technological innovation breakthroughs in its production facilities, while accelerating the digital transformation of its business systems. On this basis, the Group has continuously strengthened organisational development and the building of its core talent pipeline, thereby enhancing overall operational efficiency and injecting strong momentum into the sustainable and steady development of its business. Mr. Liu Weiping, Chairman of WL Delicious, stated: "The Group will remain committed to its ‘multi-category’ product strategy, uphold product innovation, continue to strengthen brand building, and further reinforce WL Delicious’ brand image and distinctive positioning as youthful, fun, and creative. At the same time, the Group will actively embrace change, continuously enhance its omnichannel coverage capabilities, and provide consumers with more convenient consumption experiences. Looking ahead, the Group will embrace market changes with a more proactive mindset, continually enhance our competitiveness with better products, higher-quality services, and improved experiences, and create more value for consumers, customers, shareholders, investors, employees, and society as a whole." About Weilong Delicious Global Holdings Ltd WEILONG Delicious Global Holdings Limited ("WL Delicious") is an all-in-one spicy snack products enterprise, leading in the research and development, production, and sales of spicy snack foods in China. Based on traditional formulas, WL Delicious started the Chinese seasoned flour products (also commonly known as Latiao industry, created our first Latiao snack in 2001, leading the standards construction of Latiao industry. With our outstanding product development capabilities, the Group has successfully diversified into vegetable products, bean-based products and others, including Konjac Shuang , Fengchi Kelp , XIAO MO NV and others. WL Delicious is a popular snack food brand among young consumers in China. It has an omni-channel sales and distribution network that effectively reaches young consumers. For more information, please visit: https://www.weilongshipin.com/.





