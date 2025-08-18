

HONG KONG, Aug 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - In the first half of 2025, the artificial intelligence (AI) sector emerged as one of the most prominent structural investment themes in capital markets, sparking significant market enthusiasm. The market capitalization of leading companies in multiple AI-related segments saw significant increases, and the overall sector valuation rose markedly. As a result, the AI sector has become a high-prosperity track favored by institutional investors for portfolio allocation. Market analysts expect AI applications to emerge as a breakout sector as artificial intelligence deepens its integration across industries. Companies demonstrating both product innovation and real-world deployment capability are likely to draw heightened investor appetite. Among them, Qunabox Group (00917.HK), with its forward-looking strategic layout in “AI + Consumption Scenarios,” along with sustained high-intensity investment in technology and strong product commercialization capabilities, is poised to stand out in this wave of technology-scenario integration, potentially establishing itself as one of the most promising growth companies in this sector. On August 15, Qunabox Group released its 2025 interim results. In the first half of 2025, the Company achieved robust growth driven by continuous advancements in business model innovation, service capabilities enhancement, industry reputation building, and improved team execution. Leveraging its competitive advantages accumulated through years of sustained investment in AI, Qunabox Group seized the policy-driven opportunities in AI and consumption industries. The Company achieved revenue of RMB676.2 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 31.3%, while gross profit rose to RMB385.5 million, up 37.0% year-on-year, maintaining strong growth momentum and solidifying the Company’s leading position in China’s AI interactive marketing industry. Strategic Upgrade: Comprehensive Industrial Expansion from AI+ Marketing to AI+ Consumption Scenarios In response to the profound transformation brought by the AI industrial revolution, Qunabox Group has fully upgraded its core strategy to focus on “AI + Consumption Scenarios”. The Company is concentrating on two key application scenarios – AI+ Marketing and AI+ Entertainment – while accelerating innovation in AI-powered services and product development. To support this strategic shift, the Company significantly increased its research and development investment in the first half of 2025 to RMB77.8 million, representing a year-on-year growth of 107.7%. As of 30 June 2025, Qunabox Group has established a robust technological moat, with cumulative registrations of 159 software copyrights and 34 patent applications. In terms of technology research and development, Qunabox Group has built an AI technology middle platform that reinforces its foundational technical architecture. By innovatively adopting a modular design approach, the Company has developed a reusable AI capabilities pool, significantly enhancing research and development efficiency and strengthening the scalability of its technologies across diverse application scenarios. Meanwhile, its self-developed multi-modal neural integrated collaborative engine—the AI-OMNI Engine (AI-Orchestrated Multimodal Neural Integration) —has achieved key technological breakthroughs, successfully empowering the three core layers of “perception, decision, execution,” significantly enhancing edge intelligence and multi-scenario adaptability. Notably, Qunabox Group has also made forward-looking advancements in the field of AI Agent. According to the Company’s 2025 interim report, it has deeply integrated AI Agent technology with its self-developed terminal operation and maintenance (O&M) large model, establishing a more intelligent O&M management system. This technological integration not only enables intelligent task dispatching and automated maintenance guidance, but also drives the transformation of O&M models from traditional “reactive maintenance” to “proactive prevention.” Industry analysts believe this move significantly enhances the professional capabilities and execution efficiency of terminal operation teams, marking a critical step in Qunabox Group’s journey toward operational intelligence. Moreover, it provides solid operational support for the large-scale implementation of the company’s “AI + Consumer Scenarios” strategy. Rapid Unleashing of the “AI+ Marketing” Business Flywheel Effect In terms of marketing business, Qunabox Group has built a high-growth business flywheel by continuously driving the coordinated evolution of five core elements including product, client, data, technology and operations. In the first half of 2025, Qunabox Group’s marketing service revenue reached RMB568.0 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 37.9%; gross profit was RMB353.3 million, up 43.8% year on year. Among these, revenue from the standardized marketing services segment increased by 34.3% year on year, while revenue from the high-margin value-added marketing services segment grew by 63.1%, effectively boosting the Company’s overall profitability. On the one hand, while maintaining strong and stable partnerships with brand customers, Qunabox Group further tapped into the potential of KA customers by expanding service application scenarios, enriching and optimizing AI interactive marketing products, developing data strategy products, and refining its marketing product portfolio and service pattern, thereby broadening its collaboration with major customers. Leveraging its proprietary AI-OMNI Multi-modal Neural Synergy Engine, the Company has achieved dual breakthroughs in AI digital shopping assistants—enhancing both intelligent interaction capabilities and visual expressiveness—thereby significantly boosting customer engagement and conversion rates at offline terminals. In the first half of 2025, the average revenue per KA customer increased to RMB16.2 million, representing a year-on-year growth of 52.2%, providing strong support for high-quality revenue growth. On the other hand, by leveraging its technological and operational capabilities to advance the modularization of its marketing system, the Company enhanced its flexible combination capabilities between standardized marketing services and value-added marketing service modules, enabling complementary synergy, flexible integration, and efficient reuse between standardized and value-added services. It can be said that Qunabox Group’s “AI + Marketing” strategy has evolved from technological leadership to systematic growth, forging a five-dimensional moat integrating products, clients, data, technology, and operations—laying a robust foundation for sustained future growth. “AI+ Entertainment” Goes Global: Middle East Expansion Marks the Start of Ambitious Worldwide Growth In addition to marketing scenarios, Qunabox Group is actively capitalizing on the emerging “emotional consumption” trend in expanding the boundaries of AI entertainment applications. The Company has strategically positioned “AI + Entertainment” as a new frontier, aiming to build world-leading AI-powered indoor entertainment spaces, with the Middle East market as its first stop for global expansion. In the first half of 2025, Qunabox Group established an Overseas Entertainment Division, focusing on the strategic planning, product design, and commercialization of AI indoor entertainment spaces, to further strengthen the execution efficiency and market expansion of this business. Currently, the Division has completed its organizational structure and preparation for the first batch of venues, successfully obtaining the relevant local licenses. At the same time, core tasks such as product design and optimization, software and hardware system development, and the construction of content ecosystems are steadily progressing. Industry experts suggest this move may represent a strategic play in Qunabox Group’s global “IP incubation” initiative. By leveraging AI-generated technology and deep user behavior insights, the Company could develop original virtual characters and interactive experiences that balance local cultural relevance with global appeal. Through cross-media storytelling and digital asset management, these efforts may cultivate high-value original IPs. Such IPs are expected to serve as the core driver for AI entertainment spaces while extending into diverse monetization scenarios—including digital merchandise, brand collaborations, and fan engagement—significantly enhancing both user retention and commercial potential. In addition, Qunabox Group will deepen its diversification layout around the “AI + Consumption Scenarios” strategy. Through strategic acquisitions and ecosystem synergies, the Company will systematically extend its business boundaries and value chain depth to achieve high-quality, scalable growth. From a medium-to-long-term perspective, AI will continue to be the core driving force of industrial transformation, accelerating its penetration into marketing, entertainment, retail, and other scenarios. As a leading company in AI consumption scenarios, Qunabox Group remains at the forefront of AI industry applications through continuous strategic upgrades, technological innovation, and product implementation, building a long-term, sustainable, and high-quality growth flywheel. With the ongoing advancement of its “AI + Consumption Scenarios” strategy, Qunabox Group will unlock new frontiers for innovative growth.





