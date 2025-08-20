

HONG KONG, Aug 19, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - uSMART Securities, a strategic investment of Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited, is pleased to announce the official launch of its new branches at Hong Kong’s Lok Ma Chau MTR Station and West Kowloon High-Speed Rail Station, strategically positioned to serve cross-border clients and passengers. A grand opening ceremony was held at the West Kowloon branch, attended by prominent financial professionals. At the event, Mr. Neo Lee, Executive Director of uSMART Securities, stated: "To provide more accessible financial services, uSMART Group plans to open 12 service centers across Hong Kong and Singapore this year, covering key districts such as Tsim Sha Tsui, Causeway Bay, Tsuen Wan, Sheung Shui, and Sheung Wan. This expansion will enhance our regional service network and bring us closer to our local clients." “As a No.1 Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage^ with over 800,000 users globally, uSMART Securities is committed to elevating the investment experience. Our new branches offer comprehensive services, including investment consultations, account opening assistance, and personalized support for seniors and beginners to navigate our trading app," added Neo Lee. (From left to right: Business Development Director of uSMART Securities, Marketing Director of uSMART Securities, Executive Director of uSMART Securities, Head of Research and Asset Management of uSMART Securities and Business Development Manager of uSMART Securities) During the launch period, clients can enjoy exclusive mystery gift upon check in new shop, along with complimentary beverages, and mobile charging services. New customers who open an account at the branch will receive additional rewards. To further penetrate the Hong Kong market, uSMART Securities has introduced its "Trader Account", offering lifetime 0 commission for US and HK Stocks, plus 0 commission for US options trading for local clients. As a token of appreciation, uSMART Securities is rolling out a suite of 0 fee promotions for both new and existing clients, including: 1)0% margin interest for IPO subscriptions | 0 handling fees for cash subscriptions

2)0 commission & 0 platform fees for 100+ Hong Kong ETFs (covering high-dividend, virtual asset, and index ETFs)

3)$0 cost to invest in US & HK stocks Monthly Investment Plan (no commission, platform fee, custody fee, and dividend collection fee) These offers are designed to support investors with different short, medium, and long-term investment strategies, ensuring all uSMART Securities clients could enjoy. Neo Lee also revealed that uSMART Group is actively expanding its teams in Hong Kong and Singapore to strengthen competitiveness. The Group’s newly established Manhattan office in New York will focus on serving hedge funds, family offices, and pre-IPO companies with institutional brokerage, asset allocation, and investment banking advisory services, reinforcing its leadership in fintech brokerage. Moving forward, uSMART Securities remains dedicated to customer-centric innovation, delivering premium offline services and cutting-edge financial solutions for global investors. ^”No.1 Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage" is based on TradeGo Cloud data, with uSMART Securities ranking first in monthly transaction volume among local Hong Kong-funded internet brokers for over a year as of May 2025.

Terms and conditions apply. About uSMART: Strategic investments from Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited, uSMART Securities is a leading Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage founded in 2018. Over the past seven years, it has pioneered the fusion of technology and finance, offering stocks trading, asset management, and wealth management solutions. Its proprietary platforms, uSMART HK APP and uSMART SG APP, operated by uSMART Securities (Hong Kong) and uSMART Securities (Singapore) respectively. It supports investments in Hong Kong stocks, US stocks, A-shares (Shanghai,Shenzhen,and Hong Kong stock connect), Singapore Stocks, Japan Stocks, UK Stocks, US options, ETFs, Funds, Bonds, Asset Management, Structured Notes, Futures, Crypto, Precious Metals, Gold, and forex. Furthermore, uSMART is equipped with a highly professional research and asset management team that offers asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, institutional business, LPF services, and investment banking, dedicated to serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, corporations, investment institutions, fund companies, and other brokerage firms with comprehensive asset management solutions. For details please visit: https://hk.usmartglobal.com/ For any media queries, please contact:

