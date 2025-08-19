BRISBANE, AUS, Aug 19, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Cholrem Pty Ltd, an Australian pharmaceutical research company, has published a landmark study in Cardiology Research and Cardiovascular Medicine, revealing that its proprietary cyclodextrin-based therapy Cavadex reverses atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), the world's leading cause of death.

Angiogram: Plaque Reduced Within 6 Weeks

The peer-reviewed case series demonstrates rapid symptom relief and significant regression of arterial plaque, marking a potential paradigm shift in heart disease treatment. The study followed 20 high-risk patients with advanced angina, with 18 (90%) reporting substantial symptom improvement (P0.0001) compared to expected outcomes. Objective imaging confirmed unprecedented results, including Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) score reductions (e.g., from 591 to 521) and a 70% coronary artery blockage reduced to 27%. Cavadex, formulated with 2-hydroxypropyl-β-cyclodextrin (HPβCD), stimulates the body's natural vascular repair, offering a faster, more effective approach than existing therapies.

The late Professor Laurie G. Howes, a renowned Australian cardiologist and study co-author, called Cavadex "the greatest pharmacological development in cardiology since statins." U.S. cardiologist Dr. James C. Roberts, who has treated hundreds with the therapy, noted, "We're seeing rapid, profound improvements in high-risk patients, with objective plaque regression and an excellent safety profile, leveraging a TGA- and FDA-approved molecule."

Cholrem, founded by Kyle Hodgetts - a heart disease patient who pioneered Cavadex after conventional treatments failed - has supplied over 20,000 units globally. Despite HPβCD's non-patentable status limiting industry investment, Cholrem is driving this breakthrough forward. The company urges global medical communities to launch large-scale trials to validate these findings for millions suffering from heart disease.

About Cholrem Pty Ltd: Cholrem is dedicated to advancing cyclodextrin-based therapies to combat ASCVD, the world's top killer, with a mission to deliver innovative, life-saving treatments. Cardiology Research and Cardiovascular Medicine Published Paper: https://www.gavinpublishers.com/article/view/cyclodextrin-therapy-for-atherosclerotic-cardiovascular-disease-a-case-series-on-plaque-regression-and-symptomatic-improvement

