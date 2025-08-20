

Financial Highlights: (RMB Million) For the Six Months Ended 30 June 1H 2025 1H 2024 % Change Revenue 5,850 6,007 - 2.61% Gross Profit 848 1,003 - 15.45% Profit Before Tax 839 899 -6.67% Net Profit Attributable to Owners

of the Company 641 687 - 6.70% Basic Earnings per Share (RMB) 0.14 0.15 - 6.67%

HONG KONG, Aug 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - China BlueChemical Ltd. (“China BlueChem” or the “Company,” stock code: 3983), China’s largest chemical fertilizer central enterprise in both production capacity and production volume, has announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025. In the first half of 2025, the Company realized a revenue of RMB 5.85 billion, slightly down by 2.6% year-on-yearly. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to RMB 641 million, a slight year-on-year decrease of 6.7%. Mr. RAO Shicai, CEO of China BlueChem said, “Despite the complex and volatile external environment and internal structural adjustment pressures, the Company’s key operating indicators have been successfully achieved. During the period, the Company has strengthened its safety production management, actively expanded its market and sales channels, and further developed lean management, while at the same time steadily implementing various measures to stabilize growth, reinforce reforms, and enhance efficiency Moreover, the Company has consistently adhered to a philosophy of green and sustainable development. Its methanol plant has been awarded the honorary title of “Energy Efficiency Leader” by the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation for 14 consecutive years, and its synthetic ammonia plant has been awarded the honorary title of “Water Efficiency Leader” by the China Nitrogen Fertilizer Industry Association for 6 consecutive years. It also won the “2025 ESG Model Enterprise Award” at the 4th International Green Zero-Carbon Festival and ESG Leadership Summit, setting a benchmark for sustainable development brands.” In respect of production management, the Company continuously strengthened production and operation control and system management, thoroughly implementing the concept of green development and stable safety production conditions. During the period, methanol production at CNOOC Fudao and the cumulative throughput at Basuo Port both reached new highs for corresponding periods in history. The CNOOC Huahe Chemical Fertilizer Plant achieved 314 days of continuous operation, making a new record of itself and setting outstanding production indicators. In the first half of the year, the Company produced 968,000 tonnes of urea, 781,000 tonnes of methanol, 450,000 tonnes of phosphate fertilisers and compound fertilizers, and 132,000 tonnes of acrylonitrile series products. With regard to sales management, amidst the complex and ever-changing market situation, the Company has continued to further strengthen market analysis and keep up with the market to implementprecise pricing. By solidifying the weekly production and sales coordination meeting mechanism, the Company has optimised storage and transportation coordination, and ensured efficient product circulation., It has also comprehensively advanced market expansion and efficiency improvements. In the first half of the year, the Company sold 996,000 tonnes of urea, 726,000 tonnes of methanol; 386,000 tonnes of phosphate fertilizers and compound fertilizers, and 127,000 tonnes of acrylonitrile series products. As for green development, the Company accelerated the implementation of key projects, successfully producing the first tonne of green methanol in China using urban waste as raw material, and obtaining International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) in the first half of the year. The green methanol has been successfully applied to domestically produced dual-fuel vessels, marking the first domestic use of green methanol. Furthermore, the Company achieved unified integration of monitoring data into the environmental protection information system, with pollutant emissions meeting standards at 100% for three consecutive years, and the number of environmental pollution incidents remaining at zero. The comprehensive utilization rate of phosphogypsum at DYK increased from 61.15% to 73.09%, exceeding the target requirements. Looking ahead to the second half of the year, urea will remain in a capacity expansion cycle and the overall market will continue to be oversupplied. In the third quarter, demand will be stronger driven by the combined impact of the export window and agricultural demand. Entering the fourth quarter, the release of new capacity and weakening demand will create a ripple effect, and prices are expected to remain under pressure. The prices of monoammonium phosphate may fluctuate within a narrow range at a high level, supported by strong raw material costs and favorable demand factors. The diammonium phosphate market is expected to maintain a stable consolidation cycle. In the third quarter, domestic autumn storage and export demand will resonate, resulting in strong overall demand and stable prices. In the fourth quarter, the demand for phosphate fertilizer is expected to decline overall, putting downward pressure on prices, but overall fluctuations will be relatively limited, supported by cost factors. In the second half of the year, the trend of methanol supply is expected to remain accommodative. Benefited from anti-involution in mainland China and the restriction policy on new coal-to-methanol projects, the supply and demand structure is expected to be improved. Downstream demand may see a phased recovery, with the overall market trend characterized by fluctuations. Regarding acrylonitrile, the oversupply situation will further intensify. Any improvement in acrylonitrile prices will require major domestic companies to reduce plant loads. Mr. RAO Shicai, CEO of China BlueChem said, “In the second half of 2025, the Company will refine its equipment management system to ensure safe and stable operation of facilities and establish a solid foundation for intrinsic safety. At the same time, it will focus on establishing its quality positioning, expanding market and sales, and enhancing marketing effectiveness. "AI+" initiatives will be promoted across the Company to accelerate the deep integration of digital technology and the real economy. In addition, the Company will push forward the study of key projects on the utilization of carbon-rich natural gas and strengthen communication matrix management to continuously enhance brand value.” About China BlueChemical Ltd. China BlueChemical Ltd. (“China BlueChem”) is a listed company that specialises in the development, production and sales of chemical fertilisers and synthetic chemical products. It is the largest Central enterprise in the field of chemical fertilisers in terms of both production capacity and production volume. The Company is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation which mainly engages in the exploration, development, production and sales of crude oil and natural gas. On 29 September 2006, China BlueChem was listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code 3983. Currently, its production facilities are located in Hainan, Hubei and Heilongjiang, China, with a total designed annual production capacity of 1.84 million tonnes of urea, 1.3 million tonnes of phosphate and compound fertilisers (mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate and compound fertiliser), 1.4 million tonnes of methanol, 200 thousand tonnes of acrylonitrile and 70 thousand tonnes MMA. It has a deep water port with a designed annual throughout capacity of 18.28 million tonnes in Dongfang city, Hainan province. Boasting continued growth of its brand value, the Company’s brand value reached historical high at RMB7.258 billion in 2025. Besides, the Company was awarded “ËSG Model Enterprise 2025” at the 4th International Green Zero-Carbon Festival Cum ESG Leaders Conference. For more information about the Company, please visit its website:

