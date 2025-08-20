

A bubbly boost to Malaysians’ favourite drinks, uniting the nation through flavour and fun



KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - This Merdeka and Hari Malaysia, Spritzer Sparkling is adding an extra pop to the nation’s celebrations with “Kasi Sparkling, Baru Kick!”. This high-energy campaign is a tribute to Malaysia’s favourite pastime – bonding over hearty food and thirst-quenching drinks. From the eternal “Where to eat?” debates to late-night mamak sessions that stretch into early mornings, these shared moments are part of what makes us Malaysian. Inspired by the lively, welcoming atmosphere of mamak restaurants nationwide – the melting pot where Malaysians of every race, language, and background gather – Spritzer Sparkling is bringing a fun twist to your favourite local beverages with exciting engagement games and prizes to be won at selected mamak outlets, guaranteed to refresh your senses and spark national pride. Mamak Culture, Now with More Sparkle

From teh ‘o’ to sirap limau and asam boi, Malaysian drinks are iconic in their own right. Spritzer Sparkling is taking these familiar flavours and giving them a bubbly boost at some of your favourite neighbourhood mamak restaurants, creating new taste experiences that blend tradition with modern fun. Mamak restaurants have always been the heart of get-togethers for Malaysians from all walks of life; where friends, families, and even strangers share tables, stories, and laughter. This campaign captures that same magic in every sip, celebrating the diversity of our people while proving that great taste knows no boundaries.



Photo 1: The three new Spritzer Sparkling drink recipes in the Kasi Sparkling, Baru Kick! Campaign A Campaign Video That is Bursting with Energy

Showcasing the Malaysian spirit, “Kasi Sparkling, Baru Kick!” is a colourful, feel-good celebration video featuring “Aneh”, the friendly mamak waiter. Infused with a twist on our favourite thirst-quenchers, the campaign highlights three mouth-watering drink recipes, each given an irresistible sparkling twist, brought to life by a vibrant local cast speaking different regional dialects, with Aneh delivering the mamak’s urban rhythm in his signature rap style. Watch it now on Spritzer Water YouTube channel and feel the fizz yourself. Photo 2: Kasi Sparkling, Baru Kick! campaign video Join the Festivities Nationwide

From Merdeka to Malaysia Day, the celebration will come alive with a sparkling kick at selected mamak chain outlets – including Restoran Nasi Kandar Subaidah, Restoran Hameediyah, and Nasi Kandar Bestari. Enjoy exclusive combo deals featuring the new sparkling drink creations and join exciting roving roadshows designed to surprise, delight, and refresh your taste buds. Whether you are there for the food, the drinks, or the atmosphere, you will not want to miss this limited-time celebration. All event details, locations, and recipes are available at the official campaign page: sparklingmerdeka2025.spritzer.com.my So, this season, let us raise our glasses to unity, flavour and fizz. Your favourite local drinks are getting a sparkling new twist—Malaysian flavours with extra kick—ready to enjoy at home or at your favourite mamak. Taste the celebration, anywhere you are. About Spritzer Established in 1989, Spritzer is Malaysia’s largest producer of bottled water, offering a wide range of products that include natural mineral water, distilled water, sparkling water, carbonated fruit-flavoured drinks, and non-carbonated fruit-flavoured drinks. Our water is sourced from deep underground aquifers within 430 acres of pristine rainforest, naturally protected from pollution. It takes over 15 years to filter through ancient rock layers, becoming enriched with essential minerals, particularly silica, which supports collagen formation for healthy skin and strong bones. Spritzer is committed to sustainability and innovation, using 100% recyclable packaging and working toward becoming a fully circular brand by 2030. Our Industry 4.0 facilities and zero-energy automated warehouse demonstrate our dedication to efficiency, environmental care, and forward-thinking growth. For more information, please visit www.spritzer.com.my. For media inquiries please contact: Imelia Kyra

Associate Consultant, Narro Communications

E: imelia@narrocomms.com Winnie Chin

Head of Public Relations, Spritzer Bhd

E: winniecgl@spritzer.com.my





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Spritzer Bhd

Sectors: Media & Marketing, Food & Beverage, Advertising

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

