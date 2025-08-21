

Novelty and inventiveness confirmed as Focus Graphite moves closer to securing patent for next-generation lithium-ion battery anode materials Ottawa, Ontario--(ACN Newswire - August 20, 2025) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the status of its patent application entitled "Advanced Anode Materials Comprising Spheroidal Additive-Enhanced Graphite Particles and Process for Making Same" (Canadian patent application No. 3,209,696). The Company reports that no further prior art has been cited in the examination process. The remaining requests for clarification from the examiner are minor in nature, primarily relating to formality issues in the description and figures. Focus is pleased with this outcome and has retained MBM Intellectual Property Law ("MBM") of Ottawa, ON, to prepare and submit claim amendments and expects a positive resolution. In support of its application, Focus has also received the International Preliminary Report on Patentability ("IPRP") issued during the Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT"). The IPRP confirmed that the Company's amended claims are both novel and inventive, strengthening the intellectual property protection around Focus' proprietary anode material technology. Additionally, the Company submitted amended claims under the Patent Prosecution Highway ("PPH") for the Canadian case. These amendments, which reduced the number of claims to avoid excess fees, form the basis for the Company's ongoing patent strategy. Dean Hanisch, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Graphite, commented, "This positive progress in our patent application process represents another important milestone in advancing Focus Graphite's downstream strategy. The recognition that our claims are both novel and inventive underscore the uniqueness of our technology and its potential to contribute meaningfully to next-generation lithium-ion battery anode materials." The Company will provide further updates as the application advances. About MBM Intellectual Property Law MBM is an independent, Canadian-owned boutique law firm dedicated exclusively to intellectual property law headquartered in Ottawa. For over 30 years, MBM has provided strategic IP advice and protection for clients ranging from start-ups and universities to multinational corporations. With a diverse team of patent and trademark agents, lawyers, and scientists, MBM manages global patent, trademark, and design portfolios and is recognized for delivering practical, cost-effective solutions. Proudly independent, MBM focuses on building long-term client relationships and maximizing the value of innovation. About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc. Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries. Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency. Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future. For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the anticipated outcome of Focus Graphite's patent application process; the Company's ability to address and resolve the examiner's remaining objections; the expectation of securing patent protection for spheroidal additive-enhanced graphite materials; the potential strategic, commercial, and technological benefits of securing such intellectual property; and the advancement of the Company's downstream strategy to supply advanced graphite materials for lithium-ion batteries in North America and globally. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263193





