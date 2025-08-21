

HONG KONG, Aug 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Hengdeli Holdings Limited (“Hengdeli” or the “Company” and, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 3389) announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 ("the period under review"). In the first half of 2025, the global environment remained complex and volatile, with uncertainties such as increasing trade barriers, intensifying trade frictions and continuing geopolitical conflicts weighing on the momentum of global economic growth. Under these pressures, China’s economic growth slowed down but maintained stable amidst multiple domestic and external challenges. Still, the country's economy remained resilient as it carried on with steady and sound development. In the face of a complex and volatile operating environment, the Group has adapted its business to market changes by adhering to the principle of “sound, steady and long-term operations” in order to preserve its market position and pursue new opportunities as well as make every effort to safeguard the interests of its shareholders. During the review period, the Group recorded revenue of RMB314,314,000 (six months ended 30 June 2024: RMB580,361,000), representing a year-on-year decrease of 45.8%; high-end consuming accessories business recorded revenue of RMB248,095,000 (six months ended 30 June 2024: RMB352,339,000), representing a year-on-year decrease of 29.6%; commodity trading revenue amounted to RMB66,219,000 (six months ended 30 June 2024: RMB228,022,000), representing a year-on-year decrease of 71.0%. During the period under review, the Group recorded a profit of RMB26,033,000 (six months ended 30 June 2024: profit of RMB499,000), representing a year-on-year increase of 5,117.0%. Profit attributable to equity shareholders amounted to RMB26,308,000 (six months ended 30 June 2024: loss of RMB2,504,000), representing a year-on-year increase of 1,150.6%. The profit was mainly attributable to foreign exchange gains incurred by the operating units as a result of exchange rate fluctuations. During the period under review, in view of uncertainties in the international market and the slowdown in domestic economic growth, the Group’s high-end consuming accessories business continued to face pressure. The Group has taken various measures to cope with the complicated operating environment, and continued to broaden its business models, acquire new customers and develop new products through innovative approaches. At the same time, the Group has enhanced its technological innovation capabilities, accelerated its mechanization, and standardized and strengthened its information and automation management. All these measures have yielded effective results and improved our ability to cope with risks. During the period under review, the sales performance and profit of the high-end consuming accessories business both recorded year-on-year decreases due to the impact of the operating environment. In terms of international trading, during the period under review, the Group continued to carry out the international commodity trading business in line with its established strategy. The business mainly covers the importation of iron ore, thermal coal and coking coal to Mainland China. Global demand for iron ore grew at a slower pace and prices weakened due to dampening economic prospects as a result of trade frictions. Impacted by fluctuating decline in sales prices of ore sand and weakened customer purchasing intentions, the sales and gross profits of the international commodity trading business decreased as compared to the same period last year but still maintained profitability. The Group planned to establish a bulk cargo transshipment logistics park in Mexico integrating customs clearance, import, transportation and warehousing, and has initiated collaborations with and provided services to multiple large-scale enterprises and listed companies in China. In the second half of the year, the Group will continue to keep abreast of market dynamics, promptly and prudently carry out international commodity trading activities and explore new profit models and future development directions, in order to lay a solid foundation for the Group’s sustainable development. In terms of international shipping, during the period under review, the Group’s international shipping business mainly focused on the global maritime transportation of dry bulk cargo, such as coal, iron ore, manganese ore, bauxite, grain and industrial salt. Our clientele includes internationally renowned mining enterprises and large central state-owned enterprises and listed companies in China. During the period under review, the global dry bulk shipping market was volatile, which affected the freight rates. The Group closely monitored the market conditions, continued to expand its business by developing new customers and signing long voyage transportation contracts with its customers to lock in long-term profits for the Company. In the first half of the year, affected by market fluctuations, both the revenue and profit of the Group’s shipping business recorded a decline. At present, the international political and economic environment is experiencing increased turbulence, with trade barriers and trade frictions worsening. Facing this severe external environment, the economy of Mainland China is also encountering difficulties and challenges, including insufficient demand, sluggish consumption awaiting stimulation, and ongoing structural adjustments. Nevertheless, the economy of Mainland China has a stable foundation, strong resilience and great potential, and the long-term positive development trajectory remains unchanged. With the implementation and refinement of various policies and measures by the Chinese government, we maintain full confidence in the long-term sustainable economic growth of Mainland China. In the second half of the year, the Group will adhere to the principle of “sound, steady, and long-term operations”, and will leverage the stable business environment in Mainland China that “pursues stability while seeking progress” to keep abreast of the market trend and further advance the progress of international trade business prudently and steadily. Additionally, the Group will continuously expand the shipping business, which is closely related to international trade, and strive to become an important participant in the international shipping supply chain, so as to provide support for the breakthroughs in corporate development. The Group will also adapt to changing market demands and continuously enhance its integrated service capabilities in commercial space for both Mainland China and international markets. We will adjust the manufacturing of high-end accessories for renowned watches while promoting a limited number of diversified business activities and expanding high-end consuming accessories manufacturing to other high-end lifestyle products, such as jewellery, eyeglasses, cosmetics, mobile phones and other 3C products. Additionally, we will expand our commercial space beautification services to living space beautification services, thus becoming an indispensable and independent segment in the ecological chain of high-end consuming accessories.





