

HONG KONG, Aug 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited (“Ta Yang Group” or the “Group”; Stock Code: 1991), a well-established Hong Kong-listed company with nearly two decades of market presence, plans to further advance comprehensively into the Web 4.0 field and artificial intelligence (AI) industry. The Group will leverage AI Digital Humans as its subsequent growth engine, integrating a Real World Assets (RWA) tokenization operation platform with its inherent global traffic marketing operation system to strategically deploy across three trillion-dollar sectors: education, gaming, and big health. Against the backdrop of AI fueling a new wave of global digitization, AI is evolving from a “technological tool” to the “core of transformation” for many enterprises, driving industries to change work methods, overcome efficiency boundaries, and reshape value paradigms. IDC research indicates that for every dollar invested in generative AI, enterprises can achieve a return on investment of 3.7 times; companies deeply embracing AI have realized an average value return cycle of 13 months. Over 50% of organizations are accelerating customized AI application development, converting short-term gains into long-term competitive advantages. PwC forecasts that by 2030, AI will be a global economic game-changer, contributing up to US$15.7 trillion in growth and adding approximately 26.1% to China’s GDP. It is no surprise that AI Digital Humans, as the core multi-modal interactive carriers across industries, are gradually transitioning from concept to industrial implementation. In 2023, the Group invested in Jusheng Technology Co., Ltd. (“Jusheng Technology”), a professional digital marketing services company. Jusheng Technology plans to launch its independently developed AI Digital Humans, integrating leading technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision (CV), speech synthesis/recognition (TTS/STT), and compatible with the xAI Grok API. This AI Digital Human is at an industry-leading level and will be introduced to three major scenarios: education, gaming, and big health. This includes, but is not limited to: a “Virtual Teacher” AI Digital Human that can adjust speaking speed and learning difficulty in real time based on students’ attention; AI NPCs in games with personalized storylines that evolve based on different player choices; and a “Health Companion” AI Digital Human offering proactive suggestions based on individuals’ 24/7 health data such as heart rate and blood pressure. The Group plans a “phased iterative and gradual open” strategy, expecting to complete the core modules and underlying technology integration within six months, release AI Digital Human prototypes for the three scenarios in the following 6 to 18 months, and integrate these into Jusheng Technology’s marketing matrix. Between 18 and 36 months, the Group aims to open related APIs or SDKs and attract global developers to build an open ecosystem. Additionally, the Group intends to take advantage of this AI and digital transformation opportunity by using blockchain-based RWA to enable off-chain cash flow-generating asset projects to be captured in real time by AI Digital Humans and recorded in smart contracts. The Group will structure and issue layered packages of assets including educational copyrights and gaming IPs tailored to investors’ risk preferences. The target for this type of asset issuance is to pilot 10 high-quality projects in the first year, with plans to expand to 100 projects within three years, involving total asset values of HK$500 million. The Group aims to serve total asset values exceeding HK$5 billion within five years, establishing a multi-domain RWA asset operation platform. It is noteworthy that RWA transactions eliminate the need for traditional brokers or intermediaries, enabling a direct connection between the physical economy and virtual markets. According to Boston Consulting Group estimates, the RWA tokenization market could grow to a valuation of US$16 trillion by 2030, underscoring its vast market potential and promising outlook. Leveraging Jusheng Technology’s 20 years of cross-border marketing experience, Ta Yang will build a traffic system characterized by “comprehensive coverage + intelligent operation + scalable growth.” Jusheng Technology’s platforms cover overseas social media such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, as well as domestic channels like Douyin and WeChat Video Accounts, facilitating global user reach for customers. Utilizing AI technology, processes such as account nurturing, content generation, and targeted delivery will be fully automated to reduce operational costs and improve customer acquisition efficiency. Based on this, Ta Yang Group has a clear user growth target: to attract 1 million users in the first year to form an initial traffic pool, reach over 10 million users within three years, and build a native Web 4.0 traffic pool of hundreds of millions of users within five years, creating a “traffic – conversion – repurchase” cycle. Ms. Shi Qi, Chairlady of Ta Yang Group, stated, “Ta Yang is unveiling its AI transformation blueprint and formally entering the digital asset arena, marking a significant milestone for the Group and opening a new chapter for future development. We are grateful for investors’ recognition and confidence in our growth. As a well-established Hong Kong-listed company with nearly two decades of market history, this entry into the AI industry is expected to generate four types of revenue: income from AI Digital Human-driven traffic; revenue from providing AI+RWA one-stop financing consultancy services to SMEs; matchmaking fees related to RWA transactions, as well as digital advisory subscription fees; and multilingual, multicultural AI customer service and marketing outsourcing fees charged on a per-project or annual basis. Benefiting from its business model, Jusheng Technology has maintained positive cash flow in recent years, providing ample resources for this broader AI and digital transformation initiative. As the Group’s vision through Jusheng Technology in AI gradually materializes, we look forward to creating greater value and delivering promising returns for our shareholders.” About Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1991.HK) Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1991) was established in 1991 and successfully listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2007. It is a diversified enterprise combining three decades of industry experience with a forward-looking digital vision. Since its founding, the Group initially focused on the field of silicone input devices, specializing in the design and manufacture of core components used in consumer electronic devices, computers, laptops, mobile phones, and automotive peripherals. Leveraging a highly integrated production system, stringent quality control, and technological innovation capabilities, the Group has earned long-term trust from numerous globally renowned brand clients, laying a solid industrial foundation. With the deepening wave of global digital transformation, Ta Yang Group has keenly identified strategic opportunities in the digital economy era and decisively launched a comprehensive strategic transformation toward the Web 4.0 domain. Centered on “embracing technological change and reshaping the value ecosystem,” the Group precisely anchors on three core drivers: artificial intelligence (AI), Real World Assets (RWA) tokenization, and Hong Kong’s policy ecosystem. It is dedicated to bridging the transformation chain of “data — assets — value,” marking its leap from a traditional manufacturing enterprise to a digital economy pioneer. Currently, Ta Yang Group regards its Web 4.0 strategic transformation as a new starting point, focusing on the three trillion-dollar sectors of education, gaming, and big health. It aims to become a leading enterprise in the Asia-Pacific region across the dual arenas of AI and RWA, providing efficient value growth ecosystems for global investors, partners, and individual users. The Group is committed to continuously advancing high-quality development of the global digital economy and writing a new chapter from being an “industry deep cultivator” to a “digital ecosystem builder.”





