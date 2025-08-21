Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: China International Development Corporation Limited
CHINA INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 20% STAKE IN NVT
- NVT, a market leader in RWA tokenization with Top-Tier Institutional Clients & the First RWA platform facilitating Secondary Trading

HONG KONG, Aug 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - China International Development Corporation Limited (“the Company”; SEHK: 0264) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 20% equity interest in NVTHK Ltd. (“NVT”), a Hong Kong-based financial technology innovator and first mover in the Real-World Asset (“RWA”) tokenization market. This strategic acquisition positions the Company at the forefront of a sector expected to reshape global capital markets and deliver exponential growth in the years ahead.

NVT — First Mover in a Transformative Market

NVT is the pioneering RWA tokenization infrastructure provider in Hong Kong, uniquely enabling primary issuance from top-tier financial institutions and on chain secondary trading of regulated tokenized assets through its robust OTC market place — the first full-scale ecosystem of its kind in the market.

Its fully integrated, closed-loop ecosystem connects asset issuers, investors, and liquidity providers, unlocking unprecedented efficiency and liquidity for the financial industry.

NVT’s prestigious institutional-grade clientele spans top financial institutions, asset managers, and Web3 innovators, including Cinda Asset Management, GF Securities, Golden Continent Asset Management, Animoca Brands, and HashKey Group. Its platform currently supports tokenized issuances across multiple financial product categories — including money market funds, structured products, bonds, private equity funds—demonstrating broad applicability and market acceptance.

This Acquisition is Breakthrough for China International Development

According to a BCG report dated April 2025, the global RWA tokenization market is forecast to grow from US$0.6 trillion in 2025 to US$18.9 trillion by 2033 in the midpoint scenario — a 53% compound annual growth rate. The sector’s rapid expansion reflects rising institutional and retail demand for high yield, transparent, and directly accessible asset classes.

By acquiring a 20% stake in NVT, the Company gains:

- A turnkey, proprietary institutional-grade tokenization platform — success-proven and fully regulated;
- Access to the first RWA ecosystem in Hong Kong with secondary trading via an on chain OTC marketplace;
- An established global distribution network with instant connectivity to liquidity providers, asset issuers, and investors globally;
- Credibility and market access through alignment with a trusted RWA ecosystem serving blue chip clients.

This acquisition accelerates the Company’s entry into the high growth RWA market at scale, without the delays, risks, and capital expenditure associated with building a platform from scratch. The Acquisition is also consistent with the Company’s commitments to exploring innovations and new business opportunities to diversify income streams.

Strategic Collaboration Areas

Following the investment, the Company and NVT will collaborate in two strategic areas:

RWA Tokenization in Leather Production & Supply Chain

Leveraging NVT’s platform, the Company will be a global first mover in tokenizing tangible and intangible assets within the leather industry—such as cash flows, receivables, inventory, and IP. This will unlock working capital, open new investment channels, automate settlements, and expand liquidity access worldwide.

Expansion into New RWA Verticals

Together, the Company and NVT will develop and scale RWA tokenization solutions for other industries, deploying the Company’s sector expertise and NVT’s proven infrastructure to capture untapped opportunities in multiple asset classes.

Zhao Jingfei, CEO of China International Development Corporation Limited said:

“This investment in NVT represents a breakthrough for our Company. NVT’s unmatched first mover position, its proven track record with prestigious institutional clients, and its unique on chain secondary trading capabilities place it in a category of its own. We are now positioned to participate meaningfully in a trillion dollar growth opportunity while modernizing our core business and delivering long term shareholder value.”

Jay Zhao, the founder and CEO of NVT added:

“Our mission is to leverage blockchain technology to redefine capital markets, with a particular focus on Hong Kong — the financial hub of Asia. By partnering with China Development, we are opening access to high quality assets from real-world industries and seamlessly integrating them into the capital market. This partnership not only enhances the strength of our platform but also creates significant opportunities for value creation across our ecosystem of partners, with a clear focus on maximizing long term shareholder returns. What we are building is just the beginning — the potential for new business models, innovative asset classes, and scalable growth ahead is truly limitless.”

About NVT

NVTHK Limited. (“NVT”) is a Hong Kong based fintech innovator specializing in real world asset (RWA) tokenization infrastructure, virtual asset brokerage systems, and stablecoin technology solutions. NVT is the first in Hong Kong to enable regulated tokenized assets to be traded on chain through its OTC marketplace, offering enterprise grade technology for issuers, investors, and intermediaries.

About China International Development Corporation Limited

China International Development Corporation Limited (“CIDC”) was incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong under stock code 0264. As an established investment holding company, CIDC has built a strong foundation in the manufacturing and distribution of high-quality leather products.  CIDC has proactively embarked on a strategy of innovation and transformation, seeking opportunities beyond its traditional core business. The Company is always committed to seeking opportunities for new business and value creation, as well as for timely expansion of the Company’s scope of operation and investments.

For press enquiries:
NVTHK Limited
Olivia Leung   Tel: 2522 3869 Email: Olivia.leung@newvisiongp.com
Website: www.nvt.cim.hk




Topic: Press release summary
Source: China International Development Corporation Limited
Sectors: Daily Finance, Blockchain Technology, Manufacturing, FinTech, NFTs
