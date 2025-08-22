

HONG KONG, Aug 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Everbright Grand China Assets Limited ("Everbright Grand China" or the "Group"; HKEX stock code: 03699.HK), a subsidiary of China Everbright Group, principally engaged in the businesses of property leasing, property management and the sales of properties held for sale, announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 ("Reporting Period"). During the Reporting Period, revenue of the Group was approximately RMB24.5 million, representing an increase of approximately RMB0.6 million as compared with 2024. Profit attributable to equity shareholders was approximately RMB10.1 million, representing a decrease of approximately RMB1.3 million as compared with 2024, mainly attributable to the increase in the PRC income tax and deferred taxation. Gross profit was approximately RMB18.1 million, representing an increase of approximately RMB0.6 million as compared with 2024. Basic earnings per share of the Group was approximately RMB2.30 cents (2024: RMB2.59 cents). The Board declared an interim dividend of RMB0.73 cents (equivalent to HK0.80 cents) per ordinary share. Considering that the current operating environment remains relatively challenging, the Board declared an interim dividend of RMB0.73 cents (equivalent to HK0.80 cents) per ordinary share, as a token of appreciation to shareholders for their continuous support. In the second half of the year, the Company will decide on dividend distribution taking into account factors such as business development needs, financial performance and capital position, as well as performance growth, in order to bring the best return to the Company's shareholders and investors. In 2025, global economic environment continues to be characterized by uncertainties. Factors such as geopolitical risks, inflationary pressures and monetary policy adjustments in major economies around the world continue to affect market confidence and capital flows. Nevertheless, the overall stability of China’s economy, the gradual rebound of the consumer market and the continued optimization and upgrading of the industrial structure have provided a solid foundation for the development of the property management and leasing industry. For the six months ended 30 June 2025, the Group generated rental income of approximately RMB17.0 million (2024: RMB16.3 million), representing an increase of approximately RMB0.7 million as compared to the same period last year. The Company’s properties maintained an occupancy rate of approximately 81%, with the overall leasing market performing solidly, although newly signed rents declined compared to the previous period. In the face of downward pressure on rents, the Group will enhance its consolidated earning power by adding additional services to new leases to mitigate the impact of lower rents on overall revenue. This not only enriches the service offerings, but also helps to enhance customer stickiness and satisfaction, further consolidating the Group’s market competitiveness. During the period, revenue from the property management services was approximately RMB7.5 million (2024: RMB7.6 million), representing a decrease of approximately RMB0.1 million as compared to the same period last year. In terms of property portfolio strategy, the Group actively promotes tenant diversification to mitigate industry risks and adapt to the accelerated rise and fall of market environment of various industries. The Group’s existing properties are mainly concentrated in two core cities of Chengdu in Sichuan Province and Kunming in Yunnan Province, covering three commercial buildings, namely Everbright Financial Center, Everbright International Mansion and Ming Chang Building, with a total gross floor area of approximately 89,507 square meters. Benefiting from its excellent geographical location and sound property quality, it has attracted a large number of state-owned enterprises and large organizations to move in and has a solid leasing base. In the future, the Group will promote business diversification to enhance its overall risk-resistant capability. In terms of overseas investment, the Group is evaluating investment opportunities in international markets and is cautiously optimistic about overseas markets. Notwithstanding the volatility of the global economy, the Group will adhere to the principle of prudence and flexibility in its investment horizon to ensure the safety and profitability of its capital operations. As at 30 June 2025, The Group maintained cash and bank balances and bank deposits of approximately RMB236.2 million (31 December 2024: RMB231.5 million). The Group’s gearing ratio, being measured by the Group’s total liabilities over its total assets, was 18.6% (31 December 2024: 18.0%). The Group’s liquidity position was well-managed. Looking ahead to the second half of 2025, there are no new property management projects for the time being, despite favourable lease performance in the first half of the year. The Group is actively looking for suitable investment windows for its acquisition and investment plans which were delayed during the epidemic. With the active domestic economy and falling interest rates, the market’s willingness to invest has increased significantly. The Group will continue to deepen its digital transformation and actively utilize technology to promote the construction of intelligent properties and enhance operational efficiency and customer experience. Through technological empowerment, we optimize the allocation of human resources and service processes, enhance the level of intelligence and refinement of property management, and improve overall service quality and customer satisfaction. In addition, the Group will fully utilize the synergies with its parent company, China Everbright Group, and leverage on the popularity of the “Everbright” brand and its resource advantages to actively develop diversified value-added services, enrich its revenue structure and enhance its brand influence. In the face of industry restructuring and upgrading, the Group insists on stable operation, focuses on risk management and internal control, responds flexibly to changes in the macro-economy and policies, and continues to optimize its asset portfolio in order to enhance its risk-resistant capability.





