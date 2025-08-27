

Queensland, AU, Aug 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Queensland’s rich First Nations culture, businesses, and industry leaders has been celebrated at World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

The event was part of Queensland’s program as Gold Partner of the Australia Pavilion during Te Aratini Indigenous Peoples Week. Through business, art, food, and eco-tourism, artists, storytellers, performers, culinary innovators, and entrepreneurs from across Queensland’s diverse Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities came together to showcase their talents and vision. Living Culture, Future Dreaming: From Queensland to the World explored deep connections between Country, culture, and community, highlighting exciting opportunities for collaboration between Queensland and Japan. Australian Ambassador for First Nations People, Justin Mohamed, attended the event, which featured a keynote address by Quandamooka artist and Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) Board Member Delvene Cockatoo-Collins. The program was emceed by Jamie Healey, TIQ’s First Nations Engagement Officer.



Queensland’s Deputy Trade and Investment Commissioner for Japan, Melissa Inooka, led a compelling panel discussion spotlighting three pioneering First Nations entrepreneurs: Jacob Davidson, founder of FigJam & Co; Helen Bool, founder of Helen Rose Cosmetics and Wellness; and Kirra Daley, co-founder of Beachtree Distilling Co. Beachtree Distilling Co. was recently awarded World’s Best Craft Producer and World’s Best Sustainable Distillery at the 2025 World Drinks Awards in London.



The panel explored the importance of engaging directly with First Nations communities and the surging global demand for bush food ingredients and native botanicals—showcasing the innovation and international impact of Indigenous-led enterprises. The event also highlighted cultural parallels between First Nations and Japanese traditions—shared values of provenance, ritual, craftsmanship, nature, and sustainability. Queensland student ambassadors Seth Johnson and Grace Winter shared their experiences representing the state in the Osaka World Expo Ambassador Program. Mr Johnson, from Bundaberg, carries Indigenous and South Sea Islander heritage and serves as House Captain and Indigenous leadership group member at Bundaberg State High School. Ms Winter, a proud Wiradjuri and Kamilaroi woman, is School and Indigenous Captain at Marsden State High School. Both spoke passionately about the power of education, culture, and youth leadership. Lagaw Titui representing Waiben (Thursday Island) presented a Dheori (headdress) to the officials of Wakayama Prefecture, their sister city, prior to the opening of the event. Throughout the week, Queensland’s First Nations pop-up at Lucua Osaka captivated the public as part of DEMOExpo—an initiative bringing the spirit of World Expo to the city streets. Performances by the Lagaw Titui Island Stars, a Meet the Maker pop up with Mrs Cockatoo-Collins, bespoke artworks and product displays by Hogarth Arts, Hopevale Arts, Yalanji Arts, MOA Arts, and Jedess Hudson brought Queensland’s First Nations stories to life for Japanese audiences. Mrs Cockatoo-Collins was captivated by the response and the genuine interest from local business networks. “The huge crowds at Lucua Osaka were incredible—it was a powerful reminder of how our stories and culture connect globally,” Cockatoo-Collins said. “Hosting Queensland’s First Nations event at World Expo 2025 Osaka has been an extraordinary opportunity to build meaningful connections and open doors for future collaboration in art, business, and community internationally.” Fast Facts Japan is Queensland’s third-largest goods export market with total exports valued at $14.2 billion as at June 2025.

In 2024-25, Queensland’s goods exports totalled $104.8 billion, as the State continues to produce and supply globally competitive goods to meet external demands, despite a challenging global environment.

Queensland remains Australia’s second-largest goods exporter after Western Australia, accounting for 20.4% of national goods exports, and exporting more than New South Wales and South Australia combined.

