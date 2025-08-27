

HONG KONG, Aug 26, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Global leading storage battery company in data center and telecom industries – Shuangdeng Group Co., Ltd. (stock code: 06960.HK), today listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”). Shuangdeng Group offered a total of 58,557,000 H Shares in the global offering. The offer price was determined at HK$14.51 per offer share. The net proceeds from the Global Offering are estimated to be approximately HK$756.3 million.The Company intends to use the net proceeds for the following purposes: (1) Construct a lithium-ion batteries production facility in Southeast Asia, which will primarily be used for producing batteries for data centers. (2) Establish a research and development center focusing on the research and development of: (i) enhanced energy storage battery life; (ii) solid state battery; (iii) sodium-ion battery; and (iv) BMS technology. (3) Strengthen overseas sales and marketing so that the Company can enhance its global presence, better serve overseas customers and boost international sales, etc. Shuangdeng Group’s Hong Kong Offering was over-subscribed by approximately 3875.25 times of the 5,856,000 H shares offered. The International Offering also recorded an over-subscription, of approximately 17.75 times of the 52,701,000 H shares offered. The opening price of Shuangdeng Group today was HK$22.50, up by 55.1%, with a total market capitalization of HK$9.38 billion accordingly. Listing Ceremony VIP Group Dr. Yang Rui, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Shuangdeng Group said, “Shuangdeng is not only a provider of energy storage battery products and system solutions but also aspires to be an architect of the AIDC intelligent computing center energy ecosystem, as the ‘Energy Operating System’ of digital infrastructure. We firmly believe that without stable energy supply, there can be no reliable intelligent computing power. We look forward to working with global investors to jointly chart the grand blueprint of a ‘Zero-Carbon Computing Planet.’ Let every watt of energy illuminate the path forward for human civilization!” Dr. Yang Rui, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

of Shuangdeng Group Co., Ltd. Delivered a Speech Shuangdeng Group is a leading company in energy storage business for big-data and telecommunication industries. Its products span diverse application scenarios, including energy storage for telecom base stations, data centers, and the electrical energy storage settings. According to Frost & Sullivan, in 2024, the Company ranked the first among global telecom base station and data center energy storage battery providers in terms of shipment volume, achieving a market share of 11.1%. With over a decade of dedicated industry expertise, Shuangdeng Group has established a globally leading customer base and brand strength. The Company serves nearly 30 of the world’s top 100 telecom operators and equipment manufacturers, forging strong relationship with leading telecom operators and telecommunication equipment manufacturers in China, such as China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Tower, as well as prominent international telecommunication giants like Ericsson, Vodafone, Orange, and Telenor. In addition, as of December 31, 2024, Shuangdeng Group served 80% of top 10 Chinese self-owned data center companies and 90% of top 10 Chinese third-party data center companies. Capturing the AIDC Opportunity: Data Center Business Booms As the key carriers of latest-generation digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing, data centers experienced a rapid growth in recent years around the world. The advent of the AI era is also accelerating the industry trend towards large-scale and high-computing power data centers. According to Frost & Sullivan, the proportion of global electricity consumption by data centers is expected to increase from 4.0% in 2024 to 10.1% in 2030. The dependency of AI and big data on constant power supplies makes energy storage a critical component in the infrastructure supporting these technologies. In 2018, Shuangdeng Group keenly identified the market demands of the internet era and began establishing cooperation relationship with large tech companies and data center operators. Up to August 8, 2025, its energy storage products have been used in hundreds of data centers. According to Frost & Sullivan, in 2024, Shuangdeng Group ranked first among Chinese companies in terms of shipment volumes in the global data center energy storage market, with 16.1% market share in the global data center market. Shuangdeng Group’s batteries applied in data centers, utilizing advanced technologies such as continuous grid plate preparation technology, deliver superior high-rate performance. These products achieve discharge rates exceeding 6C, with instantaneous discharge capabilities reaching 10C, making them ideal products to serve customer-specific performance needs across various application scenarios. Additionally, the Company is leading the development of the industry standard for ‘‘Lithium-iron Phosphate Battery Packs for AC UPS in Data Centers’’ in China, setting the benchmark for energy storage battery technology in the era of big data. According to the prospectus, Shuangdeng Group’s revenues from sales of batteries used in data centers increased by 120% from RMB397.0 million in the five months ended May 31, 2024 to RMB872.9 million in the five months ended May 31, 2025. The contribution of this business segment to total revenue grew from ‌28.4%‌ to ‌46.7%, making it the company’s largest revenue source. In the era of artificial intelligence and big data, Shuangdeng Group is well-positioned to capture the vast market opportunities of the future. Approximately 40.0% of the net proceeds from this IPO will be used for the construction of a lithium-ion batteries production facility in Southeast Asia, which will primarily be used for producing batteries for data centers in order to cultivate its second growth pillar and increase its markets share regarding energy storage products for data centers. ‌Strong R&D Drives Innovation, Diverse Products Meet Varied Needs As a global leading energy storage battery manufacturer, Shuangdeng Group relies on its in-house R&D to establish and strengthen market position, and achieve continuous growth. The Company has R&D centers located in Taizhou, Shenzhen, Beijing and Xiangyang. These R&D centers focus on the research and development of energy storage battery technologies to improve the safety, cost-efficiency and performance of energy storage batteries. Adhering to the principle of “researching one generation ahead, pilot testing the next, and mass-producing the current”, Shuangdeng Group aims to enhance the market competitiveness of both lithium-ion batteries and lead-acid batteries through its R&D efforts. As of August 8, 2025, the Company held a total of 353 patents, including 111 invention patents. Shuangdeng Group’s technical team has actively participated in the formulation of national and industry-related standards on multiple occasions, demonstrating its strong technological credibility and influence in the industry. As of May 31, 2025, the Company has participated in the formulation of one international standard issued by International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), 10 national standards and 21 industry standards issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China and the Standardization Administration of China. In addition, Shuangdeng Group actively pursues collaborative R&D partnerships with external entities to co-develop innovative technologies and products that align with dynamic market needs. The Company works closely with leading experts in the energy storage industry and have formed an external technical expert committee, which was led by academician from the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Chinese Academy of Sciences, and jointed by more than 30 industrial experts to support and advise on technical innovation. The Company has also established profound partnerships with leading universities, research institutions and industry experts. These collaborations have facilitated a series of projects focused on pioneering new technologies, offering crucial technical insights that underpin its future product development strategies. Shuangdeng Group offers a diverse range of products across multiple technology pathways to provide the most cost-effective options that meet customer performance requirements. Apart from lead-acid batteries and lithium-ion batteries, the Company’s sodium-ion batteries have been widely adopted in telecom base stations by telecommunication companies in multiple provinces and regions, including Anhui, Qinghai, Tibet and Gansu. In addition, to further enhance the energy safety, the Company has been actively developing the solid-state battery technology. The joint R&D project with Tianmu Lake Institute of Advanced Energy Storage Technologies has completed development of the key materials, and achieved the fabrication of 100Ah solid-state lithium-ion batteries, which laid a solid foundation for the Company’s future R&D on the technology and manufacture of solid-state battery. For further information, please contact: Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group

Kelly Fung +852 3150 6763 kelly.fung@h-advisors.global

May Yang +86 15021840493 may.yang@h-advisors.global





Topic: Press release summary

Source: SHUANGDENG GROUP CO., LTD.

Sectors: Daily Finance

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

