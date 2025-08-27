

NEW YORK, Aug 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - T-RIZE Group, a global fintech firm offering institutional-grade tokenization infrastructure, is launching Vision 60 by Ste-Rose, a $24.2 million, 60-unit energy-efficient residential development in Laval, Québec. This project is part of a 500+ unit new construction deal with T-RIZE Group, valued at $200 million. Tokenized by T-RIZE, the offering is being launched through a strategic collaboration with Republic, one of the world's leading regulated investment platforms with over 3 million users, $3 billion in deployed capital, and more than 2,500 ventures backed. Accredited investors will be able to participate using both fiat and cryptocurrency. Pipeline Execution in Motion Vision 60 by Ste-Rose follows Vision 87 by Champfleury, an 87-unit, $23 million tokenized offering that forms part of a separate $300 million, 956-unit residential development. Together, these offerings reflect the ongoing execution of T-RIZE's multi-billion-dollar pipeline, applying a scalable, compliant framework for bringing real-world assets onchain. T-RIZE leads tokenization, including asset digitization, legal structuring, and smart contract deployment. Republic's affiliate broker-dealer, OpenDeal Broker LLC , Member FINRA & SiPC, oversees investor onboarding and distribution under Regulation D. Token-Powered Infrastructure Vision 60 will be deployed on an EVM-compatible blockchain such as Base or Avalanche, two leading infrastructures supporting institutional adoption of real-world assets. Base, incubated by Coinbase, enables low-cost execution, robust security, and seamless integration with Ethereum and capital markets ecosystems, offering a strong foundation for tokenized financial products. Avalanche delivers high-performance infrastructure with flexible tooling, supporting regulatory alignment and scalable deployment of institutional tokenization use cases. The $RIZE utility token anchors the T-RIZE ecosystem. It is used to access and pay for tokenization services—including onboarding, structuring, and listing—while also unlocking vetted investment opportunities, enabling decentralized governance, and supporting ecosystem growth. With 30% of supply allocated to governance and incentives, $RIZE is listed on tier-1 venues like Kraken and Revolut. Built with Institutional-Grade Standards Vision 60 is supported by a network of third-party experts and institutions: Ekitas – Legal and tax structuring

CBRE – Independent project appraisal

BDO – Return and cash flow projections

Intact Insurance – Performance bond underwriting

MA2D – Lead developer

Concept Habitation Duo Inc. – Property manager

Republic – Regulated global investment platform T-RIZE also operates as a validator and RWA issuer on the Canton Network, a privacy-first blockchain used by institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Broadridge, and Cumberland, where over $2 trillion in monthly transactions are settled and more than $4 trillion in digital assets are safeguarded. This positions T-RIZE at the intersection of regulated finance and onchain innovation. "Tokenized real estate is no longer a concept—it's entering its institutional growth phase," said Madani Boukalba, CEO of T-RIZE Group. "Vision 60 is a real-world proof point of how scalable, compliant infrastructure unlocks global access to tokenized real estate—setting the stage for broader institutional adoption." About Republic Headquartered in New York City, Republic is a global financial firm operating a network of retail-focused investment platforms and an enterprise digital advisory arm. With a deep track record of legal and technical innovation, Republic is known for providing access to new asset classes to investors of all types. Backed by Valor Equity Partners, Galaxy Interactive, HOF Capital, AngelList and other leading institutions, Republic boasts a global portfolio of over 2,000 companies and a community of nearly three million members in over 150 countries. More than $3 billion has been deployed through investment platforms, funds, and firms within the Republic family of companies with operations established in the US, the UK, EU, the UAE and South Korea. All broker-dealer related securities activity is conducted by OpenDeal Broker LLC, an affiliate of OpenDeal Inc. a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SiPC, located at 149 5th Avenue, 10th FL, New York, 10010 please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck and Form CRS here. For additional information, visit https://republic.com/ About T-RIZE Group Founded in 2022, T-RIZE is an institutional tokenization platform onboarding a multi-billion-dollar pipeline of real estate, structured financial products, and AI Energy Offset Reserve Notes. The T-RIZE platform transforms these assets into programmable digital instruments that unlock liquidity, lower capital costs, and enhance underwriting and risk modelling while protecting sensitive data through privacy-preserving AI. At its core, the RIZE token powers tokenization services, connects institutions to vetted investments and AI-driven infrastructure, and supports governance and incentive programs across the ecosystem. For more information, visit www.T-RIZE.io or contact: Press Inquiries: press@T-RIZE.io Head Office: 1155 René-Lévesque West, Suite 2500, Montreal, QC H3B 3X7, Canada Toronto Office: 130 King Street West, Suite 1900, Toronto, ON M5X 1E3, Canada





