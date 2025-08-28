

HONG KONG, Aug 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Shoucheng Holdings Limited (0697.HK, hereinafter referred to as “Shoucheng Holdings”), Beijing Shoucheng Robotics Technology Industry Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Shoucheng Robotics”), IAT Automobile Technology Co., Ltd. (300825.SZ, hereinafter referred to as “IAT”), and Beijing IATROBOT Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “IATROBOT”) officially signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement. The four parties will leverage their respective strengths to carry out comprehensive cooperation in technological innovation, application deployment, industry chain collaboration, and talent cultivation within the robotics sector, jointly accelerating the development of new business models in the “Robotics + Automobiles” field. I. Industry Background: Robotics Entering the Acceleration Phase of Application Deployment At present, the global robotics industry is in a stage of rapid development, with national strategies and policies being introduced intensively. On August 26, the State Council officially released the Opinions of the State Council on Deeply Implementing the “AI+” Initiative (Guo Fa [2025] No. 11), which explicitly calls for promoting the extensive and in-depth integration of artificial intelligence with various industries and fields across the economy and society, and accelerating the formation of new models of intelligent economy and intelligent society characterized by human-machine collaboration, cross-industry integration, and co-creation. Under this national strategy, the robotics industry is shifting from “technological breakthroughs” to “application deployment.” Automobiles and robotics, as two highly complementary industries, are increasingly showing a trend of cross-sector integration. The cooperation between Shoucheng Holdings and IAT Group, under the dual drivers of favorable policy and strong market demand, will inject new momentum into robotics applications across key segments such as R&D, manufacturing, transportation, and mobility services. IAT is a leading enterprise in China’s automotive design field and the only independent automotive design company listed on the A-share market. The company provides full-process services ranging from complete vehicle R&D and design to core component manufacturing, while pursuing a globalization strategy of “technology + supply chain.” According to public information, IAT has served more than 80 clients and participated in the development of nearly 500 vehicle models. Its clients include major OEMs such as FAW, Dongfeng, BAIC, Geely, emerging EV brands, as well as joint-venture automakers. This highlights IAT’s strong OEM resources and delivery capabilities across the automotive value chain. At the same time, through its subsidiary — Beijing IATROBOT Technology Co., Ltd. — IAT has officially entered the robotics sector. IATROBOT is dedicated to building an integrated R&D, design, and simulation training platform, capable of supporting multi-scenario robotics development from simulation and testing to optimization. The company has already launched multiple R&D projects, including wheeled robots, underwater robots, drilling robots, and pet-care robots, demonstrating its potential in cross-scenario development and industry collaboration. The involvement of IATROBOT expands the scope of this cooperation beyond traditional automotive design, providing important support for the integration of robotics R&D, simulation, and automotive industrialization. By partnering with IAT and IATROBOT, Shoucheng will be able to embed robotics technologies deeply into the core stages of the automotive value chain, such as vehicle manufacturing, intelligent assembly, and production line testing. This will enable robots to truly enter the production line and accelerate industrial adoption. This strategic cooperation is not merely a technological connection — it leverages IAT’s extensive OEM client network to move robotics scenarios from “next-door demonstrations” directly into the “factory workshop,” bridging the crucial pathway between R&D validation and scaled industrial delivery. II. Key Areas of Cooperation: Balancing R&D Breakthroughs and Application Deployment Guided by the State Council’s “AI+” Initiative, the four parties will anchor their collaboration on the full chain of “technology R&D — industrial application — ecosystem co-construction,” working together to drive industrial innovation. The cooperation will focus on the following areas to promote the deep integration of robotics and automobiles: (1) Technological Innovation and Joint R&D The four parties will jointly build an integrated robotics R&D and simulation platform, drawing on the comprehensive R&D system of the automotive industry. The focus will be on achieving breakthroughs in key areas such as motion control, structural optimization, automotive-grade components, and large-scale manufacturing. Leveraging NVIDIA Isaac/Omniverse technology, the parties will co-develop an integrated simulation training platform that not only supports simulation of robotics applications in automotive R&D, manufacturing, and testing, but also enables cross-scenario simulations such as collaborative operations between autonomous driving vehicles and logistics robots. In addition, a mechanism for data and outcome sharing will be established: Shoucheng Holdings will provide operational data resources from transportation and mobility scenarios, while IAT will contribute expertise in automotive engineering and robotics R&D, together forming a complete closed loop spanning simulation — R&D — validation — production line application. (2) Priority Procurement and Synergy Mechanism Across R&D design, simulation training, complete machine and component supply, the four parties will adopt a priority procurement mechanism, under which signatories will be given preference as partners under equivalent conditions. Shoucheng Holdings and Shoucheng Robotics will focus on product promotion, distribution, and supporting services, while IAT and IATROBOT will concentrate on technology R&D, engineering validation, and customized whole-machine development. The parties will also work together to advance secondary development of robotic systems, ensuring optimal adaptation of robotics products to scenarios such as automotive production lines, intelligent assembly, and line testing. Through division of labor and collaborative mechanisms, a complementary cycle of product supply — technological innovation — application feedback will be established, accelerating the conversion of results and enhancing commercialization efficiency. (3) Talent Development Leveraging the research and industrial platforms of Shoucheng, IAT, and their partners, the four parties will jointly carry out technological problem-solving, simulation training, and application pilots, providing researchers and engineers with cross-industry, cross-scenario practical environments. Regular technical seminars and industry forums will be held, inviting experts and upstream and downstream enterprises to participate, thereby establishing a joint talent development mechanism. This initiative aims to cultivate a new generation of young researchers with both automotive engineering backgrounds and practical experience in robotics industrialization, laying a solid talent foundation for long-term growth. (4) Expanding Development Horizons The four parties will closely align with national strategies for “AI+” and robotics industry development, with a focus on scaling up “Robotics + Automobiles” applications in R&D, manufacturing, testing, and mobility services. Building on this foundation, the cooperation will gradually extend into broader fields such as smart transportation, intelligent manufacturing, healthcare, education, and public services, covering the design, R&D, production, testing, and commercialization of robots and core components. At the same time, by integrating capital and industry, the parties will drive coordinated upgrades across the value chain, ultimately forming a full-cycle closed loop from R&D validation to large-scale application. This will create a demonstrative “Robotics + Automobiles” application matrix, achieving mutual benefits and long-term value creation. III. Strategic Significance: Establishing a New Benchmark for Robotics Applications The greatest value of the robotics industry lies in real-world applications, and “Robotics + Automobiles” stands out as one of the most promising and high-potential application directions. From complete vehicle R&D to intelligent manufacturing, from traffic scheduling to smart mobility, robots will create tremendous value across the entire automotive value chain. Shoucheng Holdings, leveraging its capital platform, ecosystem resources, and industrial fund advantages, has invested in leading domestic enterprises such as Unitree Robotics, Galbot, Noetix Robotics, Galaxea-AI, and Booster Robotics, equipping it with the capability to integrate frontier technologies. Shoucheng Robotics has established collaborations with hundreds of high-quality upstream and downstream enterprises, making it one of the most comprehensive resource-linking platforms in China. IAT and IATROBOT, in turn, bring mature automotive engineering systems into robotics R&D and industrialization. Together, the combined strengths of both sides will form a complete pathway of “R&D — iteration — application — scale-up.” By joining forces with IAT, Shoucheng will further integrate its scenario resources and industrial ecosystem with IAT’s expertise in vehicle R&D, engineering capabilities, and industrialization experience. Over the next one to two years, the cooperation will focus on the deep integration of “Robotics + Automobiles,” taking the lead in demonstrating large-scale applications across vehicle R&D, production and manufacturing, smart transportation, and mobility services. 