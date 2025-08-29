

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (HKD Thousand) Six months ended 30 June 2025 2024 Revenue 122,775 135,347 Gross Profit 47,277 48,767 Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company 8,172 18,510 Gross Profit Margin 39% 36% Basic Earnings per Share (HK cents) 0.58 1.31

HONG KONG, Aug 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited (“Dynasty” or the “Group”) (Stock Code: 00828), a premier grape winemaker in China, today announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025. In the first half of 2025, as the Group strengthened the effort for dry white market in coastal region and the new launch of white wine and sparkling wine products, the Group’s sales revenue of white wine products maintained a good momentum. But due to the impact of macroeconomy, fluctuations in consumer market in the PRC, as well as increase in marketing and promotion expenses, the Group's revenue for the first half of 2025 decreased by 9% to approximately HKD 123 million compared to the same period in 2024. Profit attributable to owners of the Company declined by 56% to approximately HKD 8.2 million year-on-year. Basic earnings per share were approximately HK0.58 cents per share. The overall gross profit margin increased to 39% from 36% for the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to optimisation of product mix during the period. Sales of white wines products of the Group served as the Group’s primary revenue contributor during the period. Sales revenue of red and white wines products accounted for approximately 41% and 54% of the Group’s overall revenue respectively for the period. During the period, the gross profit margin of red wine products and white wine products were 38% and 39% respectively. The Group has been actively pursuing innovation, embracing the “5+4+N” product strategy, with “N” standing for developing various customised products and continuously creating new products to meet the diverse needs of different Chinese consumer groups. During the period under review, the Group continued launching new products and carrying out product upgrade, that can better suit different palates, and cater for consumers with different spending power. That was done with an aim to invigorate the brand, as well as consolidating the image of Dynasty representative of domestic grape wine brand. The Group produced a wide range of more than 100 wine products under the “Dynasty” brand to meet the demands and preferences of different consumer groups mainly in the mass-market segments in the PRC wine market. During the period under review, the Group launched a new high-end product, i.e. Dynasty Chinese Zodiac Commemorative Dry Red Wine for the Yi Si Year of Snake, integrating with the Chinese zodiac culture and the leading rise of Chinese style fashionable products, by presenting the zodiac culture in a youthful visual language to attract potential consumers. During this period, the Group continued strengthening cooperation with the Wine Association and carried out activities such as "Dragon University Tours" to further expand the brand's awareness and reputation among young people. Based on its existing high-quality products, the Group continues to introduce new products and promote product upgrades. The Group participated in the 112th China Food & Drinks Fair in March 2025, introducing new products such as Tianyang Tea-flavoured wine series, Dynasty Baifu VSOP brandy, etc., to further improve its product matrix and provide consumers with diverse consumption choices. Breaking through from the constraints of traditional wine, this tea-flavoured wine series, with its core concept of "tea and wine fusion", has captured market attention with its unique craftsmanship. Based on white wine, this Tea-flavoured wine infuses the aromas of jasmine and Pu'er tea, creating a new oriental flavour within the traditional sparkling wine landscape. During the China Food & Drinks Fair, the Group also held wine-tasting events, where the new wines from Dynasty Tianxia Winery won industry praise for their unique flavor and exquisite craftsmanship. Further to our commitment to core wine business in the PRC, the Group will develop new alcoholic beverages segments such as sauce-flavour baijiu, yellow wine and special yellow wine – Chenpi wine, through the newly set up joint venture companies, so as to diversify the sources of revenue. Dynasty sauce-flavour baijiu products, namely ‘Han’, ‘Tang’, ‘Song’ and ‘Ming’ have been newly launched in Tianjin core-market with enthusiastic responses and will be further strategically promoted to other regions in the second half of the year. The sauce-flavour baijiu products satisfy the needs of customer groups with different spending habits and contributing to the Group’s business. In the future, the continuous development and expansion of the sauce-flavour baijiu industry and the improvement of the level of customer groups will inevitably and effectively drive the increase in the sales of Dynasty wine and related products, thereby enhancing our industry influence and brand awareness. For the yellow wine project, after planning, a manufacturing plant with a tank capacity of 3,000 tonnes of yellow wine and special yellow wine – Chenpi wine in Jiangsu will be under construction in the second half of 2025. Upon completion of the construction works, the Group will be able to produce special yellow wine – Dongtai Chenpi Wine which allows the Group to effectively expand product categories, seize development opportunities in the Chinese yellow wine industry, and achieve a major strategic move towards high-quality development of the wine industry. Regarding E-commerce sales, the e-commerce team of the Group comprehensively operated online stores on traditional e-commerce platforms, such as JD.com, Tmall and Pinduoduo for product sales, as well as comprehensive innovation on its brand, product categories, and business systems, procedures and models via interest-based ecommerce platforms, including RED, Kuai and TikTok during the period under review. The Group’s autonomous brand communications could continue to gain the attention of mainstream consumer groups and demographic segments, and enhance effective market penetration of the Group’s products targeted at young consumers. The e-commerce team also actively cultivate e-commerce live broadcasting talents to further expand its sales channels so as to build up a new customer base. In addition, during the period under review, the Group had boasted brilliant results in major wine appraisal competitions. Among the numerous awards, “Dynasty Jin. Y Brandy XO barrel-aged 12 years” has won the Silver Award, at the 2025 International Wine & Spirit Competition (“IWSC”). The competition is considered the international standard for wine and spirits quality. Dynasty Baifu VSOP Brandy, Golden Dynasty Marselan Dry Red Wine, as well as Tianyang Tea-flavoured Wine series are also awarded at the “2024 Qingzhuo Awards” in respective categories by China Alcoholic Beverages Association. “Dynasty Mengyuan White wine” has also won the Grand Gold Medal at the France International Wine Awards (“FIWA”) China region, Spring 2025 for its excellent quality. In addition, “Dynasty Inherit series -Dry Red Wine” has garnered the Gold Award at the same competition. These wines stood out from other entries for their elegant aroma, smooth body and round taste, and won the awards at the competitions, showing the charm and strengths of Dynasty wines to the country and the world. Mr. Wan Shoupeng, Chairman of Dynasty, concluded, “Looking ahead to the second half of 2025, the Group will continue to focus on market and consumer demand and promote product quality through technological innovation. At the same time, the Group will continue to innovate marketing strategies to stimulate brand vitality, further expand the market share of Dynasty’s products, strengthen Dynasty’s brand image representative of domestic wines, and set a benchmark for the Chinese wine industry, with the aim of bringing Dynasty’s superior wines to more consumers in the PRC. The Group will continue to proactively develop new marketing prospects through innovation in product categories and consumption scenarios, and cross-industry co-operations in order to boost sales volume, which is in line with the country’s effort to promote domestic consumption and release the consumption growth potential.” About Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code 00828 on 26 January 2005. Founded in 1980, Dynasty is the premier grape winemaker in China. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of grape wine products under its reputable “Dynasty” brand. Dynasty is the first Sino-foreign joint venture wine company in China with Tianjin Food Group Limited and the French grape wine giant, Remy Cointreau, as its current major shareholders. The Group produces and sells more than 100 grape wine product series, and introduces imported wine products, providing high-quality and value-for-money grape wines to the full range of consumer groups in China.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited

Sectors: Food & Beverage

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

