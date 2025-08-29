

West Palm Beach, FL, Aug 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has agreed to a multi-year partnership as the new title sponsor of The Palm Beaches Marathon. The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon, a race owned and managed by Ken Kennerly's K2 Sports Ventures, will be held in Downtown West Palm Beach, Florida, on December 13-14, 2025. USPA Marathon This renowned marathon event is recognized for its beautiful views of the waterfront and palm-tree-lined streets and welcomes runners from across the country and around the world to the warmth of Florida during the cold winter months. It is also a qualifier for the legendary Boston Marathon. "U.S. Polo Assn. is honored to be the Title Sponsor of The Palm Beaches Marathon, an iconic event that, like our brand, is deeply rooted in this vibrant community of Palm Beach County," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that oversees the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "While our sport-inspired brand has a worldwide footprint in more than 190 countries, our heart and heritage are right here in The Palm Beaches, home to USPA Global, the United States Polo Association, and the USPA National Polo Center, the most prestigious polo destination in the world." The race weekend will include the 5K and 10K at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, December 13, followed by the featured Marathon, Half Marathon, and Marathon Relay on Sunday, December 14 at 6 a.m. Early registration is now open. Cost is $130 for the Marathon and $100 for the Half Marathon. The early registration fee for the 10K is $60, and $45 for the 5K. To register for The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon, visit palmbeachmarathon.com. A Health and Fitness Expo will coincide with race packet pickup on Friday, December 12, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, December 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Meyer Amphitheatre, 104 Datura St., West Palm Beach. The Expo will feature the latest in health and fitness products and services, running apparel, and upcoming race information. "We are excited to add a renowned global brand like U.S. Polo Assn. as the Title Sponsor of The Palm Beaches Marathon," Kennerly said. "This is a massive deal for the future of our race and its appeal to runners throughout the world. The Palm Beaches are a globally recognized blue-chip destination, and we are looking forward to continuing to grow the race not only in our community, but also on an international level." U.S. Polo Assn. brand products include apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, luggage, watches, shoes, home furnishings, and more, with distribution across 190 countries through independent retail stores, department stores, U.S. Polo Assn. brand stores and e-commerce. "Partnering with The Palm Beaches Marathon allows us to celebrate athletic excellence, community spirit, health and wellness, as well as the shared passion for sport that connects us locally and around the world. From the polo fields to the streets of Palm Beach, we are inspired by the athletes who give their all, and we look forward to sharing in the energy, camaraderie, and world-class competition that make The Palm Beaches Marathon truly special," Prince added. The race will support local charities, soon to be announced. WPBF 25, the Hearst-owned ABC Affiliate, will return as the Official Broadcast Station of the race and will provide extensive pre- and post-race coverage on all on-air and digital channels, as well as produce a live broadcast on Marathon race morning. "WPBF 25 is thrilled to extend our partnership for a second year in a row as the Official Broadcast Station of the U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon, reaffirming our commitment to help bring such a unique and exciting event like this to our community," said President and General Manager, Caroline Taplett. "Working together with our incredible partners, Ken Kennerly and the Marathon team, we are dedicated to promoting a more connected community, supporting local businesses, and inspiring participants, locally, nationally, and internationally to join us in beautiful South Florida for this one-of-a-kind experience." About U.S. Polo Assn. U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according toâ€¯License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn. About The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon is a premier winter running event held annually in West Palm Beach, which features a range of race distances designed for runners of all abilities, including a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, and a 4-person marathon relay. Highlighted by a 100% flat, USATF-certified course, the Marathon serves as a Boston Marathon qualifier. The scenic route allows runners to experience West Palm Beach's vibrant downtown as it winds along palm-lined Flagler Drive, past historic neighborhoods, and features sparkling waterfront views. The event also supports community and charity efforts. Visit palmbeachmarathon.com. Contact Information

Stacey Kovalsky

U.S. Polo Assn.

skovalsky@uspagl.com

(954) 673-1331 Gary Ferman

Specialty Sports

(954) 558-5203 SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: U.S. Polo Assn.

Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Retail & eCommerce, Sports

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

