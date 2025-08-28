Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 29, 2025
Thursday, 28 August 2025, 23:50 HKT/SGT
Source: Digital Shovel
Digital Shovel Announces Partnership with IREN, Culminating in Completion of Infrastructure Support to 26 Sites

Toronto, ON, August 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Digital Shovel, a leading innovator in crypto mining infrastructure solutions, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its partnership with IREN (formerly Iris Energy Limited), marked by the delivery of the final batch totaling 493 MW of busway sets, including active units and spares. This milestone, achieved well ahead of schedule, underscores Digital Shovel’s commitment to excellence and reliability in supporting next-generation data center operations.

The partnership, formalized in February 2024, saw Digital Shovel supply IREN with almost 500 MW of busways, critical to powering IREN’s expanding data centers, which are optimized for Bitcoin mining and AI cloud services using 100% renewable energy. The project was completed without delays, with deliveries consistently surpassing expectations, enabling IREN to advance its operational timeline.

“We are incredibly proud of the seamless execution of this partnership with IREN,” said Scot Johnson, CEO of Digital Shovel. “Delivering all 493 MW of busway sets ahead of schedule is a testament to our team’s dedication and the strength of our innovative solutions. IREN’s vision for sustainable, high-performance data centers aligns perfectly with our mission, and we’re excited about the impact this project will have on their growth.”

The early completion of this contract also positions both companies for future collaboration. “This project has been a fantastic opportunity to showcase what we can achieve together,” Johnson added. “We’re eager to explore new ventures with IREN as they continue to lead in renewable energy-powered data centers for Bitcoin mining and AI applications.”

The success of this deployment lays the foundation for expanded collaboration as demand for infrastructure solutions continues to surge. With proven capacity to deliver at scale and speed, Digital Shovel is positioned to help power the next generation of energy-efficient data centers across North America.

For more information about Digital Shovel and its solutions, please visit www.digitalshovel.com.

About Digital Shovel

Digital Shovel is a leading vertically integrated HPC, AI and Bitcoin Mining systems manufacturer, building critical elements for datacenter construction. This includes turnkey modular datacenters, as well as infrastructure including switchgear, Smart PDUs, busway systems and more. For more info, visit www.DigitalShovel.com 

About IREN

IREN (NASDAQ: IREN), formerly Iris Energy Limited, is an Australia-based company operating next-generation data centers powered by 100% renewable energy. With facilities optimized for Bitcoin mining, AI cloud services, and other power-dense computing applications, IREN is a global leader in sustainable, high-performance data center solutions. For more information, visit www.iren.com.

Media Contact:
Press@DigitalShovel.com
https://www.digitalshovel.com 




Topic: New market for product
Source: Digital Shovel
Sectors: Blockchain Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

