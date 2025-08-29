

HIGHLIGHTS: - The Group’s gross billings amounted to approximately RMB1,705.4 million, representing an increase of approximately 83.3% from approximately RMB930.5 million for the Corresponding Period. - The Group’s total revenue was approximately RMB2,099.7 million, representing an increase of approximately 133.8% from approximately RMB898.1 million for the Corresponding Period. - The profit attributable to Shareholders of the Group was approximately RMB865.4 million, as compared to the net loss attributable to Shareholders of approximately RMB174.2 million for the Corresponding Period. - Taking into account the financial and cash flow positions of the Group, the Board recommends the payment of an interim dividend of approximately HKD238.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing HKD0.51 per share (in cash). HONG KONG, Aug 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd (the “Company” ; together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or “we”) is pleased to announce its unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (the “Reporting Period”). During the Reporting Period, the Company sustained robust operations and realized a revenue of approximately RMB2,099.7 million, representing a YOY growth of approximately 133.8%. Profit attributable to Shareholders amounted to approximately RMB865.4 million, representing a YOY turnaround to profit from the net loss attributable to Shareholders of approximately RMB174.2 million in the Corresponding Period, and an increase of approximately RMB1,039.6 million in the Reporting Period. These fully demonstrate the effective strategy execution and high market adaptability of the Company. The Company places great emphasis on Shareholders returns. Taking into account the financial and cash flow positions of the Group, the Board recommends the payment of an interim dividend of approximately HKD238.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing HKD0.51 per share (in cash). Maintaining a prudent dividend policy not only reflects the strong profitability of our core business and our ample cash flows, but also highlights our strong sense of responsibility and commitment to Shareholders returns. Since the listing of the Company in 2023, the Company has made cash dividend payments for consecutive years with increasing dividend payout ratio. Notably, the dividend payout ratio reached 50.3% for 2024. Developing a dimensional product matrix for revenue diversification Leveraging on the synergy and conversion of the products under our existing four main product lines, we further strengthened our core advantages in “intelligent algorithms + professional investment research + ecosystem services”, drove the transformation of our next-generation stock investing assistants from “feature-focused” to “experience-orientated”, and continued to improve our digital financial infrastructure, thereby facilitating the development of personalized and inclusive financial services. We consolidated the foundation of our large-amount software products and delivered our expertise in investment advisory services to ensure robust and strong performance of the core business. Empowered by AI technology, we fully delivered our expertise in investment advisory by newly launching 8 stock monitoring indicators and the “FinSphere SmartInvest” quantitative product that further strengthened our AI service capabilities. At the same time, we advanced the framework construction of our Stock Learning Machine through forming the three main matrices of “content, tool and trading” with focus on six core modules such as courses, live streaming and tools, to create a comprehensive learning platform. During the Reporting Period, It underwent 5 major version iterations and over 200 feature optimizations. In addition, we refined our small-amount series products to enhance our product strengths and operational capabilities and accelerate the platform development of our App. We built a Chief IP ecosystem integrating K-line chart analysis and expert insights, that enabled us to precisely distribute contents through a user tagging system. We upgraded our market information by enriching data such as capital flow trends, Hong Kong and US stocks, and launched new features of stock monitoring and portfolio watchlist. We optimized our information page with an infinite content feed, personalized recommendations, and improved visual hierarchy. Meanwhile, we also expanded multiple distribution channels including app stores, and refined our marketing strategies through data analysis. By sorting out the bottlenecks in registered users’ activation, we implemented tiered strategies to enhance utilization rates. Our homepage was dynamically optimized to enhance the attractiveness of its first screen. These measures accelerated the development of our App platform, broadened our user coverage and product exposure, increased the trustworthiness and stickiness of our App and created a closed loop of “content nurtures users and trust drives conversion”. Adhering to Artificial Intelligence + Investment Advisory strategy and refining our “1+N” investment research system With focus on the “buyer-side investment advisory” service, we vigorously developed “AI+” and further strengthened our “1+N” investment research system to fully penetrate our investment research into businesses and processes, so as to professionally support our customers in creating long-term value. We continued to make significant investment and effort in research and development. During the Reporting Period, we invested approximately RMB147 million in R&D activities. Meanwhile, as of the end of the Reporting Period, we had 139 software copyrights and patents on product features, big data, and AI, that represented an increase of 21 YOY. We actively explored the all-round empowerment of AI in the securities sector. We practiced “AI + Investment Advisory” providing a one-stop intelligent investment research platform which consolidates the core strengths of comprehensive stock analysis, multi-dimensional stock profiling, and diverse quantitative stock selection, and delivers professional investment research capabilities in an accessible, personalized, and empathetic manner that suits different types of investors. Meanwhile, considering compliance as our lifeline, we built an intelligent compliance and risk control platform covering the entire business process that creates a closed compliance loop of complete activity logging, data traceability, risk blocking, intelligent quality inspection and human-machine collaboration. During the Reporting Period, the cumulative number of behavioral monitoring tasks conducted by our “AI Monitoring Officer” increased by over approximately 77% as compared with 940 million in the Corresponding Period, and our “AI Inspection Officer” for content quality inspection assisted in nearly 2.2 million review tasks, reflecting that full coverage has been basically achieved. Based on our “1 research institute and N business lines” investment research system with our JF Financial Research Institute at the core, we continued to refine our underlying business competitiveness in securities investment advisory. Guided by the principle of “conducting higher-dimensional research and providing lower-dimensional services”, the institute is committed to developing a domestically leading and characteristically distinctive investment research service platform in China to provide long-term and steady, systematic, trustworthy and professional research services for investors. As of the end of the Reporting Period, the institute established a pyramid team structure consisting of 4 experts, 9 super-IPs and 128 professionals. It studied over 4,000 companies in over 20 industries. Refining traffic operation on MCNs with AI empowerment to build a high-quality traffic system By capitalizing on our refined traffic operations and realizing traffic reuse, we effectively expanded our business scale and improved our profit margins through optimization of operational efficiency. During the Reporting Period, using AIGC to optimize content production, we enhanced the production efficiency of premium contents. Moreover, using Douyin as our primary channel, we established a multi-platform layout with focus on Kuaishou, Xiaohongshu and Bilibili, to extend the boundaries of traffic operation scenarios. As of the end of the Reporting Period, the Company operated 994 MCN accounts on different internet platforms. These accounts attracted approximately 63.06 million followers, representing an increase of 17.47 million as compared with the Corresponding Period. At the same period, we actively practiced investor education for greater brand influence. We joined the Investor Education Alliance of China Fund and opened a Yinghua account to provide inclusive, systematic and differentiated investor education content for investors, contributing to the long-term development of stock investing theory. We exclusively sponsored Chinese Business Network’s live broadcast of the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting for the sixth consecutive year. Through “Buffett and Seven Lunches”, we helped investors build cognitive understanding of investing, and we specially organized a US study tour, bringing nearly a hundred investors to attend the meeting in person so that they could directly ask the stock god questions about value investing. This created a dialogue between the general investors and the iconic investor, aiming to provide them with more diverse and down-to-earth investment advice and forward-looking insights. We also attended “Financial Powerhouse”, a featured program of China Central Television, to provide deep explanation and analysis of the paradigm shift of the Company’s “AI + Investment Advisory” services empowered by fintech. Business outlook The chairman of the Board and chief executive officer of JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd, Mr. Chen Wenbin said: "Consistently adhering to the concepts of rational investing, value investing and long-term investing, we insisted on adopting a customer-centric approach to develop a dimensional product system and continuously improve our services. Looking forward to future, we, as a next-generation stock investing assistant, will continue to strengthen our competitiveness, solidify our market leadership and strive to make investing and wealth management easier yet more professional, and enhance the happiness of investment and wealth management. " About JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd (Stock Code: 9636) JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd is a new generation stock investment assistant. The Company is engaged in the provision of equity investment instruments, securities investment advisory, investor education and other services to individual investors. The products include stock quote software, stock learning machine, Stock Navigator, Super Investor and Jiuyao Stocks. 