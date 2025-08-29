

HONG KONG, Aug 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Analogue Holdings Limited (“Analogue” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) (stock code: 1977), a leading provider of electrical and mechanical (“E&M”) engineering solutions, and information and communications technology services for smart cities, today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (the “Period”) with contracts-in-hand achieving a record high of HK$13,085.0 million, providing a solid business foundation for the coming two years and beyond. Business Highlights - Revenue was HK$2,874.2 million with profit attributable to the owners of the Company at HK$80.8 million.

- The total order intake increased by 39.8% year-on-year to HK$4,906.5 million. Within this, the intake of new maintenance contracts for infrastructure, housing programmes, and lifts and escalators increased 143.0% in the Period to HK$862.5 million, contributing to the recurrent revenue stream.

- Overseas expansion was continually built on. The Group set up a new company in Germany for capturing opportunities in Europe and Central Asia, and our associate TEI opened a second branch in the southern part of the US.

- Interim dividend amounted to HK2.60 cents per share. Chairman Dr Mak Kin Wah said, “We are pleased to report a record high in contractsâ€‘inâ€‘hand in the first half of 2025. Since early years, we have been engaging in research and development on our own and in collaboration with leading universities and international technology partners, which gives us the early-mover advantage in putting the fast-developing innovative technologies to effective use in the engineering industry. Leveraging continuous advancements in construction techniques and innovative technologies, and comprehensive engineering capabilities, we have won the recognition and support of customers in diverse sectors, including public and private housing, commercial and industrial development projects, environmental engineering, data centres, universities, as well as lifts and escalators.” “Our strong cash position (with HK$1,140.1 million and gearing ratio of 19.5%) positions us for taking on additional work as appropriate, and valuable opportunities arising in the market. We aim to stay agile in pursuit of opportunities across our wide base of business in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China. Additionally, with the presence we have already established in the UK, the US and other international markets, we are pursuing project and technical services opportunities in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. We will tirelessly put into action our motto of ‘We Commit. We Perform. We Deliver.’, to maximise value for shareholders, suppliers and other stakeholders, while contributing to the wider communities we serve.” Business Review: Building Services - This segment remains as the largest revenue contributor, with revenue recorded at HK$1,565 million.

- Competitive edge in multidisciplinary packaged projects and industry leadership in innovative MiMEP and other new engineering techniques were instrumental in securing major contracts. Contracts-in-hand were at a high level of HK$6,934 million.

- With strategic investments to accelerate innovation and modern manufacturing facilities in Zhuhai and Hong Kong, the Group continues to lead in MiMEP and DfMA technologies.

- Obtained the property management licence, which allows the Group to offer integrated solutions throughout the building lifecycle, from construction through maintenance and operations to long-term facility management, and to create a potential revenue stream that complements core services. Environmental Engineering - The revenue increased by 15.5% year-on-year to HK$717 million.

- This segment secured the order intake of HK$966 million in 1H2025, including the award of a four-year water supply maintenance contract in the News Territories East region.

- Maintained active tendering activities throughout 1H2025 with the award of many of the submitted tenders due for finalisation in phases later in the year.

- In addition to the project opportunities in Asia and the Middle East, the segment is exploring opportunities to extend its expert services to European projects through a newly-established company in Germany. Information, Communications and Building Technologies (“ICBT”) - The revenue increased by 2.7% year-on-year to HK$303 million.

- This segment continued to sustain its leadership in green and intelligent building solutions under the DigiFusion brand.

- Continued to expand its technological reach through strategic collaborations with leading manufacturers in Mainland China and around the world, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and our ability to deliver scalable, high-performance solutions in diverse sectors. Lifts and Escalators - Order intake and revenue grew significantly by 26.8% to HK$341 million and by 20.9% to HK$289 million respectively.

- The associate in the US secured the contract for the world-class vertical transportation system in the iconic 56-storey luxury hotel skyscraper on the border of Times Square in New York.

- Machine-Room-Less lift products have gained significant traction in key international markets, including the US and South Korea, by virtue of their space-saving design, energy efficiency, simplified installation and low maintenance requirements. For further details of the 2025 Interim Results, please refer to the announcement filed with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. About Analogue Holdings Limited Established in 1977, Analogue Holdings Limited is a leading provider of electrical and mechanical (“E&M”) engineering solutions and information and communications technology (“ICT”) services for smart cities, with headquarters in Hong Kong and operations in Macau, Mainland China, the United States and the United Kingdom. Serving a wide spectrum of customers from public and private sectors, the Group provides multi-disciplinary and comprehensive E&M engineering and technology services in four major segments, including Building Services, Environmental Engineering, Information, Communications and Building Technologies (“ICBT”) and Lifts & Escalators. The Group also manufactures and sells lifts and escalators internationally and has entered into an alliance with Transel Elevator & Electric Inc. (“TEI”), one of the largest independent lifts and escalators companies in New York, the United States. The Group’s associate partner, Nanjing Canatal Data-Centre Environmental Tech Co., Ltd (603912.SS), specialises in manufacturing of precision





