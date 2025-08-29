

HONG KONG, Aug 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Limited (stock code 00267.HK) published its 2025 interim results, achieving revenue of 368.8 billion yuan ($51.72 billion), net profit of 59.8 billion yuan, and profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of 31.2 billion yuan. The Board recommends an interim dividend of 0.2 yuan per share, up 5.3 percent year-on-year, with a total dividend payout of 5.818 billion yuan. In recent years, CITIC Limited has attached great importance to investor returns, steadily increasing its dividend payout ratio year by year. According to its shareholder-return plan, the dividend payout ratio shall be no less than 27% in 2024, no less than 28% in 2025, and striving for no less than 30% in 2026. The dividend rate for 2024 reached 27.5% exceeding the target. This year's interim dividend again beat expectations, demonstrating the company's commitment and confidence in stable development. The company stated that it has implemented a market capitalisation management mechanism oriented toward value creation and shareholder returns across its listed subsidiaries to enhance capital efficiency and operational quality; the market capitalisations of multiple subsidiaries increased in the first half of 2025, providing positive support for the parent company's valuation. Financial segment: In H1, CITIC Limited launched a finance for tech special initiative, integrating the ''equity-loan-bond-insurance'' full-chain capabilities, serving over 14,100 enterprises recognised in the first six batches of national-level specialised and sophisticated enterprises and the first eight batches of single-product champion in manufacturing, covering more than 92 percent of such companies. In addition, the company continued to optimise its business structure and focused on key areas to achieve profit growth across the board: banking net profit growth continued improving, and approval was obtained to establish an asset investment company (AIC); securities business revenue and profit both achieved substantial year-on-year growth, with domestic equity and bond underwriting market shares continuing to lead the industry; reforms and transformation in trust, insurance and other businesses accelerated, further expanding advantages in segmented areas. Industrial segment: CITIC Limited focused on priority businesses such as integrated die-casting, specialised robots, and biological breeding. It accelerated industrial upgrading and strove to build specialised technologies and flagship projects. CITIC Dicastal's aluminum wheels and castings sales reached record highs, and its ranking among the world's top 100 automotive parts companies rose to 42. CITIC Metal's copper and niobium product sales achieved double-digit growth, driving a surge in operating net profit. Synergies between CITIC Pacific Special Steel Group Co Ltd and Nanjing Iron and Steel Co Ltd became evident, with higher gross profit per ton of steel, and their combined total profit remained an industry leader. In agriculture, Longping High-Tech completed a share placement, further accelerating its progress toward becoming a global seed-industry leader. In emerging industries, the company actively invested in digital technology, low-altitude economy, and artificial intelligence, and promoted the implementation of multiple key projects. Risk management: Overall risk indicators continued to improve, and via the ''finance + industry'' synergy mechanism, the company advanced risk resolution. In H1, the newly restructured and revitalised projects totalled 9.8 billion yuan, strengthening the ''identification – isolation – funding support – asset revitalisation” full-chain capabilities. Notably, a breakthrough was achieved in resolving land access issues at Sino Iron project, with the 2023 Mine Continuation Proposals receiving approval from the State of Western Australia, marking an important step for the project’s continued operation. CITIC Limited stated that the company will continue to maintain strategic focus, deepen the dual-engine advantage of finance and industry, further expand its internationalisation and industry-finance synergies, and enhance profitability and risk-management capabilities. The company will continue creating long-term, stable, and sustainable investment returns for shareholders.





Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Daily Finance, Funds & Equities, Banking & Insurance, Trade Finance, Manufacturing

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

