

HONG KONG, Aug 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Gome Retail Holdings Limited (Stock code: 493.HK, "Gome Retail" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, “the Group”) announced its unaudited six-month results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (the "Reporting Period"). Focusing on the main industry to consolidate the border, breakthrough in debt resolution In the first half of 2025, the external environment was complex and severe. Structural contradictions persisted in China, while the industry where the Group belongs showed some signs of recovery, they were still in the bottomingout phase. However, since the fourth quarter of last year, national policies have become more proactive, with the introduction of a number of important stimulus policies. The effects of these policies were further realised in the first half of 2025. Benefiting from these policy initiatives, the Group’s revenue, profit, and other indicators improved significantly during the Reporting Period. During the Reporting Period, the Group recorded sales revenue of RMB297 million, a year-on-year increased by 75.74%; Gross profit was RMB20 million, a year-on-year increased by 11.11%; and loss attributable to owners of the parent during the Reporting Period was RMB1,346 million, a year-on-year decreased by 69.63%. In the first half of 2025, China’s economic growth met expectations. Policy initiatives continued to strengthen, with stimulus measures such as trade-ins and equipment upgrades continuing and expanding in the consumer sector. This has led to a rebound in the growth of durable goods consumption, including home appliances, and initial signs of a bottoming-out recovery in the industry. The Group accelerated its efforts in transformation projects and emerging businesses, including franchise model innovation and car experience centers, achieving progress in each area during the Reporting Period. Debt disposal efforts progressed in an orderly manner during the Reporting Period, the Group actively negotiated debt solutions with various creditors, including financial institutions, suppliers, and convertible bondholders. The Group gradually reduced its debt burden through debt-to-equity swaps, franchise expansion, discussions with banks on debt disposal solutions, and the disposal and sale of non-core assetsï¼Œand achieved significant progress during the Reporting Period, laying a solid foundation for continued operations. Continuing to promote the asset-light model, the strategic results are gradually showing Gome Retail adheres to a strategy of "asset-light, operations-focused, strong control, and replicability," focusing on sales, revenue, and positive cash flow. Leveraging its supply chain advantages, it optimizes its operating model and details, empowering franchise opportunities. Regarding franchising, the Group continues to expand brand licensing opportunities to franchisees, focusing on supply chain model innovation to assist franchisees in market expansion, avoid high self-development costs, and precisely allocate resources to brand building and user experience. Regarding franchising, the Group continues to strengthen its equity-based partnership model, primarily through the "single-store franchising" format, with the " urban experience Center" at its core, to build a extensive franchise network for the home appliance and related products. Through supply chain empowerment, asset-light operations, and refined management, the Groups is creating a new model for scenario-based digital marketing. New business launch accelerates, with the Car Experience Center officially operationalGome Retail is actively cultivating new growth points. The first Gome Car Experience Center Xibahe Store officially opened on April 29, 2025, marking the Group's official entry into the automobile distribution field. The center has already drawn dozens of mainstream new energy marques, offering early proof that its intensive operating model can lower single store costs and sharpen customer acquisition. Several automakers have responded with concrete partnerships. Looking ahead, the year 2025 marks the final year of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan. Moreover, the Central Politburo has decided to commence the formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan ahead of schedule in the second half of this year, in order to accelerate the recovery of domestic demand. As a result, it is expected that there will be more substantial policy support at the national level in the coming months. Gome Retail management said: “Despite the significant challenges the Group has faced in recent years, management has remained proactive and unwavering in its efforts. Through persistent dedication, the Group achieved its first signs of performance recovery during the Reporting Period and made substantive progress in strategic transformation and the exploration of new business areas. In the second half of the year, we will continue to devote our full efforts to overcoming current challenges as swiftly as possible, thereby laying the groundwork for a sustained recovery.” About GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in July 2004 (Stock Code: 493HK). Founded in 1987 in China, GOME is committed to building China's leading technology-based, experiential, entertainment-oriented and socialized home-life technology retailer. With the strategy of "Home Living", Gome Group focuses on retailing of electrical appliances and consumer electronics products, and builds a closed-loop ecosystem for the entire product line. 