

Hangzhou, Aug 30, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On August 29, Global New Material International Holdings Limited (“GNMI” or the “Group”) (6616.HK) held an inauguration ceremony at the Zhejiang Xizi Hotel for its new Asia-Pacific headquarters in Hangzhou. Hundreds of guests, including officials from the municipal governments of Hangzhou and Liuzhou, GNMI’s global employees, partners, investors, and customers, attended the event themed “As One We Rise, Together We Shine” to witness this significant milestone. (Photo: “As One We Rise, Together We Shine” event) Following the completion of GNMI’s acquisition of Merck’s Surface Solutions business (now renamed “Susonity”), the opening of GNMI’s Asia-Pacific headquarters marks a significant milestone in the Group’s global expansion strategy. Leveraging Hangzhou’s innovation ecosystem and the Yangtze River Delta economic cluster, the new headquarters will further integrate resources from China, Germany, South Korea, the United States, and Japan. The Hangzhou headquarters will serve as a global R&D and business collaboration platform, targeting high-end markets and supporting GNMI’s ambition to become a global leader in new materials technology. The event also brought together the management teams of Susonity, CQV, and Chesir for the first time, who visited GNMI’s production bases in Tonglu and Liuzhou, China, as well as in South Korea. The ceremony marks a new chapter in GNMI’s global integration, laying a strong foundation for greater understanding, tighter collaboration, and shared growth. The convergence of diverse cultures and management excellence will unlock substantial synergies, accelerating the Group’s expansion and innovation in high-end markets worldwide. (Photo: Ertian Su, Chairman of Global New Material International) “Today, we are witnessing not only the deep integration of Chinese and German companies, but also the beginning of a new chapter in the global development of China’s new materials industry. Our Asia-Pacific headquarters in Hangzhou will serve as a strategic hub for connecting global innovation, supporting customers around the world, and shaping the future of the industry together,” said Ertian Su, Chairman of Global New Material International. “We extend heartfelt gratitude to government authorities at all levels, including the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Zhejiang Province, for their long-standing support and unwavering trust. Their strong backing in strategy, operations, and financing has enabled the efficient launch of both our Asia-Pacific headquarters and the Tonglu synthetic mica project, and it has also given us firm confidence and strong momentum for sustainable growth.” Leveraging its global leadership in synthetic mica and pearlescent materials, GNMI will continue to drive growth through R&D innovation and cross border M&A. The Group aims to integrate its R&D and industrial networks across China, the United States, Germany, Japan, and South Korea,s delivering comprehensive and cutting edge solutions to its customers. Through agile collaboration with Susonity, the Group will unlock synergies and growth potential, achieving significant advancements across technology, market reach, branding, supply chain, and talent. These effortswill enhance its full-suite of services and solutions in surface materials, reinforce its leading position in high end segment such as automotive, cosmetics, and industrial applications, and accelerate the creation of a global technology ecosystem platform for new materials. (Photo: Ceremony commemorating GNMI’s Acquisition of Sunsonity. Left: Ertian Su, Chairman

of Global New Material International; Right: Johannes Baillou, Chairman of the Executive Board and Family Board of E. Merck KG.) Looking ahead, GNMI will leverage its Asia-Pacific headquarters as a new launching pad as it continues to invest in R&D and drive innovation in functional materials. By shaping industry standards and supporting green transition and high-quality development, the Group will further strengthen strategic partnerships with customers and partners worldwide, opening a new chapter of global leadership and growth in China’s new materials industry. About Global New Material International (GNMI) Founded in 2011, Global New Material International Holdings Limited (GNMI) (6616.HK) is the world’s largest manufacturer of pearlescent pigments. The company has its headquarters in Guangxi, China, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company's combined net revenue (pro forma) amounted to RMB 4.776 billion (approximately € 615 million) in 2024. Around 2,000 employees work at production facilities in China, Korea, Germany, Japan, and the United States. The company, which owns the Chesir, CQV, and Susonity brands, offers a full range of solutions – from high-quality premium products to standard products manufactured with cutting-edge technologies. With a portfolio of natural mica-based, synthetic mica-based, glass flake-based, silicon oxide-based, aluminum oxide-based, and aluminum-based pearlescent pigment products as well as synthetic mica products, GNMI offers high-quality solutions for high-performance materials, cosmetics, automotive, and industrial applications.





