

HONG KONG, Sep 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Driven by rapid digital technology development and the mega event economy, digital payments have become the mainstream payment method in Hong Kong and Mainland China. According to the Digital 2025: Hong Kong report1, Hong Kong had 5.78 million digital payment users in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 14.0%. Among them, 37.1% of users made mobile payments each month. Furthermore, 45% of consumer goods e-commerce purchases were made via mobile phones, reflecting strong demand for mobile payments. The Payment Cards Group Limited (“PCG”), a cloud-native payment processor and acquirer rooted in Hong Kong, participated in “The Best of the Best Masterchef Recommendation Restaurant (BOBM) 2025” awards organized by the Asia Art of Cuisine Society (AOC) on September 2, 2025. The event not only honored excellence across Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China’s food and beverage (“F&B") industries but also served as a key platform for exploring future development trends in F&B and related sectors. At the event, PCG officially launched “AbbyPay,” a POS-free digital payment solution. Designed to tackle current industry pain points, “AbbyPay” speeds up transaction processing and reduces operational costs for F&B and retail sectors, while helping merchants tap into new opportunities presented by the mega event economy. It also provides flexible, secure, and efficient payment support to Mainland F&B brands, facilitating rapid market entry into Hong Kong. PCG launches “AbbyPay,” a POS-free digital payment solution, at “The Best of the Best Masterchef Recommendation Restaurant (BOBM) 2025” awards

PCG team and Johnny Lai, Chairman of the Asia Art of Cuisine Society are pictured together “AbbyPay,” a next-generation POS-free payment solution enabling seamless payments anytime, anywhere Powered by PCG, the “AbbyPay” SoftPOS app transforms any NFC-enabled Android smartphone (with iOS version on the roadmap) into a payment device, eliminating the high investment, complex operation, and maintenance costs of traditional POS terminals. Traditional POS terminals require an upfront fee of HK$1,000 to HK$2,000 each in Hong Kong, with some companies charging rental fees. SoftPOS allows existing NFC-enabled smartphones or tablets to process payments, thereby nearly eliminating such costs. This solution provides cost savings for Hong Kong merchants, particularly small and micro businesses like taxis, street market sellers, and delivery services. With no additional hardware required and virtually zero setup fees, merchants simply pay transaction fees, greatly easing their digital transformation journey. With just a smartphone, merchants can accept payments flexibly in various scenarios including restaurants, shops, markets, exhibitions, pop-up stores, transportation, and logistics—enabling low-cost payment experiences anytime, anywhere. Building three competitive advantages and elevating payment experience Beyond its convenient and ready-to-use features, “AbbyPay” boasts three competitive advantages. First, powered by PCG’s cloud processor, it offers stable, powerful performance meeting the needs of large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) alike, providing efficient, flexible payment solutions. In F&B, waiter can collect payments at tables to enhance service efficiency and customer experience; in retail, salesperson can accept payments at the shop floor to reduce queues; at exhibitions or pop-up stores, the instant launch of the app enables rapid transactions; in transportation, drivers can collect fares directly on phones, freeing up POS terminal space; in logistics, delivery staff can collect cash on delivery; even in insurance, agents can use tablets to collect premiums, avoiding entry of sensitive card information. These applications boost business efficiency and create smoother payment experiences for consumers. Additionally, SoftPOS centralizes transaction management and leverages real-time backend data and automated financial reports to save significant labor and administrative costs, helping merchants optimize workforce allocation and reduce administrative expenses. Second, “AbbyPay” supports major payment methods including VISA, Mastercard, FPS, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. Upon transaction completion, it instantly generates a QR code for customers to scan and download the electronic receipt, fostering a cashless and paperless society and promoting green and sustainable operation. Third, “AbbyPay” holds security certifications such as PCI DSS Level 1 and CPoC standards. It uses end-to-end data encryption, tokenization, and dynamic keys to provide security on par with traditional POS terminals. Moreover, it offers ready-to-use, secure payment solutions for SMEs without requiring dedicated IT resources or additional hardware, safeguarding cardholder information and reducing fraud risks to ensure secure payments for both consumers and merchants. Raymond Yiu, General Manager of PCG, said, “Despite significant operating pressures in Hong Kong industries, especially F&B and retail, challenges bring new opportunities. In particular, the mega event economy has created strong demand for flexible payment solutions. ‘AbbyPay’ delivers a range of benefits such as cost efficiency, environmental friendliness, secure transactions, ease of operation, and data privacy, enabling local F&B and retail businesses to accelerate digital transformation at lower cost while enhancing customer experience. Meanwhile, as more Mainland F&B brands enter Hong Kong, ‘AbbyPay’ offers rapid and secure payment support to facilitate their smooth market integration. We hope this innovative solution will accelerate digital transformation across industries and contribute to sustainable economic and environmental development in Hong Kong.” Exclusive offers to open a new chapter in mobile payments In appreciation of the continued support from Yedpay and BBMSL users, new and existing merchants are invited to call the customer service hotlines (Yedpay: 3905 2568 / BBMSL: 3907 0308) to pre-register for complimentary priority access to “AbbyPay” upon its launch, enjoying POS-free payment acceptance anytime, anywhere. Furthermore, to support Hong Kong’s digital payment development, “AbbyPay” offers all merchants exclusive fee waivers, no annual fees or account setup fees, making it easier for merchants to adopt smart mobile payments. “AbbyPay” offers all merchants exclusive fee waivers, no annual fees or account setup fees, making it easier for merchants to adopt smart mobile payments Remark:

1.The Digital 2025: Hong Kong report: https://datareportal.com/reports/digital-2025-hong-kong About Payment Cards Group (“PCG”) The Payment Cards Group Limited (“PCG”) is an innovative and leading payment technology company with operations in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 2016, PCG has become an acquirer with principal memberships in all major card schemes and e-wallet networks. Yedpay, a member of PCG, has firmly established itself as a digital payment acceptance business in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, A3A, another member of PCG, has developed a cloud-native payment processing platform that operates through RESTful APIs, significantly reducing costs and streamlining complex processes while providing users with real-time transaction data and insights. Furthermore, BBMSL, a core member of PCG, is a payment facilitator, dedicated to offering comprehensive digital payment solutions to Hong Kong’s small and medium-sized enterprises. As an acquiring processor, PCG serves as the backbone infrastructure of the entire payment industry by its Asia’s 1st cloud-based processing and settlement platform. Rooted in Hong Kong with a global vison, PCG seeks to empower merchants with cutting-edge payment technology solutions and drive high-quality development in the global payment ecosystem. For media enquiries, please contact: AJA (IR and Communications)

