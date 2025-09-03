

HONG KONG, Sep 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On August 29, SERES announced its 2025 mid-year results, reporting strong growth across all key metrics. In the first half of the year, SERES achieved operating revenue of CNY 62.4 billion and net profit attributable to shareholders of CNY 2.94 billion—an 81% year-on-year increase. R&D investment reached CNY 5.12 billion, up nearly 155% from the prior year, while NEV sales totaled 172,108 units. This impressive performance was fueled by robust demand for premium smart electric vehicles under the AITO brand, supported by exceptional product quality and delivery capabilities. Contributing factors include the versatile MF Platform for efficient model development, the Super Factory for rapid production scaling, advanced digital-intelligent quality assurance systems, and a modern luxury experience that continues to strengthen AITO’s market reputation. AITO’s latest models continue to raise the bar, with the AITO 9 and AITO 8 maintaining their positions as sales leaders. In the first half of this year, the AITO series continued to evolve with several new launches, including the AITO 5 Ultra, the 2025 Edition AITO 9, and the AITO 8—all of which received strong market and consumer response. Thanks to improvements across its entire value chain, AITO has set new standards for delivery among China’s luxury new energy vehicle brands. As of August 2025, total deliveries of all AITO models have surpassed 750,000 units. Notably, cumulative deliveries of the AITO 9 have exceeded 220,000 units, making it the top-selling vehicle in the CNY 500,000 luxury car segment. The AITO 8 quickly became a bestseller after its debut, with over 70,000 units delivered and holding the top spot in the CNY 400,000 price segment for four consecutive months. Additionally, according to LandRoads’ Brand Health Tracking Study for New Energy Vehicles in the first half of 2025, the AITO brand ranked No. 1 in the Brand Development Confidence Index. The AITO 9 also led the overall new energy vehicle Net Promoter Score (NPS) rankings, with a score of 85.2. Notably, AITO launched an all-electric version of its family-focused flagship SUV, the AITO 8, on August 25. The all-new AITO 7 is also set to make its official debut in September. With the ongoing introduction of new models, AITO continues to expand its product lineup to meet the diverse needs of consumers and strengthen its leadership in the luxury new energy vehicle market. A Commitment to Technological Innovation and Robust R&D Investment Technological innovation is central to SERES’ long-term growth. The company has consistently invested in research and development, driving new advancements and achieving remarkable results in technology. In the first half of 2025, SERES invested CNY 5.20 billion in R&D—nearly a 155% increase year-over-year. The number of R&D personnel reached 6,984, up approximately 27% from last year and now comprising 36% of the company’s total workforce. At this year’s Shanghai Auto Show, SERES unveiled its intelligent safety system, pioneering a scenario-based approach to vehicle safety. The new system establishes an intelligent safety framework across four key areas: life protection, vehicle body protection, health care, and privacy protection. This comprehensive approach ensures user safety throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle and sets a new industry benchmark for intelligent safety. Previously, SERES introduced a series of major technological advancements, including the SERES MF Platform, SERES Super Range-Extender, and the SERES Super Factory. The SERES Super Factory has been an industry pioneer with its “factory-within-a-factory” model, driving product integration, intelligent manufacturing, and industrial clustering to boost collaboration and innovation. The company also set a new industry standard with its Zero-Carbon Smart Logistics Hub. Brand Value Surges Amid Strong Investor Confidence



As the world’s fourth new energy vehicle manufacturer to achieve profitability, SERES laid a strong foundation for growth in the first half of the year through strategic product portfolio optimization, technological innovation, and enhanced operational efficiency. SERES also ranked 169th on the 2025 Fortune China 500 list. This was an ascent of 235 spots from the previous year, making it the fastest-climbing company on the list. On the TopBrand 2025 China’s Top 500 Brands list, released in August, SERES ranked 92nd with a brand value of CNY 175.52 billion, breaking into the automotive industry’s top 10 and highlighting its leadership in brand development and market influence. More recently, on August 28, SERES climbed to 59th place—up 174 spots—on the 2025 China Top 500 Private Enterprises list, becoming the top-ranked private enterprise in Chongqing. Meanwhile, the capital markets continue to show strong confidence in SERES’ future growth. In the past six months, nearly 40 securities firms have issued “Buy” ratings for SERES, with expectations that the company will maintain a strong growth trajectory throughout the second half of the year.





