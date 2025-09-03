Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, September 4, 2025
Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 16:33 HKT/SGT
Sichuan Neautus TCM Files for Hong Kong IPO to Accelerate Domestic and Global Expansion

HONG KONG, Sep 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Company leverages dual-market strategy and technology-driven standardization to strengthen its leadership in China’s TCM sector and enter international markets.

Sichuan Neautus Traditional Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. has submitted a listing application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The IPO is intended to raise capital to support the company’s expansion both domestically and internationally amid rapid modernization of China’s traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) industry.

Founded in 2021, Chengdu, China, Neautus has grown into a leading player in the herbal decoction pieces market, with annual revenue exceeding RMB 1.2 billion.

Dual Growth Engines

Neautus operates a “dual-engine” growth model, balancing institutional sales and consumer demand.

The company supplies more than 1,000 major hospitals in China and is continuing to grow.  And through its B2B platform, “Jinfang Caotang,” which is an online platform aimed at meeting the demands of approximately 90,000 TCM clinics in China, the company has seen significant success. Since the launch of “Jinfang Caotang,” the platform has attracted over 5,200 registered TCM clinics within a year, signaling high growth.

In the consumer market, Neautus specializes in ready-to-consume herbal supplements aimed at a diverse demographic of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) users in China. Additionally, the company has expanded its reach into overseas markets, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

Technology-Driven Standardization

Neautus is the first company worldwide to apply DNA barcoding technology to identify herbal materials, a standard recognized by both the Chinese and British Pharmacopoeias. This achievement earned the company the National Science and Technology Progress Award (Second Class).  In recent years, Neautus has also obtained a series of high-level certifications—from “Chengdu Digital Workshop” to Sichuan Province’s  “Advanced Smart Factory”—highlighting its advancement toward Intelligentization 2.0.

Market Tailwinds and Global Expansion

Supported by national policies promoting standardization, Frost & Sullivan projects China’s TCM market will exceed RMB 599.3 billion by 2030. IPO proceeds will fund overseas capacity, international certifications, cross-border e-commerce, regional acquisitions, and entry into European and U.S. markets. The company is also planning on developing AI-assisted diagnostic tools via its “Jinfang Cloud” platform.

IPO Outlook

The IPO underscores Sichuan Neautus’s role in transforming the TCM industry from traditional manufacturing to value-driven healthcare innovation, while further strengthening its position as an industry leader and advancing the sector toward higher standards and quality.

About Sichuan Neautus Traditional Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Neautus Traditional Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. specializes in high-quality herbal decoction pieces and health supplements, combining technology, traceability, and research to serve domestic and international markets.




