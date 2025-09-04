Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, September 5, 2025
Thursday, 4 September 2025, 21:07 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Magnum Opus Resorts
Magnum Opus Resorts Launches International Architectural Design Competition for Iconic Costa Rica Retreat
An exclusive call to visionary architects worldwide to create a transformative sanctuary immersed in nature

MIAMI BEACH, FL, Sept 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Magnum Opus Resorts, a luxury hospitality company founded by seasoned industry executives, announces the launch of its International Architectural Design Competition. This invitation challenges visionary architects worldwide to design a one-of-a-kind 8-10 room boutique retreat on 8 pristine acres of Costa Rica's Pacific coast-a location celebrated for its lush rainforests, panoramic ocean views, rich natural resources, and dedication to responsible eco-tourism.

Rising 600 feet above the pristine beaches of Pacific Ocean on a private mountaintop, the retreat will be unlike any other hotel. Considered to offer the most breathtaking views 360-degree views in all of Costa Rica, this retreat will be designed for exclusive full-property stays and will serve as a sanctuary of elevation - physical, emotional, and architectural - for private groups seeking privacy, inspiration, and transformation. The project aspires to achieve recognition in international design journals and to set a new benchmark for timeless architectural innovation.

Extended Deadlines Due to High Interest

  • Registration Deadline: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 10:00 PM ET
  • Concept Submission Deadline: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 10:00 PM ET
  • Winner Announcement: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 12:00 Noon ET

Competition Highlights

  • Project Scope: Design an 8-10 room luxury retreat reserved for whole-property rental (not rented by individual rooms).
  • Guest Profile: Celebrities, executives, tastemakers, and discerning travelers seeking privacy and immersive natural experiences.
  • Vision & Backing: The project is fully financed and must blend seamlessly with nature, maintain construction affordability, and achieve global design acclaim.
  • Award: $2,000 USD honorarium, plus the opportunity for a full design commission under a professional services contract.
  • Design Requirements: Entries must include concept sketches / massing diagrams, narrative explaining design intent, mood board, and optional visuals as determined by each entrant. Details available here https://www.magnumopusresorts.com/the-competition

Judging Criteria

  • Architectural originality and vision
  • Integration with natural surroundings
  • Conceptual clarity and design language
  • Cost-aware, buildable solutions
  • Alignment with transformative guest experience

How to Participate

This global competition is open to architects, designers, and firms-individuals or teams. There are no restrictions on nationality, age or professional affiliation. No entry fee is required.

Register now and access the full competition brief at: www.magnumopusresorts.com/the-competition

About Magnum Opus Resorts

Magnum Opus Resorts, a Miami Beach based hospitality company, is redefining boutique luxury through retreats that prioritize transformative experiences in world-class environments. Founded by a leadership team with deep expertise in hospitality management and finance, the company's first retreat in Costa Rica was selected for its environmental beauty, spiritual energy, and unparalleled 360-degree views.

Media Contact:
Max Frank
Max@magnumopusresorts.com

SOURCE: Magnum Opus Resorts




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Magnum Opus Resorts
Sectors: Art, Music & Design, Hospitality
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
TANAKA Announces Executive Appointment  
Friday, September 5, 2025 2:00:00 AM
Asia Unicorn Forum Releases 2024 Report: China, India, Israel Top Asian Unicorn Rankings  
Sept 5, 2025 01:22 HKT/SGT
The MOU Signing Ceremony cum Seminar Titled "A New Horizon in Film & TV Trading: Web3 x DMP - Reshaping the Cross-Industry Supply Chain" Hosted by eBRAM Concludes Successfully  
Sept 4, 2025 22:35 HKT/SGT
Magnum Opus Resorts Launches International Architectural Design Competition for Iconic Costa Rica Retreat  
Sept 4, 2025 21:07 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates Historic Title Sponsorship of 2025 Pacific Coast Open at Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club  
Sept 4, 2025 19:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Export Confidence Index: 3Q25; Exporter optimism rises as global trade tension falls  
Sept 4, 2025 17:10 HKT/SGT
Zhejiang Expressway Absorbs and Merges with Oceanking Development: Establishing Dual A+H Platform to Boost Share Price  
Sept 4, 2025 15:02 HKT/SGT
Fashion Hong Kong celebrates 10th anniversary, Four local brands present 'A Decade in Design: What is Seen? What is Felt?'  
Sept 4, 2025 13:47 HKT/SGT
Honda to Begin Sales of All-new Prelude  
Thursday, September 4, 2025 12:20:00 PM
Signing of Agreement with Yamaguchi Prefecture and Iwakuni City to Construct Module Pack Plant of Automotive Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Batteries  
Thursday, September 4, 2025 10:54:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
International Built Environment Week (IBEW) 2025
3  -  5   September
Singpore
AI in Cyber ANZ Online
9   September
New Zealand
InfoComm India
9  -  11   September
Mumba, India
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
AI Agents Summit
18  -  19   September
Online
CFO & Finance Leaders Show
22  -  23   September
Dubai, UAE
Submarine Networks World 2025
24  -  25   September
SIngapore
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
FinTech Week London
6  -  7   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
The MarTech Summit
7   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium
8  -  9   October
Manila, Philippines
Asia Hotel Innovation Summit Thailand (AHIS) 2025
9   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
HR Summit & Expo
19  -  24   October
Dubai, UAE
2nd MENA Climate Proof Forum 2025
27  -  28   October
Dubai, UAE
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
AVAR 2025
3  -  5   December
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
Asian IR Expo and Summit
12  -  14   May
THE VENETIAN MACAO
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       