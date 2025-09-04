

MIAMI BEACH, FL, Sept 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Magnum Opus Resorts, a luxury hospitality company founded by seasoned industry executives, announces the launch of its International Architectural Design Competition. This invitation challenges visionary architects worldwide to design a one-of-a-kind 8-10 room boutique retreat on 8 pristine acres of Costa Rica's Pacific coast-a location celebrated for its lush rainforests, panoramic ocean views, rich natural resources, and dedication to responsible eco-tourism. Rising 600 feet above the pristine beaches of Pacific Ocean on a private mountaintop, the retreat will be unlike any other hotel. Considered to offer the most breathtaking views 360-degree views in all of Costa Rica, this retreat will be designed for exclusive full-property stays and will serve as a sanctuary of elevation - physical, emotional, and architectural - for private groups seeking privacy, inspiration, and transformation. The project aspires to achieve recognition in international design journals and to set a new benchmark for timeless architectural innovation. Extended Deadlines Due to High Interest Registration Deadline: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, September 20, 2025, 10:00 PM ET Concept Submission Deadline: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 25, 2025, 10:00 PM ET Winner Announcement: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 12:00 Noon ET Competition Highlights Project Scope: Design an 8-10 room luxury retreat reserved for whole-property rental (not rented by individual rooms).

Design an 8-10 room luxury retreat reserved for whole-property rental (not rented by individual rooms). Guest Profile: Celebrities, executives, tastemakers, and discerning travelers seeking privacy and immersive natural experiences.

Celebrities, executives, tastemakers, and discerning travelers seeking privacy and immersive natural experiences. Vision & Backing: The project is fully financed and must blend seamlessly with nature, maintain construction affordability, and achieve global design acclaim.

The project is fully financed and must blend seamlessly with nature, maintain construction affordability, and achieve global design acclaim. Award: $2,000 USD honorarium, plus the opportunity for a full design commission under a professional services contract.

$2,000 USD honorarium, plus the opportunity for a under a professional services contract. Design Requirements: Entries must include concept sketches / massing diagrams, narrative explaining design intent, mood board, and optional visuals as determined by each entrant. Details available here https://www.magnumopusresorts.com/the-competition Judging Criteria Architectural originality and vision

Integration with natural surroundings

Conceptual clarity and design language

Cost-aware, buildable solutions

Alignment with transformative guest experience How to Participate This global competition is open to architects, designers, and firms-individuals or teams. There are no restrictions on nationality, age or professional affiliation. No entry fee is required. Register now and access the full competition brief at: www.magnumopusresorts.com/the-competition About Magnum Opus Resorts Magnum Opus Resorts, a Miami Beach based hospitality company, is redefining boutique luxury through retreats that prioritize transformative experiences in world-class environments. Founded by a leadership team with deep expertise in hospitality management and finance, the company's first retreat in Costa Rica was selected for its environmental beauty, spiritual energy, and unparalleled 360-degree views. Media Contact:

Max Frank

Max@magnumopusresorts.com SOURCE: Magnum Opus Resorts





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Magnum Opus Resorts

Sectors: Art, Music & Design, Hospitality

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

