

HONG KONG, Sep 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Hosted by eBRAM International Online Arbitration and Mediation Centre (“eBRAM”), an independent not-for-profit arbitration and mediation institution established with the support of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and the seminar titled "A New Horizon in Film & TV Trading: Web3 × DMP — Reshaping the Cross-Industry Supply Chain" concluded successfully today. Featuring experts from different industries as speakers and panellists, the event gathered close to a hundred professionals, senior executives, etc., who witnessed the signing of the MOU, and to explore new landscape of film and TV trading. Following the opening remarks delivered by Dr. Thomas So, JP, Chairman of eBRAM, a welcome remarks was made by Dr. Horace Cheung Kwok-kwan, SBS, JP, Deputy Secretary for Justice of HKSAR. Together with Ms. Zhang Yumei, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Law of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR, they witnessed the signing of the MOU between eBRAM and Radio Television Hong Kong, the Association of Motion Picture Post Production Professionals, and Asia Pacific Creativity Industries Association, with the parties committing to collaborating in promoting legal technology application in the film and TV cultural industry. In his welcome address, Deputy Secretary Cheung pointed out that being one of the important film and TV production centers in the Asia-Pacific region, Hong Kong serves as a "super-connector" between the Mainland China and international markets. To promote the healthy development of the industry, the Department of Justice continues to advance the development of legal technology application and dispute resolution mechanisms, enhancing the legal support framework through various policies and measures to foster industry innovation. At the same time, eBRAM's Deal-Making Portal (DMP) acts as a vital tool for the industry to address challenges, providing a more convenient channel for cooperation discussions and more efficient legal rights protection, supporting the steady development of the industry in the long term. "CEPA" Promotes Connectivity Between the Film and TV Industries in Mainland China and Hong Kong Attracting International Capital Inflows and the Industry To Go Global The country has actively amended the Mainland and Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (“CEPA”) - Agreement on Trade in Services, to accelerate establishing a new normal in film and TV cooperation between Mainland China and Hong Kong. In his keynote speech, Dr. Johnny Ng Kit-chong, MH, JP, Member of the Legislative Council and Director of eBRAM, shared his insights and explained how the newly amended CEPA can reshape and facilitate the upgrade and development of the film and TV cultural industries in the two places. Dr. Ng pointed out that CEPA has injected core impetus into the film and TV industries in Hong Kong and the Mainland China. Co-productions of Hong Kong films and TV programmes would be treated the same as Mainland productions, easing market access for them and allowing upgrade across the entire industry chain, from creation, production, investment to distribution and screening. The removal of restrictions on creative teams also helps safeguard the creative freedom and uniqueness of Hong Kong's film and TV creations. For the industry in Mainland China, the better framework permits it to leverage the international platform in Hong Kong in directing capital to speed up international cooperation and project development. Such in-depth integration can drive two-way flow of talent, funds and projects, opening up wider channels for Hong Kong's film and TV industry to enter the mainland market, and boosting the potential inflow of international capital and technologies, while also assisting mainland China’s film and TV companies in expanding into international markets through Web3 technology. Synergistic Application of Legal Technology and Web3 to Reshape Entire Film and TV Industry Chain At the seminar titled "On-chain Collaboration X Legal Protection: The Digital Transformation Journey of the Hong Kong Film and TV Industry in the Web3 Generation", Mr. Albert Leung, Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer of eBRAM, Mr. Alan Chiu, Partner at ELLALAN, Mr. Kaijun Huang, Senior Partner at Beijing Dacheng (Shanghai) Law Offices, LLP, Mr. Rex Ma, Honorary President of the Asia Pacific Creativity Industries Association, Dr. Cheney Tsoi, President of the Asia Blockchain Society, and Dr. Alex Lau, Partner at the Hong Kong Intellectual Property Advisory Service, discussed the digital transformation and cross-border cooperation of the film and TV industry in the Web3 era. Speakers highlighted the structural impacts that Web3 technology brings to the film and TV industry, and analysed common obstacles and controversies in technological adaptation and cross-border collaboration within the industry. The discussion emphasized that legal technology enhances copyright protection in both Mainland China and Hong Kong, while mentioning that Web3 introduces disintermediation and smart contract applications to the industry chain, serving as the core for building a trustworthy trading environment and enhancing the efficiency of cross-border film and TV contracts and risk management. Discussions also pointed out how blockchain is reshaping collaboration model of the film and TV industry, emphasizing the role of DMP in transformation and dispute avoidance. It explained that through eBRAM’s DMP and Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform, the industry can leverage tools like smart contracts and blockchain evidence to provide seamless online trading and legal protection to cooperative projects, facilitating efficient cross-border market tradings and resolves common copyright and contract disputes in cross-border collaborations, as such, consolidating Hong Kong’s position as a bridge for Sino-foreign film and TV cultural cooperation, and highlighting the critical role of technology and law in driving industry innovation, protecting rights, and enhancing cooperation efficiency. Dr. Thomas So, JP, Chairman of eBRAM, said, "eBRAM is very honoured to sign the MOU and joint hands with the various film and TV, and cultural creative institutions to build an efficient, professional and safe one-stop cross- jurisdiction online ‘technology + law’ solution platform for the industry. With the help of legal technology and Web3 blockchain technology, the platform will assist companies in effectively connecting resources and partners, clarifying contractual terms and providing digital dispute resolution solutions when needed, building together the world’s first integrated ecosystem of ‘Film and TV x Web3 x Legal Technology’ with international influence, and kicking off strategic deployment of Hong Kong‘s Web3 cultural and creative industry. We look forward to welcoming more film and TV, and cultural creative institutions in different regions to join to perfect our ecosystem, and facilitate healthy cross-border development and cooperation in the film and TV, and cultural creative industry.” In November last year, eBRAM signed an MOU on “International Dispute Resolution in the Film and Television Industry” with Hengdian Film and Television Industry Association and Dongyang Law Society, and in March this year, it participated in the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART). Such initiatives speak volumes to its commitment to introducing the DMP and ODR platforms to the film and TV industry and facilitating healthy and synergistic cross-border and cross-media development. On the foundation of the latest MOU signed with local film and TV cultural institutions, together with national policy support, eBRAM hopes to leverage its platforms to bring a continuous steam of new opportunities for film and TV collaboration between Mainland China and Hong Kong, fostering in-depth integration and innovative development within the industry. Photo Captions Dr. Thomas So, JP, Chairman of eBRAM, host the opening of the event. Dr. Horace Cheung Kwok-kwan, SBS, JP, Deputy Secretary for Justice of HKSAR, delivers welcome remarks at the event. Dr. Johnny Ng Kit-chong, MH, JP, Member of the Legislative Council and Director of eBRAM, delivers keynote speech at the event. Ms. Zhang Yumei, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Law of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR (Left 3)and Dr. Horace Cheung Kwok-kwan, SBS, JP, Deputy Secretary for Justice of HKSAR(Right 3), together witness the signing of the MOU between Dr. Thomas So, JP, Chairman of eBRAM(Right 2), Ms. Angelina Kwan, JP, Director of Broadcasting at Radio Television Hong Kong(Left 2), Mr. Stephen Ma, Vice President of the Association of Motion Picture Post Production Professionals(Left 1), and Ms. Linda Lam, President of the Asia Pacific Creativity Industries Association(Right 1). (From Left to Right) Mr. Kaijun Huang, Senior Partner at Beijing Dacheng (Shanghai) Law Offices, Mr. Alan Chiu, Partner at ELLALAN, LLP, Mr. Rex Ma, Honorary President of the Asia Pacific Creativity Industries Association, Mr. Albert Leung, Acting Chief Executive Officer of eBRAM, Dr. Cheney Tsoi, President of the Asia Blockchain Society, and Dr. Alex Lau, Partner at the Hong Kong Intellectual Property Advisory Service, engage in an in-depth discussion on the digital transformation and cross-border cooperation of the film and TV industry in the Web3 era during the seminar. Olivia Kung, Member of the eBRAM Board of Directors, Chairman of the Marketing Task Force, delivers closing remarks at the event. About eBRAM International Online Dispute Resolution Centre eBRAM International Online Dispute Resolution Centre (“eBRAM”) is a not-for-profit company limited by guarantee established in 2018, with the support of Asian Academy of International Law Ltd, Hong Kong Bar Association, and The Law Society of Hong Kong. eBRAM tasks itself to elevate Hong Kong’s arbitration and mediation services and build capacity to meet the rapidly expanding demand for online dispute resolution and deal-making services across the borders by utilising innovative technologies to enable the city to become a LawTech centre and hub for international business dispute avoidance and resolution and collaborate with global organisations and participating economies such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Belt-and-Road countries and beyond. eBRAM has developed its ODR platform and DMP Portal leveraging the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain and cloud. Cybersecurity and data privacy are our top priorities, and eBRAM makes every effort to ensure the security of information proceeded and stored on its platform. For more information, please visit the organisation’s official website, LinkedIn, and Wechat Official Account (eBRAM).





Topic: Press release summary

Source: eBRAM International Online Dispute Resolution Centre Limited

Sectors: Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

