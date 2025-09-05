

Financial Highlights: - In the first half of 2025, the total revenue amounted to RMB2,626 million, representing a year-on-year growth of 40.7%

- The revenue of the 4ParadigmSage AI Platform (“4ParadigmSage”) business grew by 71.9% year on year to RMB2,149 million, accounting for 81.8% of the total revenue

- The SHIFT Intelligent Solutions business recorded revenue of RMB371 million, accounting for 14.1% of the total revenue

- The revenue of the 4ParadigmSageGPT AIGS Services segment amounted to RMB106 million, accounting for 4.1% of the total revenue

- In the first half of 2025, the total R&D expenses further increased to RMB893.4 million, with the R&D expense ratio of 34.0%

- In the first half of 2025, the Company recorded an adjusted net loss attributable to the shareholders of the Company (a non-IFRS measure) of RMB43.70 million, which narrowed by approximately 71.2% from RMB151.6 million for the same period last year Operation Highlights: - In the first half of 2025, the number of lighthouse users reached 90, an increase of four compared to the same period last year, and the average revenue per lighthouse user was RMB17.98 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 56.6%

- AI agent + World Model: During the Reporting Period, the Company launched intelligent agent solutions of “AI agent + industry-specific large models” across multiple sectors, driving a leap in productivity for enterprise users

- Phancy: During the Reporting Period, the Company launched its “Phancy” consumer electronics business, positioned to provide the market with integrated software and hardware solutions based on AI agents

- AI + Energy Storage: During the Reporting Period, the Company is committed to aggregating distributed power supplies, controllable loads, energy storage systems and other resources scattered in the power grid, and carrying out unified coordination, optimization, and control, to help Virtual Power Plant participate in the operation of the power market in all aspects, and provide a variety of services for the power grid, such as peak shaving and frequency shifting

- AI + Stablecoin: During the Reporting Period, the Company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with a leading brokerage firm, jointly developing and exploring the “AI + Stablecoin Risk Control & Compliance Solution” HONG KONG, Sep 5, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – 21 August 2025, A leading enterprise AI software company - Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd. (“Fourth Paradigm” or the “Company”, Stock Code: 6682.HK) today announced the consolidated interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (the “Reporting Period”). During the reporting period, Fourth Paradigm’s revenue increased significantly, with total revenue of RMB2,626 million, representing a year-on-year growth of approximately 40.7%. Adjusted net loss attributable to the shareholders of the Company (non-IFRS) was RMB43.7 million, narrowing by approximately 71.2% from RMB151.6 million for the same period last year. Fourth Paradigm’s core business - the 4ParadigmSage AI Platform - continued to perform strongly. Benefiting from strong demand from enterprises for AI-native software, comprehensive upgrade of the 4ParadigmSage AI Platform, and timely development of a new AI productivity system, the Company successfully launched multiple industry-specific Agent application solutions and established an ecosystem of partner collaborations, driving significant revenue growth for the 4ParadigmSage AI Platform business. During the reporting period, the 4ParadigmSage AI Platform business generated revenue of RMB2,149 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 71.9%, accounting for approximately 81.8% of the Company's total revenue. In terms of expenses, during the reporting period, the total ratio of the Company’s three major expenses to revenue decreased from 58.2% to 44.5%, of which the scale effect of R&D investment has been fully demonstrated this year, with total R&D expenses increasing by approximately 5.1% compared to last year, while the expense ratio decreased by 11.5pct year-on-year to 34.0%. At the same time, the Company has always paid close attention to healthy cash flow and business quality. As of June 30, 2025, the balance of accounts receivable decreased significantly from RMB3,086 million at the end of last year to RMB1,967 million. “AI Agent + World Model” has been Deployed Comprehensively, Achieving Significant Commercial Success During the Reporting Period, Fourth Paradigm deepened the implementation and application of its “AI agent + World Model” strategy, effectively capturing the AI transformation demands of enterprise clients in high-value scenarios. The Company provides enterprises with AI solutions (enterprise-grade AIOS) that are deeply integrated with their business and engineered for implementation, rather than standalone tools. The value proposition of “AI agent + World Model” achieved comprehensive adoption among enterprise clients. The number of lighthouse users reached 90, an increase of four compared to the same period last year, and the average revenue per lighthouse user was RMB17.98 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 56.6%. This growth trajectory in average revenue per user indicates that the 4ParadigmSage AI Platform is rapidly becoming the AI productivity infrastructure for enterprises. According to a recent market share report released by IDC, Fourth Paradigm has ranked first in China’s machine learning platform market share for seven consecutive years in 2024. Continuously Exploring New Businesses, “AI+” Positioning for Future Growth While focusing on the application of AI in traditional strong industries, Fourth Paradigm has never stopped exploring new areas of “AI+”. In response to “AI + Stablecoin”, the Company has successively introduced “AI + Stablecoin Risk Control & Compliance Solution” and “Stablecoin Underlying Asset Management Solution,” actively cooperating with leading securities firms to strategically expand into the stablecoin ecosystem. Committed to “AI + Energy Storage”, Fourth Paradigm focuses on power trading strategy optimization and smart power plant operation and maintenance, utilizing accumulated data models in the energy industry to solve industry pain points. In the future, Fourth Paradigm will continue to keenly capture cutting-edge trends, explore more possibilities for “AI+”, uncover new commercial value and application scenarios, open up new growth curves for the Company, lead the trend of artificial intelligence transformation, and help customers occupy a more advantageous strategic position in global AI industry competition. Ecological Construction and Edge-side Extension: “Phancy” Consumer Electronics Business Shows Strong Potential and is Poised for Promising Growth “Phancy” consumer electronics business, which was officially launched this year, has also performed well. As an important exploration by Fourth Paradigm to extend its AI capabilities to the end-user side, it has already launched and started selling a number of consumer electronics products, including smart watches, smart glasses, and smart earphones, in collaboration with partners in the first half of the year. In the future, it will expand into areas such as smart toys, smart wearable accessories, and embodied intelligence. Phancy is committed to building a comprehensive product ecosystem that brings AI capabilities into every household and benefits every individual. More importantly, Fourth Paradigm is gradually building a brand-new smart terminal device ecosystem. In May, 2025, the Company announced a deep cooperation with HarmonyOS and HiSilicon, integrating the Company’s AI model capabilities on the edge side with HiSilicon’s high-performance, low-power chips to jointly create an integrated smart hardware solution combining “AI + Operating System + Core Chips.” This collaboration injects strong innovative momentum into HarmonyOS’s ecosystem and empowers the new era of intelligent connectivity. At the same time, Fourth Paradigm entered into strategic partnerships with Bluetrum, Jieli Technology and Beken Corporation to deeply integrate leading AI communication chips with algorithms, providing end-to-end AI solutions for more consumer electronics products in the future and strengthening the Company’s underlying technological competitiveness. In terms of Strategic Outlooks, Dr. Dai Wenyuan, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd. said, “In the first half of 2025, we have solidified our market leadership through superior products and technological capabilities, while proactively pursuing open ecosystem partnerships to lay the groundwork for future growth. In the future, we will continue to adhere to our core strategy of “technology-driven, customer value, and ecosystem win-win,” building AI productivity infrastructure that drives comprehensive corporate profitability, aiming to become a core driver of the AI era and lead the way toward the early arrival of the AGI era. We firmly believe that through continuous investment in technological innovation, Fourth Paradigm will remain at the forefront of the exploration and commercial implementation of AI technology.”





