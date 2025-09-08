

HONG KONG, Sep 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Sigenergy updated its prospectus on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. According to the updated prospectus, Sigenergy has turned profitable in 2024. Annual sales revenue of 2024 surpassed RMB 1.3 billion (approximately USD 182.3 million), marking a 22.8-fold increase from 2023, while adjusted net profit exceeded RMB 150 million (approximately USD 21.0 million). In the first four months of 2025, the company generated RMB 1.21 billion (approximately USD 169.7 million) in revenue, with adjusted net profit achieved more than RMB 400 million (approximately USD 56.1 million). Outstanding Performance, Profitability Achieved in Three Years The latest financial results disclosed in the prospectus once again highlight the company’s strong execution. In 2024, it recorded annual revenue of RMB 1.33 billion (approximately USD 186.5 million) and an adjusted net profit of RMB 150 million (approximately USD 21.0 million). From January to April 2025, revenue reached RMB 1.21 billion (approximately USD 169.6 million), while adjusted net profit had already surpassed RMB 400 million (approximately USD 56.1 million). This sustained high growth demonstrates the resilience of the company’s business model and its long-term growth potential. The driving force behind this performance is the company’s flagship product, SigenStor. The data shows that sales of the product surged from 18 MWh in 2023 to 447 MWh in 2024, representing an almost 25-fold increase. Strong market demand directly translated into revenue growth, with revenue in the first four months of 2025 hitting RMB 1.206 billion (approximately USD 169.1 million) - more than 5.6 times the RMB 182 million (approximately USD 25.5 million) recorded in the same period of 2024. SigenStor has secured leading residential market share in countries such as Australia, Ireland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Belgium, setting a record for the fastest path from zero to No. 1 market share in developed economies for a new brand. This explosive growth not only reflects strong market recognition of SigenStor products and services, but also highlights the company’s strategic positioning in the global new energy industry, which continues to deliver commercial value. Premium Market Positioning, Value-Driven Global Growth Since its inception, Sigenergy has adopted a premium positioning strategy. Although the energy storage industry is expanding rapidly, many companies in this fiercely competitive market seek to gain share by cutting hardware costs and lowering prices. While such products may boost short-term shipments, they often come at the expense of safety, reliability, and long-term returns. SigenStor is an energy storage product for the premium market. It is the world's first AI-powered flagship “5-in-1” energy storage system (ESS) solution, integrating high functionality with a five-layer battery safety protection system, and pioneering the introduction of AI energy management and dynamic tariff scheduling. Compared to low-price competitors, SigenStor holds a clear advantage in performance, safety, user experience, and the entire product lifecycle. This strategic choice also aligns perfectly with the market structure. According to the prospectus, Europe, APAC (excluding mainland China), and Africa are Sigenergy’s main sources of revenue, with their revenue shares in 2024 being 60%, 19.7%, and 12.9% respectively. As of April 30, 2025, the top three markets accounted for 61.3%, 23.3%, and 11.5%. The European market is a mature and premium energy market. The company has precisely targeted medium-to-high-end users from residential homes and industrial and commercial facilities, providing reliable, safe, and efficient energy management solutions with its technologically advanced SigenStor, winning over a large number of long-term clients and quality projects. In Australia, Sigenergy has achieved rapid growth. According to SunWiz data, in March 2025, Sigenergy first topped the Australian residential energy storage market and has held the leading position for five consecutive months, with its market share rising to 31.4% in May, more than double that of the second-place brand. With the ongoing promotion of the “Cheaper Home Batteries Program” subsidy policy in Australia, Sigenergy is expected to further boost sales. In South Africa, product growth has also been rapid, driven by strong demand for on- and off-grid switching. Customers in these regions not only have strong purchasing power but also place higher demands on the safety, intelligence, and the entire product lifecycle - areas where Sigenergy’s offerings align precisely with their core concerns. This targeted strategy has enabled SigenStor to achieve excellent sales performance and stable profits in each major market, while also avoiding the price competition pressure of the low-end market. By precisely targeting high-value customer groups and combining technologically advanced product performance with intelligent services, Sigenergy has not only strengthened its premium brand image but also established a foundation for sustainable profitability in the global market. AI-Powered, Software-Hardware Synergy Leading the Energy Revolution Sigenergy has always regarded product innovation as its core driving force. SigenStor redefines industry benchmarks with multiple “industry-first” innovations. On the hardware front, SigenStor, seamlessly integrates a solar inverter, EV DC charger, Power Conversion System(PCS), battery pack, and Energy Management System (EMS) with a modular, stackable product design, making it the most integrated energy storage product in the industry. Combined with the company’s self-developed energy backup cabinet and optimization algorithms, SigenStor execute rapid on- and off-grid switching. Meanwhile, the company pioneered the bi-directional EV DC charging module for V2X applications, enabling electric vehicles to supply power back to home appliances and the grid, further enhancing energy flexibility. On the software front, Sigenergy empowers the intelligent transformation of the solar and storage industry through AI technology, building a moat that is difficult for peers to replicate. The company’s self-developed mySigen App is one of the most intelligent energy management platforms in the industry, being the first to integrate the GPT-4o model, achieving the commercial application of AI in the energy sector. The system collects and analyzes massive energy data in real time, automatically identifies potential issues and optimizes operating parameters, not only predicting equipment failures but also dynamically adjusting supply and demand to achieve intelligent dispatch. Through AI-driven dynamic electricity price optimization, SigenStor intelligently adjusts charging and discharging strategies based on electricity price fluctuations, charging in power valley periods and discharging in power peak periods, significantly reducing electricity costs. Meanwhile, Sigen Cloud has completed integration with leading VPP systems in Sweden, the Netherlands, Australia, and other countries, automatically obtaining real-time electricity price data from over 60 utility companies across more than 20 countries, further enhancing intelligent dispatch capabilities. From the world’s first 5-in-1 ESS solution, to C&I ESS solution, and to the newly launched residential hybrid inverters and microinverters, Sigenergy continues to expand its distributed energy solution matrix, forming a complete product line covering diverse application scenarios. Since their launch, the new products have received an enthusiastic market response, not only further enhancing the company’s competitiveness in the distributed energy solutions sector but also providing channel partners and end-users with more choices. Simultaneously, Sigenergy has fully empowered all types of hardware products with its self-developed AI capabilities, covering the entire chain of power generation, energy storage, consumption, and dispatch, achieving smarter energy management, higher efficiency, and safer operation. With the significant advantage of “hardware-software integration,” Sigenergy’s product portfolio continues to receive high recognition and widespread acclaim in the global market. While most peers are still exploring the feasibility of combining AI with energy, Sigenergy has already transformed technological innovation into tangible commercial outcomes, demonstrating its leading position in the intelligent solar and storage sector. This innovative model not only enhances energy utilization efficiency, but also elevates the user energy experience.





