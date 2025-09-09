

Washington, D.C., Sept 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The formula does not rely on neutrinos alone, but on the combined resonance of the entire invisible spectrum of cosmic and terrestrial radiation. Within multilayer graphene-silicon structures, these fluxes awaken micro-vibrations that cascade into electron flows. It is a process mathematically calculable, physically verifiable, and now proven industrially scalable. The equation unites five decisive parameters: radiation flux density, scattering cross-section, momentum transfer, phonon velocity, and conversion efficiency. Together, they provide a rigorous scientific framework that elevates neutrinovoltaics from theoretical vision to practical reality. Acknowledgment of Global Scientific Collaboration The Neutrino® Energy Group expresses its profound gratitude to the countless scientists and institutions whose work, whether knowingly or unknowingly, has contributed to what we present today: the Master Formula of Neutrinovoltaic Technology. Every experiment, every theoretical model, every material innovation has been a stone laid in the path. Many of those who placed these stones could never have foreseen that their findings would converge into an entirely new form of energy. Yet through this vast web of knowledge, scattered across decades and continents, this moment has become possible. We extend our deepest thanks to leading institutions whose voices have shaped this global symphony: Max Planck Society, Fraunhofer Institutes, Helmholtz Association, CERN, ETH Zurich, École Polytechnique, Imperial College London, Cambridge and Oxford, JUNO in China, Tsinghua and Peking Universities, Kyoto and Osaka Universities, University of Tokyo, IIT network and Tata Institute of India, C-MET Pune, Fermilab, Brookhaven, MIT, Stanford, University of California, NREL, University of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow State University, JINR Dubna, ICTP Italy, African Institute for Mathematical Sciences, and many nanotechnology and materials science laboratories worldwide. To each of them-whether they pursued neutrino physics, material science, electronics, or mathematics-their work has knowingly or unknowingly become part of this collective achievement. To many, it may not have been clear at the time how decisive their findings would become for the birth of a new energy age. Today, we affirm that their contribution is invaluable, and we honor it with the deepest respect and gratitude. The Master Formula For the first time, a consolidated equation has been published that describes the conversion of invisible radiation spectra into usable electrical energy: P = ∫ Φ(E,θ) · σ(E) · Δp · v_ph · η_conv dE dθ This equation unites the flux density of invisible radiation spectra, the scattering cross-section, the momentum transfer, the phonon velocity in the lattice, and the conversion efficiency of graphene-silicon structures. It provides a rigorous framework, mathematically calculable, physically verifiable, and industrially scalable. Holger Thorsten Schubart, CEO of Neutrino® Energy Group, stated: "This Formula and the technology it represents are not the work of one company, but the culmination of global human effort. It is both a gift to humanity and a responsibility to ensure that the benefits of clean, decentralized, and baseload-capable energy reach people everywhere." Closing Appeal The global demand for energy will rise to unprecedented levels in the decades to come. Humanity cannot afford to ignore any pathway that leads to affordable, clean, and dependable energy. Neutrinovoltaics is the product of interdisciplinary collaboration-physics, mathematics, material science, and engineering woven together into a universal form of energy no one could have imagined only a few years ago. What began as isolated insights has converged into a vision of energy that transcends borders, disciplines, and generations. It is a reminder that the future will be shaped not by the limits of today, but by the courage to move beyond them. "We make energy affordable and sustainable. We are realistic, but demand the impossible. We believe that with enough ingenuity the impossible becomes the inevitable." About Neutrino® Energy Group The Neutrino® Energy Group is an internationally operating science and technology enterprise. Based on discoveries in particle physics, the Group develops neutrinovoltaic technology, the conversion of invisible radiation spectra into electrical energy. Its work spans theoretical physics, advanced material research with graphene and silicon, and the development of electronics for energy conversion and storage. The vision: clean, decentralized, and baseload-capable energy for all people, in every place, for generations to come. Contact Information

