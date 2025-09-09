

CARLSTADT, NEW JERSEY, Sept 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - At RSNA 2025, AGFA HealthCare will unveil its latest suite of imaging innovations designed to transform the clinical experience-delivering seamless workflows, smarter automation, and tailored diagnostic environments, whether at their workstation, remotely, or across the enterprise. Built around the real-world needs of radiologists, IT teams, and healthcare enterprises, AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging Platform is more than a solution-it's a connected ecosystem designed to keep clinicians in flow. By unifying teams and technologies, it simplifies complexity and strengthens collaboration across the care continuum. "Our innovations are thoughtfully designed to align with how clinicians think, work, and collaborate, delivering a diagnostic experience that is precise, intuitive, and connected." says Nathalie McCaughley, President, AGFA HealthCare. "Whether radiologists are reading from a hospital workstation, a home office, or across a distributed network, our platform provides the confidence and continuity they need, without adding complexity. That's what it means to empower clinical flow." What's New at RSNA 2025: Imaging Innovation, Tailored to You Streaming Client - Anytime, Anywhere: AGFA HealthCare's zero-footprint Streaming Client brings a full diagnostic experience to the browser-with blazing speed, clinical fidelity, and personalized workflow tools. Radiologists can read from any location with the same precision and familiarity they expect on-site.

AGFA HealthCare's zero-footprint Streaming Client brings a full diagnostic experience to the browser-with blazing speed, clinical fidelity, and personalized workflow tools. Radiologists can read from any location with the same precision and familiarity they expect on-site. RUBEE® Orchestrator - Smarter Worklists, Sharper Focus: Workflow Orchestration, powered by RUBEE®, ensures the right case gets to the right radiologist at the right time. Credential-aware distribution, live SLA dashboards, and personalized worklists help radiology teams stay aligned, efficient, and focused.

Workflow Orchestration, powered by RUBEE®, ensures the right case gets to the right radiologist at the right time. Credential-aware distribution, live SLA dashboards, and personalized worklists help radiology teams stay aligned, efficient, and focused. RUBEE® for AI - Embedded Intelligence that Supports Clinical Control: With a flexible, vendor-neutral model, RUBEE® for AI delivers seamless access to curated or third-party algorithms and AI results directly into the diagnostic workflow. Deeply embedded for rapid decision support that enhances, not replaces human expertise. It empowers radiologists to work with greater efficiency, consistency, and confidence.

With a flexible, vendor-neutral model, RUBEE® for AI delivers seamless access to curated or third-party algorithms and AI results directly into the diagnostic workflow. Deeply embedded for rapid decision support that enhances, not replaces human expertise. It empowers radiologists to work with greater efficiency, consistency, and confidence. Enterprise Imaging Cloud - Imaging Without Barriers: Delivered as a fully managed SaaS model, Enterprise Imaging Cloud simplifies IT operations, accelerates deployments, and ensures 99.99% uptime. It is security you can trust, scale without effort, and built-in peace of mind. At RSNA 2025, AGFA HealthCare is showcasing what imaging can truly become when it's designed around the clinicians who use it. With one Enterprise Imaging Platform, every innovation is purpose-built to reduce friction, restore focus, and keep clinicians confidently in flow. It's a connected experience that adapts to your teams, simplifies IT, and moves care forward. This is imaging - personalized, integrated, and built for what's next. This is Life in Flow. See the future of imaging at RSNA 2025 - Booth #2565. To schedule a demo or register for pre-conference webinars, visit: agfahealthcare.com/rsna About AGFA HealthCare At AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care - supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates - channeling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation to our company standards. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com. AGFA and the Agfa rhombus are registered trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. RUBEE is a registered trademark of AGFA HealthCare NV or its affiliates. All rights reserved. All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and the characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. AGFA HealthCare diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible but shall not be responsible for any typographical error. Contact Information

Jessica Baldry

Global Marketing & Communications Manager, AGFA HealthCare

jessica.baldry@agfa.com

+44 7583 203971 Kara Clarke

Director of Marketing North America

kara.clarke@agfa.com Viviane Dictus

Corporate Press Relations

viviane.dictus@agfa.com

+32 3 444 71 24





