Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Tuesday, 9 September 2025, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: U.S. Polo Assn.
U.S. Polo Assn. Partners With Ayala Polo Club for the 2025 Sotogrande Gold Cup, One of Europe's Premier Polo Tournaments
Global Sports Brand Returns as Official Apparel Sponsor for Second Consecutive Year

SOTOGRANDE, SPAIN AND WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Sept 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), returned for the second consecutive year as the Official Apparel Sponsor of the 2025 Sotogrande Gold Cup, Spain's most prestigious polo tournament and the crown jewel of the 54th International Polo Tournament at Ayala Polo Club in Sotogrande, Spain.

U.S. Polo Assn. Partners With Ayala Polo Club for the 2025 Sotogrande Gold Cup, One of Europe's Premier Polo Tournaments

The Sotogrande Gold Cup, played from July 28 to August 30, brought together the sport's most celebrated athletes, polo ponies, and teams from around the world for a high-goal competition set against the scenic backdrop of southern Spain. As part of its sponsorship, U.S. Polo Assn. provided outfitting for tournament staff, custom jerseys for umpires, exclusive cap giveaways, and a signature prize for the tournament's MVP.

This annual event is considered the pinnacle of Spanish polo, attracting world-renowned players, including Barto and Jeta Castagnola, Poroto Cambiaso, Polito Pieres, Hilario Ulloa, Tomas Panelo, and Pablo MacDonough, to name a few, making it a highlight of the international polo calendar. The thrilling 2025 Sotogrande Gold Cup Final saw Amanara Polo Team defeat Dos Lunas with a score of 13-9 in a fast-paced game that kept spectators on the edge of their seats. This win also marked Amanara's second major title of the season at Ayala Polo Club, following their Sotogrande Silver Cup victory earlier this summer.

"For the second year in a row, U.S. Polo Assn. had the incredible honor of being the Official Apparel Sponsor of the Sotogrande Gold Cup," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Europe and Spain are important and growing for our brand, and this premier tournament allows us to strengthen our authentic connection to the sport while reaching new fans in a region where the sport and lifestyle intersect so beautifully."

Hosted by Ayala Polo Club, the tournament featured world-class sponsors, including U.S. Polo Assn., Maserati, Fairmont La Hacienda, Heineken, Bacardi, and media partner Minuto Siete. The Sotogrande Gold Cup tournament continues to elevate the sport of polo in Europe and Spain with top-level competition and unmatched hospitality on an iconic stage for high-goal matches.

"Europe and Spain have a deep appreciation for tradition, lifestyle, and the sport of polo, making it a natural fit for U.S. Polo Assn.," said Lorenzo Nencini, President of Incom S.p.A., U.S. Polo Assn.'s strategic partner in the region. "From the elegance of Sotogrande to the enthusiasm of our sports fans across the region, we see a strong opportunity to further U.S. Polo Assn.'s connection with consumers who value authenticity, quality, and timeless style."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

Contact Information
Shannon Stilson
VP, Sports Marketing and Media
sstilson@uspagl.com
+001.561.227.6994

Stacey Kovalsky
VP, Global PR and Communications
skovalsky@uspagl.com
+001.561.790.8036.

SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.

Related Images

U.S. Polo Assn. Partners With Ayala Polo Club for the 2025 Sotogrande Gold Cup, One of Europe's Premier Polo Tournaments2025 Sotogrande Gold Cup2025 Sotogrande Gold Cup




Topic: Press release summary
Source: U.S. Polo Assn.
Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Retail & eCommerce, Sports
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

U.S. Polo Assn.
Sept 4, 2025 19:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates Historic Title Sponsorship of 2025 Pacific Coast Open at Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club
Aug 28, 2025 21:00 HKT/SGT
Global Sports Brand U.S. Polo Assn. to Become Title Sponsor of the Palm Beaches Marathon
Aug 7, 2025 19:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Named No. 1 Sports Licensor and Top 25 on License Global' Prestigious 'Top Global Licensors' List
July 23, 2025 19:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates Fifth Year as Official Apparel Partner for 2025 British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup, Broadcast by the Sports Brand Globally on ESPN for the First Time
July 17, 2025 00:50 HKT/SGT
Global Sports Brand U.S. Polo Assn. Launches First Retail Store in Berlin, Germany
July 15, 2025 19:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates Seventh Year Supporting the 2025 Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup
July 2, 2025 19:00 HKT/SGT
Global Sports Brand U.S. Polo Assn. Launches in Brazil With Grupo Pasquini
June 19, 2025 22:30 HKT/SGT
Legacy and Lifestyle: U.S. Polo Assn. Hosts Iconic Party at Pitti Uomo 108 in Florence, Italy
June 17, 2025 20:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates 135 Years at Pitti Uomo 108 with the Spring-Summer 2026 Collection and a Spectacular Anniversary Event at Santa Maria Novella in Florence
June 10, 2025 19:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Returns as Official Apparel and Jersey Partner for Chestertons Polo in the Park in Downtown London
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       