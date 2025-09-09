

SOTOGRANDE, SPAIN AND WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Sept 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), returned for the second consecutive year as the Official Apparel Sponsor of the 2025 Sotogrande Gold Cup, Spain's most prestigious polo tournament and the crown jewel of the 54th International Polo Tournament at Ayala Polo Club in Sotogrande, Spain. The Sotogrande Gold Cup, played from July 28 to August 30, brought together the sport's most celebrated athletes, polo ponies, and teams from around the world for a high-goal competition set against the scenic backdrop of southern Spain. As part of its sponsorship, U.S. Polo Assn. provided outfitting for tournament staff, custom jerseys for umpires, exclusive cap giveaways, and a signature prize for the tournament's MVP. This annual event is considered the pinnacle of Spanish polo, attracting world-renowned players, including Barto and Jeta Castagnola, Poroto Cambiaso, Polito Pieres, Hilario Ulloa, Tomas Panelo, and Pablo MacDonough, to name a few, making it a highlight of the international polo calendar. The thrilling 2025 Sotogrande Gold Cup Final saw Amanara Polo Team defeat Dos Lunas with a score of 13-9 in a fast-paced game that kept spectators on the edge of their seats. This win also marked Amanara's second major title of the season at Ayala Polo Club, following their Sotogrande Silver Cup victory earlier this summer. "For the second year in a row, U.S. Polo Assn. had the incredible honor of being the Official Apparel Sponsor of the Sotogrande Gold Cup," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Europe and Spain are important and growing for our brand, and this premier tournament allows us to strengthen our authentic connection to the sport while reaching new fans in a region where the sport and lifestyle intersect so beautifully." Hosted by Ayala Polo Club, the tournament featured world-class sponsors, including U.S. Polo Assn., Maserati, Fairmont La Hacienda, Heineken, Bacardi, and media partner Minuto Siete. The Sotogrande Gold Cup tournament continues to elevate the sport of polo in Europe and Spain with top-level competition and unmatched hospitality on an iconic stage for high-goal matches. "Europe and Spain have a deep appreciation for tradition, lifestyle, and the sport of polo, making it a natural fit for U.S. Polo Assn.," said Lorenzo Nencini, President of Incom S.p.A., U.S. Polo Assn.'s strategic partner in the region. "From the elegance of Sotogrande to the enthusiasm of our sports fans across the region, we see a strong opportunity to further U.S. Polo Assn.'s connection with consumers who value authenticity, quality, and timeless style." About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn. USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube. Contact Information

Shannon Stilson

VP, Sports Marketing and Media

sstilson@uspagl.com

+001.561.227.6994 Stacey Kovalsky

VP, Global PR and Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

+001.561.790.8036 SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn. Related Images 2025 Sotogrande Gold Cup





