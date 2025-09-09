Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 11:17 HKT/SGT
Share:

Source: IFBH Limited
IFBH Interim Results Shine: Outpacing Industry Growth with Promising Value-Growth Prospects Catalyzed by Stock Connect

HONG KONG, Sep 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – On August 22, Hang Seng Indexes Company officially announced that IFBH Limited ("IFBH", 6603.HK), the parent company of Thailand’s renowned coconut water brand "if," has been included in the Hang Seng Composite Index, with the change taking effect on September 8. This signifies that the company will meet the core access requirements for the Stock Connect program. Referring to past cases, particularly those involving companies with high brand value in mainland China, inclusion in the Stock Connect typically brings an important incremental source of capital from southbound funds. This not only significantly enhances stock liquidity but also broadens the investor base, driving valuations to align with industry leaders.

At this important milestone, IFBH specially organized a large-scale campaign themed "Celebration Moment" — showcasing the brand strength and international vision of IFBH to the market through a light show in Qingdao and synchronized LED screen displays in Hangzhou and Guangzhou. Among them, the Qingdao light show was grandly held from 19:45 to 20:00 on the evening of September 8 at Fushan Bay in Qingdao, serving as "a celebratory tribute dedicated to the special occasion of IFBH's inclusion in the Stock Connect."

Revenue Growth Outpaces Market Segment, Profit Resilience Withstands Short-Term Volatility

Thanks to consumers’ growing awareness of taste and its ability to meet the demand for natural, healthy, functional, and hydrating beverages, the coconut water segment is experiencing rapid growth. In this booming market, IFBH stands as an industry leader. It has maintained the highest market share in China for five consecutive years and ranks as the second-largest company in the global coconut water beverage market, positioning it to capture long-term industry growth.

Recently, IFBH released its 2025 interim results, delivering a performance that demonstrated both growth and resilience in the first half of the year, with its core competitiveness continuing to strengthen.

Based on its revenue performance in the first half of the year, IFBH demonstrated a significant competitive advantage in the health beverage segment. During the Reporting Period, the Company’ total revenue increased by 31.5% year-on-year, outpacing the industry average and underscoring its leading position in this market segment. Among this, the if brand contributed 89% of revenue, while Innococo accounted for 11%.

In terms of revenue structure, IFBH exhibits a dual-engine growth pattern of “core category leadership and new category breakthroughs” . Revenue from its core product, coconut water, reached US$91.51 million, up 33.3% year-on-year, accounting for 96.9% of total revenue and further reinforcing the market perception of “coconut water = if”. Revenue from other beverages, amounted to US$2.257 million, surging 57.2% year-on-year. These demonstrate that the Company’s strategy of expanding from a “single blockbuster” to a “multi-category portfolio” is beginning to show results.

On the profitability front, IFBH's gross profit increased by 15.3% year-on-year in the first half of the year. The adjusted net profit margin remained stable at 20%, placing IFBH in the upper mid-range of the food and beverage industry and highlighting the continued strong profitability of its core business.

It is worth noting that the second half is traditionally the peak season for beverage consumption, IFBH’s profit growth is expected to further align with its revenue growth, with continued expansion in its room for profit flexibility.

On the operational front, IFBH has proactively stocked up in advance to capitalize on the peak summer and National Day consumption periods in the second half of the year, reflecting management’s strong confidence in future market demand.

From intensified marketing efforts and the gradual fading of previous profit-dampening factors to early channel stocking, IFBH is well-positioned for overall favorable development, with high certainty for accelerated growth in the second half of the year.

Sustained Industry Momentum and Multi-Dimensional Strengths Drive Long-Term Growth

From an industry perspective, the global consumer market is undergoing a divergent pattern of “traditional segments under pressure while emerging sectors on the rise”. In this context, the health consumption sector stands out with increasingly strong growth prospects. As the fastest-growing segment in the RTD soft drink market, the coconut water industry in Mainland China is expected to expand steadily with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% from 2024 to 2029, reaching a market size of US$2.55 billion by 2029. The global coconut water market is also projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1%, increasing from US$5.0 billion in 2024 to US$8.5 billion in 2029.

IFBH is implementing a dual-brand differentiation strategy with if and Innococo working in synergistic operation. if brand will further expand into foodservice channels, online platforms, etc., fully capturing the growth opportunities in China’s coconut water industry, while the other brand, Innococo, plans to enter the sports drink market while continuing to diversify its beverage offerings, creating a balanced structure of “dual brands + multiple categories”, driving sustained growth in the Company’s performance.

On the other hand, IFBH will accelerate its global expansion. In the first half of the year, the Company saw significant year-on-year revenue growth in markets such as Australia, the United States, and Canada. Looking ahead, IFBH will focus on expanding into Southeast Asia and the Americas. The Company’s asset-light model provides high agility for business expansion. Moving forward, IFBH is expected to replicate its success in the Chinese market and advance toward becoming a global leader in coconut water. For long-term investors, IFBH is not only a high-quality player in the health consumption sector but also a rare option with the potential for sustained growth and resilience through market cycles.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: IFBH Limited
Sectors: Food & Beverage
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
IFBH Interim Results Shine: Outpacing Industry Growth with Promising Value-Growth Prospects Catalyzed by Stock Connect  
Sept 10, 2025 11:17 HKT/SGT
World Quantum Summit 2025: Where Quantum Meets Real-World Impact  
Sept 10, 2025 08:55 HKT/SGT
TANAKA Acts as Category Sponsor for the LIGA.i Blind Soccer Top League 2025  
Wednesday, September 10, 2025 2:00:00 AM
Elixir Advances Patent-Pending AI Technology With Catalyst Solution to Revolutionize CCM Migration  
Sept 9, 2025 21:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Partners With Ayala Polo Club for the 2025 Sotogrande Gold Cup, One of Europe's Premier Polo Tournaments  
Sept 9, 2025 19:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota Submits Fourth Progress Report on Measures to Prevent Recurrence  
Tuesday, September 9, 2025 6:26:00 PM
The 46th Honda Prize 2025 Awarded to Dr. Kenichi IGA  
Tuesday, September 9, 2025 6:06:00 PM
Lexus world premieres the new IS  
Tuesday, September 9, 2025 5:26:00 PM
SG.GS Expands Market Presence in North America  
Sept 9, 2025 17:00 HKT/SGT
The Second Hong Kong Shopping Festival Wraps Up Successfully
  
Sept 9, 2025 16:56 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
InfoComm India
9  -  11   September
Mumba, India
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
AI Agents Summit
18  -  19   September
Online
CFO & Finance Leaders Show
22  -  23   September
Dubai, UAE
Submarine Networks World 2025
24  -  25   September
SIngapore
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
FinTech Week London
6  -  7   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
The MarTech Summit
7   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium
8  -  9   October
Manila, Philippines
Asia Hotel Innovation Summit Thailand (AHIS) 2025
9   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
HR Summit & Expo
19  -  24   October
Dubai, UAE
2nd MENA Climate Proof Forum 2025
27  -  28   October
Dubai, UAE
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
AVAR 2025
3  -  5   December
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
Asian IR Expo and Summit
12  -  14   May
THE VENETIAN MACAO
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       