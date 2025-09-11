

PARIS, FRANCE, Sept 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Pacific Avenue Capital Partners ("Pacific Avenue"), a global private equity firm specializing in corporate carve-outs and complex transactions, today announced key milestones in its European expansion. Less than a year after opening its Paris office and appointing Xavier Lambert as Head of Europe, the firm has built a high-caliber team with full execution capabilities. It has also expanded its presence across the region and raised a dedicated sidecar vehicle to support investments in new platforms throughout Europe. Since Mr. Lambert's arrival in late 2024, Pacific Avenue has added seven professionals in Europe across M&A, business development, operations, and administration. In addition to its Paris office, the firm now has team members in London and Zurich, enhancing its ability to source and support transactions across the continent. The team's diverse experience positions the firm to navigate complexity and drive value across a broad range of European opportunities. Among the recent additions are three professionals who bring deep functional expertise and strengthen Pacific Avenue's capabilities in key European markets. Damien Faujour joins Pacific Avenue as a Vice President based in Paris, where he focuses on deal sourcing, execution, and portfolio operations. He was previously a Vice President at OpenGate Capital and began his career in restructuring and leveraged finance at Houlihan Lokey. Sebastian Reinecke joins Pacific Avenue as a Vice President of Operations based in Zurich. He was previously an Associate Director of Corporate Development, M&A, Strategy & Transformation at Solenis. Pierre Chapuis joins Pacific Avenue as a Vice President of Business Development based in London, where he is focused on origination efforts across Europe. He was previously a Vice President at Mimir Invest, where he worked on sourcing complex investment opportunities, with an emphasis on corporate carve-outs. Additionally, the team is supported by an Associate, Nicola del Dot, and Analyst, Patrick Clair, focused on M&A, as well as an office manager, Stephanie Cayla. The European team brings a strong set of sourcing, execution, and operational capabilities to Pacific Avenue's growing European platform. "I am proud of the exceptional team we have built in Europe in such a short period of time. With the collective expertise across Europe and North America, alongside the dedicated capital to deploy in Europe, our focus is on being the preferred solution for corporate sellers and management teams across the region, unlocking value, and driving sustainable growth." - Xavier Lambert, Head of Europe, Pacific Avenue Capital Partners The firm's growth in Europe is further underscored by the successful raise of a European sidecar vehicle alongside its recently closed second institutional fund. On August 12, 2025, Pacific Avenue announced the closing of over $1.65 billion in committed capital across Fund II and a European sidecar dedicated to pursuing new platform investment opportunities across the continent. "Our expansion in Europe marks a pivotal step in our evolution as a global leader in complex transactions and corporate carve-outs. In under a year, we have built a highly experienced team and laid the groundwork to build a successful franchise in Europe. The strength and depth of our European platform enables us to execute with speed and certainty, reinforcing our position as the go-to partner for corporate carve-outs worldwide." - Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner, Pacific Avenue Capital Partners With a fully staffed team, growing market presence, and dedicated capital, Pacific Avenue is now firmly positioned to continue to build on its momentum as it executes its strategy of transforming businesses and being a solution provider to sellers globally. About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a global private equity firm, headquartered in Los Angeles with an office in Paris, France. The Firm is focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the Firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. Pacific Avenue has approximately $3.8 billion of Assets Under Management (AUM) as of August 31, 2025 (based on Q2 2025 valuations presented pro forma for the Fund II and sidecar closings). The members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed over 120 transactions, including over 50 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries throughout their combined careers. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com. CONTACT:

Chris Baddon

Principal

cbaddon@pacificavenuecapital.com SOURCE: Pacific Avenue Capital Partners





