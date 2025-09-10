Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, September 11, 2025
Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 23:20 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Valsoft Corp
Sadie's 24/7 AI Receptionist Integrates with OpenTable to Help Restaurants Capture Every Guest Opportunity

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, Sept 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Sadie, the AI-powered voice host for the hospitality industry, today announced a new strategic integration with OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech, to offer restaurants a new way to capture booking interest 24/7.

For diners, Sadie takes reservations, answers common questions, and provides confirmations and reminders. All activity flows seamlessly into the OpenTable platform, giving restaurants that opt in one connected view of their reservations and guest interactions.

"Partnering with OpenTable gives restaurants a powerful advantage: the ability to capture and manage every booking opportunity, no matter how guests choose to connect," said Mitch Bourassa, Partner at Sadie. "By combining OpenTable's network with Sadie's always-on support, we're helping restaurants reduce missed reservations, strengthen guest relationships, and free up staff to focus on the in-person moments that matter most."

"Our restaurant partners are continuing to embrace voice AI to run their businesses more efficiently," said Sagar Mehta, CTO of OpenTable. "By partnering with Sadie, we're expanding our offerings to streamline bookings and ensure restaurants never miss the chance to welcome a guest."

By pairing OpenTable's global network with Sadie's conversational AI, restaurants can recover missed calls, and maintain stronger guest connections during peak hours and outside of business times to ultimately help increase booking volume. The integration ensures restaurants remain accessible to diners anytime, anywhere-helping restaurants grow their bottom line while delivering consistently excellent hospitality.

This announcement adds to Sadie's growing ecosystem of integrations. By connecting with both regional innovators and leaders, Sadie continues to expand the ways restaurants can deliver personalized, efficient, and profitable guest experiences.

The integration is now available on OpenTable's Integration Marketplace.

About Sadie

Sadie empowers hospitality businesses with AI-driven solutions that streamline customer interactions and free up staff to focus on in-person service. As the AI-powered host for the industry, Sadie delivers seamless, intelligent voice experiences that help venues secure bookings, manage guest inquiries, and improve operational efficiency. Headquartered in Montreal and owned by Valsoft, Sadie is on a mission to transform how hospitality connects with customers-making every interaction effortless, personal, and revenue-generating. For more information, visit heysadie.ai.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc., helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most - their team, their guests, and their bottom line - while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies with the goal of driving long-term growth and value creation. Valsoft partners with companies to provide operational support, capital, and strategic expertise while allowing them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit. Headquartered in Montreal, Valsoft has a presence in over 20 countries and operates in more than 30 vertical markets. For more information, visit www.valsoftcorp.com.

Media Contact
Thierry Tardif
Communications and Public Relations
Valsoft Corporation
+1 514-799-6679
t.tardif@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp

Related Documents:
Sadie & OpenTable - Press Release - EN - FINAL




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Valsoft Corp
Sectors: Enterprise IT
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Latest GA-ASI and AeroVironment Complete First-Ever Air Launch of Switchblade 600 From MQ-9A UAS  
Sept 11, 2025 04:30 HKT/SGT
AGFA HealthCare Strengthens Market Position in KLAS Enterprise Imaging Report 2025  
Sept 11, 2025 04:00 HKT/SGT
Sadie's 24/7 AI Receptionist Integrates with OpenTable to Help Restaurants Capture Every Guest Opportunity  
Sept 10, 2025 23:20 HKT/SGT
The 10th Belt and Road Summit opened today  
Sept 10, 2025 21:31 HKT/SGT
Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Advances European Strategy with Team Expansion and Dedicated Sidecar Vehicle  
Sept 10, 2025 21:00 HKT/SGT
Karbon-X and Banff Half Marathon Celebrate 2025 with Verified Climate Contributions that Reflect the Spirit of the Rockies  
Sept 10, 2025 20:58 HKT/SGT
TGR Plans to Reproduce Engine Parts for Corolla Levin / Sprinter Trueno (AE86)  
Wednesday, September 10, 2025 5:11:00 PM
Evonik Oxeno Goes Live with Upgraded Decision-Centric Planning Platform in the Cloud  
Sept 10, 2025 17:00 HKT/SGT
IFBH Interim Results Shine: Outpacing Industry Growth with Promising Value-Growth Prospects Catalyzed by Stock Connect  
Sept 10, 2025 11:17 HKT/SGT
World Quantum Summit 2025: Where Quantum Meets Real-World Impact  
Sept 10, 2025 08:55 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
InfoComm India
9  -  11   September
Mumba, India
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
AI Agents Summit
18  -  19   September
Online
CFO & Finance Leaders Show
22  -  23   September
Dubai, UAE
Submarine Networks World 2025
24  -  25   September
SIngapore
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
FinTech Week London
6  -  7   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
The MarTech Summit
7   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium
8  -  9   October
Manila, Philippines
Asia Hotel Innovation Summit Thailand (AHIS) 2025
9   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
HR Summit & Expo
19  -  24   October
Dubai, UAE
2nd MENA Climate Proof Forum 2025
27  -  28   October
Dubai, UAE
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
AVAR 2025
3  -  5   December
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
Asian IR Expo and Summit
12  -  14   May
THE VENETIAN MACAO
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       