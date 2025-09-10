

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, Sept 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Sadie, the AI-powered voice host for the hospitality industry, today announced a new strategic integration with OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech, to offer restaurants a new way to capture booking interest 24/7. For diners, Sadie takes reservations, answers common questions, and provides confirmations and reminders. All activity flows seamlessly into the OpenTable platform, giving restaurants that opt in one connected view of their reservations and guest interactions. "Partnering with OpenTable gives restaurants a powerful advantage: the ability to capture and manage every booking opportunity, no matter how guests choose to connect," said Mitch Bourassa, Partner at Sadie. "By combining OpenTable's network with Sadie's always-on support, we're helping restaurants reduce missed reservations, strengthen guest relationships, and free up staff to focus on the in-person moments that matter most." "Our restaurant partners are continuing to embrace voice AI to run their businesses more efficiently," said Sagar Mehta, CTO of OpenTable. "By partnering with Sadie, we're expanding our offerings to streamline bookings and ensure restaurants never miss the chance to welcome a guest." By pairing OpenTable's global network with Sadie's conversational AI, restaurants can recover missed calls, and maintain stronger guest connections during peak hours and outside of business times to ultimately help increase booking volume. The integration ensures restaurants remain accessible to diners anytime, anywhere-helping restaurants grow their bottom line while delivering consistently excellent hospitality. This announcement adds to Sadie's growing ecosystem of integrations. By connecting with both regional innovators and leaders, Sadie continues to expand the ways restaurants can deliver personalized, efficient, and profitable guest experiences. The integration is now available on OpenTable's Integration Marketplace. About Sadie Sadie empowers hospitality businesses with AI-driven solutions that streamline customer interactions and free up staff to focus on in-person service. As the AI-powered host for the industry, Sadie delivers seamless, intelligent voice experiences that help venues secure bookings, manage guest inquiries, and improve operational efficiency. Headquartered in Montreal and owned by Valsoft, Sadie is on a mission to transform how hospitality connects with customers-making every interaction effortless, personal, and revenue-generating. For more information, visit heysadie.ai. About OpenTable OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc., helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most - their team, their guests, and their bottom line - while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion. About Valsoft Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies with the goal of driving long-term growth and value creation. Valsoft partners with companies to provide operational support, capital, and strategic expertise while allowing them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit. Headquartered in Montreal, Valsoft has a presence in over 20 countries and operates in more than 30 vertical markets. For more information, visit www.valsoftcorp.com. Media Contact

Thierry Tardif

Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

+1 514-799-6679

t.tardif@valsoftcorp.com SOURCE: Valsoft Corp Related Documents:

